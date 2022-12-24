Home / India News / Actor Kamal Hassan joins Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Delhi

Actor Kamal Hassan joins Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Delhi

india news
Updated on Dec 24, 2022 04:25 PM IST

Veteran actor Kamal Hassan is the latest celebrity to join the Congress's padyatra, which has already covered nearly 3,000 km and will cover 12 states travelling a total of 3,570 km before culminating in Jammu and Kashmir in January-end.

Actor Kamal Hassan joins 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in New Delhi.(ANI)
Actor Kamal Hassan joins 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in New Delhi.(ANI)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Veteran actor Kamal Hassan on Saturday joined Rahul Gandhi-led Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' as it marches ahead in New Delhi. Hassan is the latest celebrity to join the Congress's padyatra, which has already covered nearly 3,000 km and will cover 12 states travelling a total of 3,570 km before culminating in Jammu and Kashmir in January-end.

The Gandhi family walked together in the yatra earlier in the day as former party president Sonia Gandhi, her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren joined Rahul Gandhi in the march.

Gandhi and her family members walked with Rahul Gandhi for a short distance till the yatra halted for the morning break at the Ashram Chowk in Delhi.

This is the second time Sonia Gandhi, also Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson, joined the yatra that began in September from Kanyakumari. She had earlier taken part in the march in October when it was in Mandya in Karnataka.

This is the first time the entire family has walked in the Bharat Jodo Yatra together.

Wearing a mask, Sonia Gandhi walked with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Robert Vadra and her grandchildren and waved to the public waiting along the roads to see the family.

"The love that I have received from her, I am sharing the same with the country," Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi with a picture of a warm hug with his mother.

The Congress also shared the same picture.

The yatra entered Delhi from Haryana Saturday morning and was accorded a warm welcome at the Badarpur border by party leaders and workers.

Traffic snarls were reported from parts of Delhi as the march made its way through the national capital. The yatra will halt near the Red Fort in the evening.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Topics
kamal haasan rahul gandhi bharat jodo yatra + 1 more
kamal haasan rahul gandhi bharat jodo yatra

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out