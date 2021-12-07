Arvind Kejriwal to be in Punjab today for a day-long visit; may announce new 'guarantee'

Ahead of the upcoming Punjab assembly election, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Tuesday pay a one-day visit to the state, news agency ANI quoted party leader Harpal Singh Cheema as saying in an official statement issued by AAP headquarters. Kejriwal is expected to be accompanied by state president Bhagwant Mann and other state leaders during his visit.

According to his day-long schedule, Kejriwal would first meet women at a program to be held at Kartarpur, Jalandhar. He will then interact with the people of the Scheduled Caste community in Hoshiarpur, Cheema said, according to ANI.

Cheema said the visit is part of the party's election manifesto preparation for the assembly elections slated to be held in 2022.

The AAP leader further informed that Kejriwal, during his visit, is aiming to seek suggestions from mothers and sisters about a "guarantee" of ₹1,000 per month. Kejriwal is also likely to make a new announcement for the people of Punjab, he added.

Also read | AAP alleges illegal sand mining in CM’s constituency Chamkaur Sahib

On December 3, Kejriwal promised free and quality education in government schools to those born in Punjab and announced to give an ex-gratia of ₹1 crore to families of the soldiers or police jawans who die in line of duty if AAP comes to power in the state. This was his fourth “guarantee” announced for the people of Punjab.

“Everyone, whether poor or rich, will get quality education. We will build new schools. Delhi’s 25% budget is used on education,” said Kejriwal, during the party’s Tiranga Yatra in Pathankot.

He said services of temporary teachers will be regularised and their pending issues will be resolved. “Like Delhi, I guarantee we will improve the education system in Punjab,” he said. “We will make Punjab an education hub,” he added.

The Aam Aadmi Party has been campaigning hard to come to power in Punjab after retaining its rule for a second term in neighbouring Delhi.