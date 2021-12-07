Home / India News / Breaking news: SC rejects NIA's appeal against Bombay HC order granting bail to Bhima-Koregaon activist Sudha Bharadwaj
Live

Breaking news: SC rejects NIA's appeal against Bombay HC order granting bail to Bhima-Koregaon activist Sudha Bharadwaj

  • Breaking news updates December 7, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Dec 07, 2021 12:01 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 07, 2021 12:00 PM IST

    Delhi court announces charges against Sajjan Kumar in connection with 1984 anti-Sikh riot

    A Delhi court on Tuesday announced charges for rioting, murder, dacoity etc under multiple sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, in connection with the murder of two Sikhs in Raj Nagar, Delhi.

  • Dec 07, 2021 11:38 AM IST

    SC refutes NIA's appeal against Bombay HC order granting bail to Sudha Bharadwaj, Bhima-Koregaon activist

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the National Investigation Agency (NIA)'s plea challenging the Bombay High Court order of granting default bail to advocate-activist Sudha Bharadwaj, who was arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case.

  • Dec 07, 2021 11:14 AM IST

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm

    The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday amid the opposition's demand  to revoke the suspension of the 12 MPs.

  • Dec 07, 2021 10:49 AM IST

    Covid-19 pandemic far from over: Army chief General MM Naravane

    "The emergence of new variants and resurgence of cases suggest that the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over," news agency ANI quoted Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane as saying at a curtain raiser of PANEX-21.

  • Dec 07, 2021 09:32 AM IST

    India reports 6,822 new Covid-19 cases, daily tally 17.8% lower than yesterday

    India has reported reported 6,822 new cases and 220 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. With this, the active caseload stands at 95,014 (lowest in 554 days).

    At least 128.76 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far.

  • Dec 07, 2021 08:28 AM IST

    US announces diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

    The Biden administration announced on Monday that US officials will not attend the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing after China pledged unspecified “countermeasures” against any such diplomatic boycott. Read more

  • Dec 07, 2021 07:55 AM IST

    Mumbai registers 2 more Omicron cases, national tally at 23

    Two people were found infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Mumbai and neither had any symptoms of the disease, authorities said on Monday. Read more

  • Dec 07, 2021 06:47 AM IST

    Shutters of Kerala's Idukki dam opened after Tamil Nadu's Mullaperiyar move

    The Kerala government opened the shutters of the Cheruthoni dam in Idukki early on Tuesday to ease pressure after flow of water from the Mullaperiyar dam. The Tamil Nadu government opened nine gates of the grand old Mullaperiyar dam on Monday night in view of the rising water level in the reservoir. Read more

  • Dec 07, 2021 06:45 AM IST

    Arvind Kejriwal to be in Punjab today for a day-long visit

    Ahead of the upcoming Punjab assembly election, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Tuesday pay a one-day visit to the state. Read more

  • Dec 07, 2021 06:01 AM IST

    PM Modi to dedicate development projects in Gorakhpur today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday dedicate multiple projects including an All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) and a fertiliser plant, to the people of Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
india news

Rahul Gandhi gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over farmers’ issue

Farm unions have claimed nearly 700 farmers lost their lives during the protests and their pending demands include compensation as well as withdrawal of all criminal cases lodged against protesting farmers
Rahul Gandhi’s notice said farmers seek justice for those being falsely prosecuted in manufactured cases and for the families of those who died during the agitation. (PTI Photo/File/Representative use)
Rahul Gandhi’s notice said farmers seek justice for those being falsely prosecuted in manufactured cases and for the families of those who died during the agitation. (PTI Photo/File/Representative use)
Updated on Dec 07, 2021 12:00 PM IST
Copy Link
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar
Close Story
india news

Shut for 30 years, PM Modi to inaugurate 8,600-cr Gorakhpur fertiliser plant

After PM Modi inaugurates the plant located about 12km north from Gorakhpur town on National Highway 28 on Tuesday, it will start producing 12.7 lakh metric tonnes of indigenous neem coated urea every year
PM Modi will inaugurate a fertiliser factory worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8,600 crore in Gorakhpur.&nbsp;(File Photo)
PM Modi will inaugurate a fertiliser factory worth 8,600 crore in Gorakhpur. (File Photo)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 11:55 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
Close Story
india news

CBI court refuses bail to Yes Bank executive Mahesh Varakh

CBI opposed Varakh’s bail plea contending that the accused played an active role in the financial fraud thereby causing wrongful loss of public money
The court said the facts and circumstances showed Varakh was prima-facie complicity in conspiracy. (Shutterstock)
The court said the facts and circumstances showed Varakh was prima-facie complicity in conspiracy. (Shutterstock)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 11:38 AM IST
Copy Link
ByVinay Dalvi
Close Story
india news

BJP parliamentary party meeting: MPs told to regularly attend Parl sessions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a parliamentary party meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah at the Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah at the Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)
Updated on Dec 07, 2021 11:34 AM IST
Copy Link
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran
Close Story
india news

