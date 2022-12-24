Home / India News / Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka march together with Bharat Jodo in Delhi

Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka march together with Bharat Jodo in Delhi

india news
Published on Dec 24, 2022 10:23 AM IST

The Yatra entered Delhi on Saturday morning.

A general view of people taking part in an ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra (Unite India March) by Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi and his supporters, in New Delhi, India, December 24, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis(REUTERS)
BySwati Bhasin

Thousands of people joined the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday as Sonia Gandhi, son Rahul and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were seen marching together in Delhi, months after the Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot march was launched with a focus on the revival of the grand old party. The party has been suffering multiple electoral setbacks since 2014 when it was voted out of power at Centre. On Saturday, however, the party put up a show of strength despite multiple attacks from the BJP.

A video showed Sonia Gandhi, the former Congress chief, marching with others. She had earlier earlier been a part of the foot march in Karnataka. Along with her was daughter Priyanka, who has been given the credit for the party's recent win in the Himachal elections.

Rahul Gandhi kicked off the Delhi leg of the march with "love vs hate" attack on the BJP and the RSS, the rival's ideological parent.

The central government this week raised questions of the foot march, which has been drawing huge crowds across states since it was flagged off in September.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

