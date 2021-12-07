Breaking news: SC rejects NIA's appeal against Bombay HC order granting bail to Bhima-Koregaon activist Sudha Bharadwaj
Tue, 07 Dec 2021 12:00 PM
Delhi court announces charges against Sajjan Kumar in connection with 1984 anti-Sikh riot
A Delhi court on Tuesday announced charges for rioting, murder, dacoity etc under multiple sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, in connection with the murder of two Sikhs in Raj Nagar, Delhi.
Tue, 07 Dec 2021 11:38 AM
SC refutes NIA's appeal against Bombay HC order granting bail to Sudha Bharadwaj, Bhima-Koregaon activist
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the National Investigation Agency (NIA)'s plea challenging the Bombay High Court order of granting default bail to advocate-activist Sudha Bharadwaj, who was arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case.
Tue, 07 Dec 2021 11:14 AM
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm
The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday amid the opposition's demand to revoke the suspension of the 12 MPs.
Tue, 07 Dec 2021 10:49 AM
Covid-19 pandemic far from over: Army chief General MM Naravane
"The emergence of new variants and resurgence of cases suggest that the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over," news agency ANI quoted Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane as saying at a curtain raiser of PANEX-21.
Tue, 07 Dec 2021 09:32 AM
India reports 6,822 new Covid-19 cases, daily tally 17.8% lower than yesterday
India has reported reported 6,822 new cases and 220 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. With this, the active caseload stands at 95,014 (lowest in 554 days).
At least 128.76 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far.
Tue, 07 Dec 2021 08:28 AM
US announces diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
The Biden administration announced on Monday that US officials will not attend the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing after China pledged unspecified “countermeasures” against any such diplomatic boycott. Read more
Tue, 07 Dec 2021 07:55 AM
Mumbai registers 2 more Omicron cases, national tally at 23
Two people were found infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Mumbai and neither had any symptoms of the disease, authorities said on Monday. Read more
Tue, 07 Dec 2021 06:47 AM
Shutters of Kerala's Idukki dam opened after Tamil Nadu's Mullaperiyar move
The Kerala government opened the shutters of the Cheruthoni dam in Idukki early on Tuesday to ease pressure after flow of water from the Mullaperiyar dam. The Tamil Nadu government opened nine gates of the grand old Mullaperiyar dam on Monday night in view of the rising water level in the reservoir. Read more
Tue, 07 Dec 2021 06:45 AM
Arvind Kejriwal to be in Punjab today for a day-long visit
Ahead of the upcoming Punjab assembly election, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Tuesday pay a one-day visit to the state. Read more
Tue, 07 Dec 2021 06:01 AM
PM Modi to dedicate development projects in Gorakhpur today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday dedicate multiple projects including an All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) and a fertiliser plant, to the people of Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district. Read more