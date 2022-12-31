Live
BREAKING LIVE| North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea: South Korean military
Published on Dec 31, 2022 05:33 AM IST
Dec 31, 2022 05:31 AM IST
North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea: South Korean military
North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea east to the Korean Peninsula on Saturday, the South Korean military said, Reuters reported.
How 2022 became a turning point in Covid-19 outbreak
Updated on Dec 31, 2022 04:52 AM IST
Covid-19: 2022, meanwhile, will go down as the year the world started reaping the dividends of the vaccination effort put in through 2021.
HC shifting poaching case to CBI puts BRS on defensive
Published on Dec 31, 2022 12:18 AM IST
Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who launched an offensive by engineering a sting operation by police on the alleged bid to poach his party MLAs by three persons, believed to be closer to the BJP top leadership, has created in a tricky situation with the high court handing over the case to the CBI
T’gana: NIA files charge sheet against 11 in PFI case
Published on Dec 31, 2022 12:15 AM IST
The NIA said investigations have revealed that the accused “were radicalising gullible Muslim youth and recruiting them into the PFI through speeches filled with hatred and venom against the government of India” as well as other organisations and individuals.
The Covid-19 shadow still looms
Updated on Dec 31, 2022 12:12 AM IST
With the virus now sparing no one, Long Covid was a serious problem to deal with, which easily was the most important implication of how the pandemic had changed in its third year.
‘I am co-ordinator’: OPS after poll officer invites him and EPS
Published on Dec 31, 2022 12:11 AM IST
The union government had invited EPS as the party’s representative for the G20 meeting in Delhi. And on December 29 the National Law Commission addressed EPS as AIADMK’s general secretary seeking his opinion on conducting assembly and parliamentary elections simultaneously
TN police track three more stolen idols, including Nataraja
Updated on Dec 31, 2022 12:17 AM IST
The stolen figurines include a bronze Nataraja idol kept for sale at Christie’s auction house in France, a metal statue of a couple embracing was found in Sotheby’s catalogue, and a granite Buddha statue kept in a gallery in New York
Cong, JD(S) corrupt, dynastic parties: Shah in K’taka salvo
Updated on Dec 31, 2022 02:13 AM IST
The Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) are dynastic, communal and corrupt parties that have exploited Karnataka, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Friday, leading his party’s effort to make inroads in a region dominated by the two opposition parties and where the BJP is traditionally weak.
Agnipath back in focus as IAF starts training
Updated on Dec 31, 2022 04:45 AM IST
New Delhi The Indian Air Force’s first batch of 3,000 Agniveers, recruited under the Agnipath scheme launched this year, began its training on Friday even as the army’s first Agniveers are set to begin their training at regimental centres with improved infrastructure across the country from January 2, 2023, marking a turning point in how soldiers are inducted into the military, officers familiar with the matter said on Friday
Bereaved Modi opens train link, chairs meet
Updated on Dec 31, 2022 02:11 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the last rites of his mother Heeraben, who died early morning at the age of 99, and returned to work hours later, flagging off a key train link in West Bengal and chairing a meeting of the National Ganga Council via video conference.
NIA charges 11 for recruiting, training PFI cadre in Telangana
Updated on Dec 31, 2022 04:03 AM IST
The charge sheet against 10 people from Telangana and one from Andhra Pradesh was filed on Thursday before a special NIA court in Hyderabad.
‘Football in 4 letters’: World mourns death of King Pele
Updated on Dec 31, 2022 01:30 AM IST
Pele, regarded as one of the world’s greatest footballers and the sport’s original icon, passed away in Sao Paulo in Brazil on Thursday at the age of 82 due to multiple organ failure. The grim news was on the horizon for a few months now, given his prolonged battle with cancer at the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital, yet the confirmation of his death — around 4pm in Sao Paulo and past midnight in India — sent his legions of fans around the world into a state of mourning.
0.9°C rise in peak summer temp from 1990 to 2019: Report
Updated on Dec 31, 2022 04:49 AM IST