Live: Sonia Gandhi to attend Congress Lok Sabha members meeting

Updated on Dec 08, 2022 09:23 AM IST

Breaking news, December 8, 2022:

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  Dec 08, 2022 09:22 AM IST

    Uttarakhand HC allows 13-year-old rape survivor to terminate her 25 weeks of pregnancy

    Uttarakhand High Court allows 13-year-old rape survivor to terminate her 25 weeks of pregnancy.

  Dec 08, 2022 08:17 AM IST

    Sonia Gandhi to be in attendance as Congress MPs meet in parliament this morning: Report

    Congress Lok Sabha MPs meeting to be held today at 10.15 AM at Congress Parliamentary Party Office in Parliament to chalk out the strategy for the Floor of the House. Senior MP Sonia Gandhi likely to attend the meet.

BJP takes lead in Gujarat, trends seesaw in Himachal

Updated on Dec 08, 2022 09:20 AM IST

Exit polls have predicted a clear BJP win in Gujarat, where the party has been in power since 1998 and has not lost an election since 1995

A counting centre in Shimla. (PTI)
A counting centre in Shimla. (PTI)

Morning brief: As cyclonic storm Mandous nears, Tamil Nadu gears up

Published on Dec 08, 2022 08:57 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

12 teams of close to 400 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deputed in several districts.
12 teams of close to 400 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deputed in several districts.

UGC chief discusses translations of books for courses in Indian languages

Updated on Dec 08, 2022 08:42 AM IST

HT last month reported the higher education regulator has formed a panel of experts under the Union education ministry to promote Indian languages

Kumar on Wednesday met representatives of international publishers. (ANI)
Kumar on Wednesday met representatives of international publishers. (ANI)

Updated on Dec 08, 2022 09:23 AM IST

IMD alert for these states as deep depression intensifies into cyclonic storm

Updated on Dec 08, 2022 07:26 AM IST

The weather forecasting agency has predicted rainfall due to cyclonic formation over the Bay of Bengal.

Fishermen manoeuvre their boat through waves at Pattinapakkam beach in Chennai ahead of Cyclone Mandous forecasted landfall in north Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coasts. (AFP)
Fishermen manoeuvre their boat through waves at Pattinapakkam beach in Chennai ahead of Cyclone Mandous forecasted landfall in north Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coasts. (AFP)

Jammu & Kashmir: Pahalgam shivers at -5.6°C, Met predicts snow spells

Updated on Dec 08, 2022 06:18 AM IST

All the weather stations in the Valley recorded sub-zero temperatures during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday with Pahalgam recording the lowest temperature.

Meteorological department deputy director (MeT) Mukhtar Ahmad, while sharing a weather update, said that summer capital Srinagar witnessed a minimum temperature of minus 3°C. (Representational Image/HT File)
Meteorological department deputy director (MeT) Mukhtar Ahmad, while sharing a weather update, said that summer capital Srinagar witnessed a minimum temperature of minus 3°C. (Representational Image/HT File)

YSRCP govt empowered backward classes, restored their self respect in Andhra: Jagan

Published on Dec 08, 2022 12:23 AM IST

According to the YSRCP, nearly 100,000 people from backward communities from across 175 assembly constituencies in the state attended the programme.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recalled meeting members of at least 130 OBC sections during his statewide padayatra in 2017-18 to understand their issues. (HT Archive)
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recalled meeting members of at least 130 OBC sections during his statewide padayatra in 2017-18 to understand their issues. (HT Archive)

Mysuru: Unable to afford transport, man carries wife’s body

Published on Dec 08, 2022 12:13 AM IST

Ravi, who lives in a tent in Yelandur, was spotted by the locals, who later helped him take the body for cremation.

According to police, his wife Kalamma died of an illness on Tuesday night. (Representative Photo)
According to police, his wife Kalamma died of an illness on Tuesday night. (Representative Photo)

K’taka buses defaced in Pune as border dispute intensifies

Updated on Dec 08, 2022 12:10 AM IST

A senior Karnataka police officer, requesting anonymity, said that the activists painted at least four buses of Karnataka state transport corporation in Pune district black during separate protests.

Police personnel outside Karnataka Bhawan amid the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute. (Bachchan Kumar/HT Photo)
Police personnel outside Karnataka Bhawan amid the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute. (Bachchan Kumar/HT Photo)

As storm nears, Tamil Nadu ready with 5,000 camps, 400 rescue staff

Updated on Dec 08, 2022 04:07 AM IST

Tamil Nadu’s department of revenue and disaster management has readied more than 5000 relief camps across the state to relocate people from low-lying areas

Fishermen manoeuvre their boat through waves at Pattinapakkam beach in Chennai, ahead of Cyclone Mandous forecasted landfall in north Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coasts. (AFP)
Fishermen manoeuvre their boat through waves at Pattinapakkam beach in Chennai, ahead of Cyclone Mandous forecasted landfall in north Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coasts. (AFP)

Andhra woman gets stuck between train and platform; rescued

Updated on Dec 07, 2022 11:57 PM IST

The incident led to a delay of one-and-half-hour in the departure of the Guntur-Rayagada Express and also affected running of other trains on the route, said the officer

After the train passengers alerted authorities, RPF personnel reached the spot and commenced efforts to free her, said the officer
After the train passengers alerted authorities, RPF personnel reached the spot and commenced efforts to free her, said the officer

Four arrested for producing fake marksheets in B’luru

Published on Dec 07, 2022 11:56 PM IST

The officers seized 1,097 fake marksheets, 87 blank ones, 74 seals of different universities, five hard discs, five PhD transfer certificates, five mobile phones and a printer.

Raids were conducted on the offices of Sri Venkateshwara Institute (VSS Institute of Educational Research and Charitable Trust) in Mahalakshmi Layout, Kodigehalli and Marathahalli. (Representative Photo)
Raids were conducted on the offices of Sri Venkateshwara Institute (VSS Institute of Educational Research and Charitable Trust) in Mahalakshmi Layout, Kodigehalli and Marathahalli. (Representative Photo)

Bill to replace Governor from chancellor post tabled in Kerala assembly

Published on Dec 07, 2022 11:54 PM IST

Opposition leader V D Satheesan said the new bill was brought in hurry and it was against the guidelines of the University Grants Commission

The government has opened a new front in its fight against Governor Arif Mohammad Khan with the move and sought the help of Congress-led opposition to pass it unanimously (PTI)
The government has opened a new front in its fight against Governor Arif Mohammad Khan with the move and sought the help of Congress-led opposition to pass it unanimously (PTI)

Poachers kill tiger in Panna reserve, hang carcass from tree

Updated on Dec 08, 2022 12:31 AM IST

The carcass of a two-year-old male tiger was found hanging from a tree in Panna Tiger Reserve (PTR) on Wednesday morning, senior officials said, adding that it was a case of poaching.

According to forest officials, the tiger was killed near Vikrampur village in Panna range
According to forest officials, the tiger was killed near Vikrampur village in Panna range

Andhra, Tamil Nadu gear up for cylone Mandaus

Published on Dec 07, 2022 11:47 PM IST

The India Metreological Department (IMD) said the cyclone is likely to make landfall between Puducherry and Sriharikota in the early hours of December 10.

Fishermen manoeuvre their boat through waves at Pattinapakkam beach in Chennai on December 7, 2022, ahead of Cyclone Mandous forecasted landfall in north Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coasts. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) (AFP)
Fishermen manoeuvre their boat through waves at Pattinapakkam beach in Chennai on December 7, 2022, ahead of Cyclone Mandous forecasted landfall in north Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coasts. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) (AFP)
