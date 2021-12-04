Home / India News / Breaking news highlights: Bengal reports 621 new Covid cases, 11 more deaths

Breaking news highlights: Bengal reports 621 new Covid cases, 11 more deaths

Updated on Dec 05, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
  • Dec 04, 2021 11:22 PM IST

    West Bengal reports 621 new Covid cases, 11 more deaths

    West Bengal on Saturday reported 621 new cases and 11 more deaths due to Covid-19, which pushed the caseload and death toll to 1,618,637 and 621 respectively. 

  • Dec 04, 2021 11:09 PM IST

    New variant a wake-up call to be aware pandemic isn't over: Expert

    Director of Tata Institute for Genetics & Society, Rakesh Mishra, said on Saturday the new variant is a wake-up call to be aware that the Coronavirus pandemic is not over, adding India's healthcare system is much more enabled than it was in the previous waves. 

  • Dec 04, 2021 10:33 PM IST

    Three more passengers at Mumbai airport test positive for Covid-19, reports PTI citing civic official

    Three more passengers who arrived at Mumbai airport from abroad recently have tested positive for Covid-19, taking total tally to 13, news agency PTI quoted a civic official as saying on Saturday.

  • Dec 04, 2021 10:04 PM IST

    Biden says he anticipates ‘long discussion’ with Putin over Ukraine border

    President Joe Biden said he anticipated a “long discussion” with Vladimir Putin over the threat of an invasion of Ukraine, and dismissed the Russian leader’s warning that deployment of Western weapons or troops represented a “red line",  reported news agency Bloomberg.

  • Dec 04, 2021 08:53 PM IST

    Amit Shah visits border post in Rajasthan at India-Pak border

    Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday attended 'Bada Khana' (dinner) with Border Security Force personnel at the Rohitash Border during his visit to the border post in Jaisalmer.

  • Dec 04, 2021 07:20 PM IST

    Another individual infected by Omicron Covid-19 strain found; tally reaches 4

    Maharashtra reports its first case of Omicron variant, reports news agency PTI. With this, the total tally of Omicron variant infection in India has reached four. Read more

  • Dec 04, 2021 07:10 PM IST

    Waterlogging witnessed in parts of Tamil Nadu's Madurai

    Parts of Madurai in Tamil Nadu experience waterlogging as the region continues to receive rainfall.

  • Dec 04, 2021 06:31 PM IST

    Suspected jihadists kill at least 30 in central Mali, reports AFP

    At least 30 civilians were killed in an attack carried out by suspected jihadists in the central town of Mopti, local officials told AFP on Saturday. 

  • Dec 04, 2021 05:07 PM IST

    Veteran journalist Vinod Dua passes away

    Veteran journalist Vinod Dua passed away on Saturday, his daughter Mallika Dua informed through her Instagram account. Earlier this week, Vinod Dua was admitted to the ICU at a Delhi hospital.

  • Dec 04, 2021 05:01 PM IST

    Farmers not ready to call off agitation, reports ANI

    Farmers' leader Darshan Pal Singh said on Saturday that the agitation won't be called off unless all cases against the farmers are withdrawn. 

    “Today a clear cut signal has been sent out to Govt that we're not going to take back the agitation unless all cases against farmers are taken back,” news agency ANI quoted Pal Singh as saying.

  • Dec 04, 2021 04:38 PM IST

    N team deployed in Odisha's Puri in wake of  Cyclone Jawad

    “In view of Cyclone Jawad, one team has been deployed in Odisha's Puri. If the situation worsens here, we have all the rescue equipment and team ready for that," news agency ANI quoted NDRF officer Biswanath Choudhary as saying.

  • Dec 04, 2021 03:52 PM IST

    West Bengal evacuates people in South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur, reports PTI

    The West Bengal government on Saturday evacuated thousands of people in South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur districts, reported news agency PTI. The state government further urged tourists in popular sea resorts to stay away from beaches amid warnings for the approaching Cyclone Jawad. 

  • Dec 04, 2021 03:00 PM IST

    Three Omicron cases in India after Gujarat reports first case of new variant

    Gujarat has reported its first case of Omicron variant in Jamnagar, reports news agency ANI. This is the third case of Omicron variant reported in the country so far.

    “A person who came from Zimbabwe was infected with the variant. His sample has been sent to Pune,” ANI quoted the state health department as saying.

  • Dec 04, 2021 02:17 PM IST

    Centre has approved over 1 lakh crores for development of Uttarakhand: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, “In the last 5 years, the Centre has approved more than 1 lakh crores for the development of Uttarakhand. More than 18,000 crores have been invested in today's developmental projects.” 

  • Dec 04, 2021 02:11 PM IST

    PM Modi lays foundation for Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation for multiple projects including the ambitious Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Read more

  • Dec 04, 2021 01:42 PM IST

    PM Modi inspects the model of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor

    PM Modi inspected the model of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor which will be built at a cost of around 8300 crore. He will shortly inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects in Uttarakhand today.

  • Dec 04, 2021 01:10 PM IST

    PM Modi arrives in Dehradun to inaugurate multiple projects

    PM Modi has arrived in Dehradun to inaugurate and lay foundation stone for multiple projects worth 18,000 crore.

  • Dec 04, 2021 12:56 PM IST

    PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of multiple projects in Dehradun

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly inaugurate multiple development projects in Dehradun worth 18,000 crore, including Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor.

  • Dec 04, 2021 12:11 PM IST

    PM Modi condoles death of former Andhra CM K Rosaiah

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences to the family and supporters of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister K Rosaiah who died on Saturday morning following a cardiac stroke.

  • Dec 04, 2021 11:59 AM IST

    ‘Weakening north-northeastwards change in movement of Cyclone Jawad after evening today’: IMD

    IMD said that there will be a weakening north-northeastwards change in movement of cyclone Jawad after evening today along the Odisha coast, reports ANI. 

    “It'll reach Puri area to form a deep depression. Wind speed is expected to be 50-70kmph till Dec 5 afternoon,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, DG-IMD.

  • Dec 04, 2021 11:29 AM IST

    Mumbai awaiting genome sequencing results of 288 samples from foreign returnees, says Mayor

    Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that the city administration was awaiting the genome sequencing results of 288 samples taken from as many foreing returnees to the city, reports ANI. 

  • Dec 04, 2021 11:06 AM IST

    WATCH | People evacuate Puri beach as cyclone Jawad approaches

    People in Puri's beach area evacuated the place to shelter homes put up in the area in the wake of cyclone Jawad, reports ANI. 

    “The safety of the people is our topmost priority. Everyone present at the Puri beach has been asked to vacate the area. Shelter homes have been established in Puri; all are requested to follow government guidelines on cyclone Jawad,” said Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh.

  • Dec 04, 2021 09:08 AM IST

    Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category

    The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Saturday morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

  • Dec 04, 2021 08:01 AM IST

    Tikait says talks between Haryana CM and farmers remained inconclusive

    Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that the talks between Haryana chief minister ML Khattar and farmers remained inconclusive, adding the state government has, however, agreed to take back the cases registered against farmers.

  • Dec 04, 2021 07:40 AM IST

    Biden says he's been aware of Russia's actions for a while

    After US intelligence officials found Russia planning Ukraine offensive, President Joe Biden said he has been aware of the Kremlin's actions for a while now.

  • Dec 04, 2021 06:10 AM IST

    New Jersey confirms its first case of Omicron variant

    New Jersey governor Phil Murphy has confirmed the state's first case of the coronavirus Omicron variant late on Friday.

