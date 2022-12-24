Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka march together with Bharat Jodo in Delhi

Thousands of people joined the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday as Sonia Gandhi, son Rahul and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were seen marching together in Delhi, months after the Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot march was launched with a focus on the revival of the grand old party. The party has been suffering multiple electoral setbacks since 2014 when it was voted out of power at Centre. On Saturday, however, the party put up a show of strength despite multiple attacks from the BJP.

A video showed Sonia Gandhi, the former Congress chief, marching with others. She had earlier earlier been a part of the foot march in Karnataka. Along with her was daughter Priyanka, who has been given the credit for the party's recent win in the Himachal elections.

#WATCH | Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with husband Robert Vadra join Rahul Gandhi as '#BharatJodoYatra' marches ahead in #Delhi



📹 ANI pic.twitter.com/0iHtySKLfP — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) December 24, 2022

Rahul Gandhi kicked off the Delhi leg of the march with "love vs hate" attack on the BJP and the RSS, the rival's ideological parent.

The central government this week raised questions of the foot march, which has been drawing huge crowds across states since it was flagged off in September.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON