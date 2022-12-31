Home / India News / BREAKING LIVE| North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea: South Korean military
Live

BREAKING LIVE| North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea: South Korean military

india news
Published on Dec 31, 2022 05:33 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
  • Dec 31, 2022 05:31 AM IST

    North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea: South Korean military

    North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea east to the Korean Peninsula on Saturday, the South Korean military said, Reuters reported.

breaking news

How 2022 became a turning point in Covid-19 outbreak

india news
Updated on Dec 31, 2022 04:52 AM IST

Covid-19: 2022, meanwhile, will go down as the year the world started reaping the dividends of the vaccination effort put in through 2021.

A man walks past a mural art of a health worker at New Delhi’s Rajendra Nagar. (HT photo)
A man walks past a mural art of a health worker at New Delhi’s Rajendra Nagar. (HT photo)

HC shifting poaching case to CBI puts BRS on defensive

india news
Published on Dec 31, 2022 12:18 AM IST

Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who launched an offensive by engineering a sting operation by police on the alleged bid to poach his party MLAs by three persons, believed to be closer to the BJP top leadership, has created in a tricky situation with the high court handing over the case to the CBI

More than the sting operation to expose the alleged poaching attempt and constituting a SITfor probe, what landed KCR in trouble is the press conference he had held on November 3 to disclose video and audio clips of the operation and the documentary evidence. (PTI)
More than the sting operation to expose the alleged poaching attempt and constituting a SITfor probe, what landed KCR in trouble is the press conference he had held on November 3 to disclose video and audio clips of the operation and the documentary evidence. (PTI)

T’gana: NIA files charge sheet against 11 in PFI case

india news
Published on Dec 31, 2022 12:15 AM IST

The NIA said investigations have revealed that the accused “were radicalising gullible Muslim youth and recruiting them into the PFI through speeches filled with hatred and venom against the government of India” as well as other organisations and individuals.

The case, which was initially registered by the Nizamabad police on July 4, 2022, was handed over to the NIA, which re-registered the case on August 26. (HT)
The case, which was initially registered by the Nizamabad police on July 4, 2022, was handed over to the NIA, which re-registered the case on August 26. (HT)

The Covid-19 shadow still looms

india news
Updated on Dec 31, 2022 12:12 AM IST

With the virus now sparing no one, Long Covid was a serious problem to deal with, which easily was the most important implication of how the pandemic had changed in its third year.

The Omicron variant was a version of Covid-19 that was so far removed from its predecessors that several assumptions about the virus became redundant in 2022. (AFP/Imaging by Malay Karmakar)
The Omicron variant was a version of Covid-19 that was so far removed from its predecessors that several assumptions about the virus became redundant in 2022. (AFP/Imaging by Malay Karmakar)

‘I am co-ordinator’: OPS after poll officer invites him and EPS

india news
Published on Dec 31, 2022 12:11 AM IST

The union government had invited EPS as the party’s representative for the G20 meeting in Delhi. And on December 29 the National Law Commission addressed EPS as AIADMK’s general secretary seeking his opinion on conducting assembly and parliamentary elections simultaneously

O Panneerselvam said the AIADMK elected him as coordinator and EPS as joint coordinator, which, he says, continues to exist. (PTI)
O Panneerselvam said the AIADMK elected him as coordinator and EPS as joint coordinator, which, he says, continues to exist. (PTI)

TN police track three more stolen idols, including Nataraja

india news
Updated on Dec 31, 2022 12:17 AM IST

The stolen figurines include a bronze Nataraja idol kept for sale at Christie’s auction house in France, a metal statue of a couple embracing was found in Sotheby’s catalogue, and a granite Buddha statue kept in a gallery in New York

When the Christie’s auction house in France listed bronze Shiva Nataraja idol for sale on December 16. Tamil Nadu police’s idol wing informed authorities in India and abroad, and stopped the auction. (PTI)
When the Christie’s auction house in France listed bronze Shiva Nataraja idol for sale on December 16. Tamil Nadu police’s idol wing informed authorities in India and abroad, and stopped the auction. (PTI)

Cong, JD(S) corrupt, dynastic parties: Shah in K’taka salvo

india news
Updated on Dec 31, 2022 02:13 AM IST

The Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) are dynastic, communal and corrupt parties that have exploited Karnataka, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Friday, leading his party’s effort to make inroads in a region dominated by the two opposition parties and where the BJP is traditionally weak.

