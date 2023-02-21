Live
Breaking: Garib Rath train stopped at Rajasthan's Dholpur after bomb scare
Tue, 21 Feb 2023 05:47 AM
Delhi-Chennai Garib Rath train stopped at Rajasthan's Dholpur after bomb hoax call
Three persons were detained for allegedly spreading rumours regarding presence of a bomb in Hazrat Nizamuddin - M.G.R.Chennai Central Garib Rath Express train late on Monday night, officials said.
As per the police, Hazrat Nizamuddin - M.G.R.Chennai Central Garib Rath Express (12612), was stopped at the Dholpur station in Rajasthan for three hours, after a passenger claimed that there was a bomb on the train. (ANI)
