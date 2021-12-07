Breaking news: SC rejects NIA's appeal against Bombay HC order granting bail to Bhima-Koregaon activist Sudha Bharadwaj

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Dec 07, 2021 12:00 PM IST
Delhi court announces charges against Sajjan Kumar in connection with 1984 anti-Sikh riot
A Delhi court on Tuesday announced charges for rioting, murder, dacoity etc under multiple sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, in connection with the murder of two Sikhs in Raj Nagar, Delhi.
Dec 07, 2021 11:38 AM IST
SC refutes NIA's appeal against Bombay HC order granting bail to Sudha Bharadwaj, Bhima-Koregaon activist
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the National Investigation Agency (NIA)'s plea challenging the Bombay High Court order of granting default bail to advocate-activist Sudha Bharadwaj, who was arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case.
Dec 07, 2021 11:14 AM IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm
The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday amid the opposition's demand to revoke the suspension of the 12 MPs.
Dec 07, 2021 10:49 AM IST
Covid-19 pandemic far from over: Army chief General MM Naravane
Delhi: MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt, CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane with the delegates of BIMSTEC taking part in the PANEX-21 exercise on disaster management. pic.twitter.com/6wxFUgYg44
"The emergence of new variants and resurgence of cases suggest that the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over," news agency ANI quoted Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane as saying at a curtain raiser of PANEX-21.
Dec 07, 2021 09:32 AM IST
India reports 6,822 new Covid-19 cases, daily tally 17.8% lower than yesterday
India has reported reported 6,822 new cases and 220 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. With this, the active caseload stands at 95,014 (lowest in 554 days).
At least 128.76 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far.
Dec 07, 2021 08:28 AM IST
US announces diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
The Biden administration announced on Monday that US officials will not attend the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing after China pledged unspecified “countermeasures” against any such diplomatic boycott. Read more
Dec 07, 2021 07:55 AM IST
Mumbai registers 2 more Omicron cases, national tally at 23
Two people were found infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Mumbai and neither had any symptoms of the disease, authorities said on Monday. Read more
Dec 07, 2021 06:47 AM IST
Shutters of Kerala's Idukki dam opened after Tamil Nadu's Mullaperiyar move
The Kerala government opened the shutters of the Cheruthoni dam in Idukki early on Tuesday to ease pressure after flow of water from the Mullaperiyar dam. The Tamil Nadu government opened nine gates of the grand old Mullaperiyar dam on Monday night in view of the rising water level in the reservoir. Read more
Dec 07, 2021 06:45 AM IST
Arvind Kejriwal to be in Punjab today for a day-long visit
Ahead of the upcoming Punjab assembly election, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Tuesday pay a one-day visit to the state. Read more
Dec 07, 2021 06:01 AM IST
PM Modi to dedicate development projects in Gorakhpur today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday dedicate multiple projects including an All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) and a fertiliser plant, to the people of Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district. Read more
Farm unions have claimed nearly 700 farmers lost their lives during the protests and their pending demands include compensation as well as withdrawal of all criminal cases lodged against protesting farmers
After PM Modi inaugurates the plant located about 12km north from Gorakhpur town on National Highway 28 on Tuesday, it will start producing 12.7 lakh metric tonnes of indigenous neem coated urea every year
Meanwhile, the farmers' protests will continue till a formal response from the Central government on different issues of farmers is obtained, announced an official statement from Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is an aegis of farmer unions on Saturday.
The Omicron variant of coronavirus has infected 23 people in India till now. The Indian Medical Association demanded that the government expedite the proposal of vaccinating individuals aged 12 to 18 years.
The BJP parliamentary party meeting comes amid repeated adjournments by opposition parties over suspension of 12 members of Parliament (MPs). These leaders are demanding the revocation of their suspension.
The bill proposes to alter the High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act to bring clarity on the date on which a retired judge becomes eligible for an additional quantum of pension
Homegrown micro-blogging platform Koo's user base has touched about 15 million now, with five million users added in the last quarter, its co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna said. Speaking to hindustantimes.com, he talked about data localisation and other issues.
The Omicron variant first emerged in southern Africa late last month. The scientists there identified the fast-spreading strain in one of the samples taken from Botswana. Since then, Omicron has spread to two dozen countries.