Union Ministers and senior BJP leaders Amit Shah and Pralhad Joshi (L) with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (R) at Bharatiya Janata Party's Jan Sankalp Yatra rally. (PTI)
Union Ministers and senior BJP leaders Amit Shah and Pralhad Joshi (L) with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (R) at Bharatiya Janata Party's Jan Sankalp Yatra rally. (PTI)

Agnipath back in focus as IAF starts training

india news
Updated on Dec 31, 2022 04:45 AM IST

New Delhi The Indian Air Force’s first batch of 3,000 Agniveers, recruited under the Agnipath scheme launched this year, began its training on Friday even as the army’s first Agniveers are set to begin their training at regimental centres with improved infrastructure across the country from January 2, 2023, marking a turning point in how soldiers are inducted into the military, officers familiar with the matter said on Friday

Youngsters attend a training session to prepare for the Indian Army 'Agnipath' examination at Gandhi Maidan, amid dense fog during a cold winter morning, in Patna on Thursday. (PTI)
Youngsters attend a training session to prepare for the Indian Army 'Agnipath' examination at Gandhi Maidan, amid dense fog during a cold winter morning, in Patna on Thursday. (PTI)

Bereaved Modi opens train link, chairs meet

india news
Updated on Dec 31, 2022 02:11 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the last rites of his mother Heeraben, who died early morning at the age of 99, and returned to work hours later, flagging off a key train link in West Bengal and chairing a meeting of the National Ganga Council via video conference.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries the body of his mother Heeraben at a crematorium in Gandhinagar, India, December 30, 2022. (REUTERS)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries the body of his mother Heeraben at a crematorium in Gandhinagar, India, December 30, 2022. (REUTERS)

NIA charges 11 for recruiting, training PFI cadre in Telangana

india news
Updated on Dec 31, 2022 04:03 AM IST

The charge sheet against 10 people from Telangana and one from Andhra Pradesh was filed on Thursday before a special NIA court in Hyderabad.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) (HT Photo/ Representative Image)
National Investigation Agency (NIA) (HT Photo/ Representative Image)

‘Football in 4 letters’: World mourns death of King Pele

india news
Updated on Dec 31, 2022 01:30 AM IST

Pele, regarded as one of the world’s greatest footballers and the sport’s original icon, passed away in Sao Paulo in Brazil on Thursday at the age of 82 due to multiple organ failure. The grim news was on the horizon for a few months now, given his prolonged battle with cancer at the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital, yet the confirmation of his death — around 4pm in Sao Paulo and past midnight in India — sent his legions of fans around the world into a state of mourning.

General view during a minutes applause in memory of Brazil legend Pele before a match.(REUTERS)
General view during a minutes applause in memory of Brazil legend Pele before a match.(REUTERS)

0.9°C rise in peak summer temp from 1990 to 2019: Report

india news
Updated on Dec 31, 2022 04:49 AM IST

Peak summer temperatures in over two-thirds of India’s districts rose by up to 0.9°C between 1990 and 2019, according to a new study that warned of these trends being exacerbated due to climate change, which will also lead to more extreme weather events.

Representational Image (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
Representational Image (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

‘Symbol of resilience’: When PM Modi recalled his enduring bond with mother

india news
Published on Dec 30, 2022 11:58 PM IST

In his eight years as PM, Modi often spoke of his mother, mentioned her as the strongest root of his family in a blog when she entered her 100th year, visited her occasionally, and once brought her to Delhi to stay at his official residence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by his mother Heeraben after he returned from the Ekta Yatra. (Modi Archive Twitter)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by his mother Heeraben after he returned from the Ekta Yatra. (Modi Archive Twitter)

Leaders from across nations, party lines pay homage to PM’s mother

india news
Published on Dec 30, 2022 11:58 PM IST

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu were among world leaders who offered their tributes to Heeraben and condolences to PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs last rites of his mother in Gandhinagar on Friday. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs last rites of his mother in Gandhinagar on Friday. (PTI)

Collegium a simmering issue between executive, judiciary

india news
Published on Dec 30, 2022 11:58 PM IST

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on October 17 termed the collegium system “opaque” and described the Indian selection system as the only one where judges appoint judges

The collegium on December 13 sent a fresh set of recommendations of five names for the Supreme Court judges (PTI)
The collegium on December 13 sent a fresh set of recommendations of five names for the Supreme Court judges (PTI)