Rahul Gandhi gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over farmers' issue

Meanwhile, the farmers' protests will continue till a formal response from the Central government on different issues of farmers is obtained, announced an official statement from Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is an aegis of farmer unions on Saturday.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi&nbsp;(PTI / File Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI / File Photo)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 11:28 AM IST
Copy Link
ANI |
Close Story
india news

'Great setback': IMA warns of ‘massive’ third wave of Covid amid Omicron threat

The Omicron variant of coronavirus has infected 23 people in India till now. The Indian Medical Association demanded that the government expedite the proposal of vaccinating individuals aged 12 to 18 years.
The Indian Medical Association said that vaccination has proved to be effective against coronavirus and its different variants.(Representative Photo/Vijay Bate/HT File)
The Indian Medical Association said that vaccination has proved to be effective against coronavirus and its different variants.(Representative Photo/Vijay Bate/HT File)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 11:03 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Civil Aviation Day: Social and economic benefits of the global flight network

According to the United Nations, the International Civil Aviation Day serves the purpose of highlighting the importance of international civil aviation organisations in air travel across the globe.
The civil aviation ministry has for the fourth time this year revised the domestic airfares, following which the prices have been increased by nine to 12 per cent.&nbsp;
The civil aviation ministry has for the fourth time this year revised the domestic airfares, following which the prices have been increased by nine to 12 per cent. 
Published on Dec 07, 2021 11:02 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

India records 6,822 Covid-19 infections, active caseload lowest in 554 days 

  • The daily rise in new infections has been recorded below 10,000 for 11 straight days and less than 50,000 for 163 consecutive days now.
Ever since the vaccination drive began in March this year, India has managed to administer 1.28 billion vaccine doses so far.(ANI)
Ever since the vaccination drive began in March this year, India has managed to administer 1.28 billion vaccine doses so far.(ANI)
Updated on Dec 07, 2021 10:41 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Missionary school in MP vandalised after allegations of religious conversion

A letter was circulated alleging the conversion of students was being done in the school.
Photo via social media&nbsp;
Photo via social media 
Published on Dec 07, 2021 10:37 AM IST
Copy Link
ANI |
Close Story
india news

BJP holds parliamentary party meeting outside Parliament, at 'significant' venue

The BJP parliamentary party meeting comes amid repeated adjournments by opposition parties over suspension of 12 members of Parliament (MPs). These leaders are demanding the revocation of their suspension.
PM Narendra Modi arrives for the BJP parliamentary party meeting in Delhi on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
PM Narendra Modi arrives for the BJP parliamentary party meeting in Delhi on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 10:21 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Judges’ salaries and service amendment Bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha

The bill proposes to alter the High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act to bring clarity on the date on which a retired judge becomes eligible for an additional quantum of pension
Union law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju will introduce the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. (ANI/File)
Union law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju will introduce the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. (ANI/File)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 10:03 AM IST
Copy Link
ByMalavika Murali
Close Story
india news

No data on Covid-related suicides among vendors, traders, businessmen: Centre

Compared to 2019, deaths by suicide in the business community in 2020 increased 29%. Suicides among tradespeople, meanwhile, increased from 2,906 in 2019 to 4,356 in 2020 — a 49.9% jump
The latest NCRB 2020 report, released in September 2021, said as many as 11,716 businessmen died by suicide in 2020. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
The latest NCRB 2020 report, released in September 2021, said as many as 11,716 businessmen died by suicide in 2020. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Dec 07, 2021 10:01 AM IST
Copy Link
ByMalavika Murali
Close Story
india news

Parliament LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm as Oppn MPs protest

Parliament winter session: The season has, thus far, been marred by opposition protests over issues such as the repeal of farm laws, suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs and civilian killings in Nagaland.
Parliament complex in Delhi. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Parliament complex in Delhi. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Dec 07, 2021 11:38 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

'Small spurt': Koo co-founder on platform's growth amid Twitter spat

Homegrown micro-blogging platform Koo's user base has touched about 15 million now, with five million users added in the last quarter, its co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna said. Speaking to hindustantimes.com, he talked about data localisation and other issues.
Aprameya Radhkrishna said that Koo was launched in March 2020 in Kannada from Mandya.
Aprameya Radhkrishna said that Koo was launched in March 2020 in Kannada from Mandya.
Published on Dec 07, 2021 08:55 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAmit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

4 states, Delhi have Omicron cases in India, highest number in Maharashtra

The Omicron variant first emerged in southern Africa late last month. The scientists there identified the fast-spreading strain in one of the samples taken from Botswana. Since then, Omicron has spread to two dozen countries.
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a man for Covid-19 test in wake of the new variant Omicron, in Mumbai on Monday.(ANI Photo)
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a man for Covid-19 test in wake of the new variant Omicron, in Mumbai on Monday.(ANI Photo)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 07:48 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 07, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out