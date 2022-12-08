Live
Live: Sonia Gandhi to attend Congress Lok Sabha members meeting
Updated on Dec 08, 2022 09:23 AM IST
Breaking news, December 8, 2022:
Dec 08, 2022 09:22 AM IST
Uttarakhand HC allows 13-year-old rape survivor to terminate her 25 weeks of pregnancy
Uttarakhand High Court allows 13-year-old rape survivor to terminate her 25 weeks of pregnancy.
Dec 08, 2022 08:17 AM IST
Sonia Gandhi to be in attendance as Congress MPs meet in parliament this morning: Report
Congress Lok Sabha MPs meeting to be held today at 10.15 AM at Congress Parliamentary Party Office in Parliament to chalk out the strategy for the Floor of the House. Senior MP Sonia Gandhi likely to attend the meet.
BJP takes lead in Gujarat, trends seesaw in Himachal
Updated on Dec 08, 2022 09:20 AM IST
Exit polls have predicted a clear BJP win in Gujarat, where the party has been in power since 1998 and has not lost an election since 1995
Morning brief: As cyclonic storm Mandous nears, Tamil Nadu gears up
Published on Dec 08, 2022 08:57 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
UGC chief discusses translations of books for courses in Indian languages
Updated on Dec 08, 2022 08:42 AM IST
HT last month reported the higher education regulator has formed a panel of experts under the Union education ministry to promote Indian languages
IMD alert for these states as deep depression intensifies into cyclonic storm
Updated on Dec 08, 2022 07:26 AM IST
The weather forecasting agency has predicted rainfall due to cyclonic formation over the Bay of Bengal.
Jammu & Kashmir: Pahalgam shivers at -5.6°C, Met predicts snow spells
Updated on Dec 08, 2022 06:18 AM IST
All the weather stations in the Valley recorded sub-zero temperatures during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday with Pahalgam recording the lowest temperature.
YSRCP govt empowered backward classes, restored their self respect in Andhra: Jagan
Published on Dec 08, 2022 12:23 AM IST
According to the YSRCP, nearly 100,000 people from backward communities from across 175 assembly constituencies in the state attended the programme.
Mysuru: Unable to afford transport, man carries wife’s body
Published on Dec 08, 2022 12:13 AM IST
Ravi, who lives in a tent in Yelandur, was spotted by the locals, who later helped him take the body for cremation.
K’taka buses defaced in Pune as border dispute intensifies
Updated on Dec 08, 2022 12:10 AM IST
A senior Karnataka police officer, requesting anonymity, said that the activists painted at least four buses of Karnataka state transport corporation in Pune district black during separate protests.
As storm nears, Tamil Nadu ready with 5,000 camps, 400 rescue staff
Updated on Dec 08, 2022 04:07 AM IST
Tamil Nadu’s department of revenue and disaster management has readied more than 5000 relief camps across the state to relocate people from low-lying areas
Andhra woman gets stuck between train and platform; rescued
Updated on Dec 07, 2022 11:57 PM IST
The incident led to a delay of one-and-half-hour in the departure of the Guntur-Rayagada Express and also affected running of other trains on the route, said the officer
Four arrested for producing fake marksheets in B’luru
Published on Dec 07, 2022 11:56 PM IST
The officers seized 1,097 fake marksheets, 87 blank ones, 74 seals of different universities, five hard discs, five PhD transfer certificates, five mobile phones and a printer.
Bill to replace Governor from chancellor post tabled in Kerala assembly
Published on Dec 07, 2022 11:54 PM IST
Opposition leader V D Satheesan said the new bill was brought in hurry and it was against the guidelines of the University Grants Commission
Poachers kill tiger in Panna reserve, hang carcass from tree
Updated on Dec 08, 2022 12:31 AM IST
The carcass of a two-year-old male tiger was found hanging from a tree in Panna Tiger Reserve (PTR) on Wednesday morning, senior officials said, adding that it was a case of poaching.
Andhra, Tamil Nadu gear up for cylone Mandaus
Published on Dec 07, 2022 11:47 PM IST