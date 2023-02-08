Home / India News / Breaking highlights: NSA Doval emphasises on intensified cooperation to tackle Daesh, LeT, JeM

Breaking highlights: NSA Doval emphasises on intensified cooperation to tackle Daesh, LeT, JeM

Updated on Feb 08, 2023 11:57 PM IST

Breaking news today February 8, 2023:

ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 08, 2023 10:16 PM IST

    In multilateral meeting on Afghanistan, NSA Doval emphasises on intensified cooperation to tackle terror groups

    India’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval emphasised the need for intensified intelligence and security cooperation to tackle Daesh, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) while participating in a multilateral meeting on Afghanistan in Moscow on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said.

    The fifth multilateral meeting of senior security officials of regional countries focused on various issues related to Afghanistan, including the security situation and humanitarian challenges. Doval made it clear India “will never abandon the Afghan people in their time of need”, the people said.

  • Feb 08, 2023 09:15 PM IST

    Ramcharitmanas row: Swami Prasad Maurya writes to President, PM seeking ban on 'objectionable' verses

    Samajwadi Party national general secretary Swami Prasad Maurya has sent a letter to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding an amendment to or a ban on some alleged objectionable verses of the Hindu epic Ramcharitmanas.

    In a five-page letter to the President and the Prime Minister, Maurya said he requests a ban on some of the objectionable parts of some couplets of the Ramcharitmanas in which "women, tribals, Dalits and backward people have been humiliated on a daily basis at the social and religious level." The verses should be banned or amended to give respect to "the victim class," he said.

  • Feb 08, 2023 07:19 PM IST

    BJP MLAs in WB stage walkout from House, raise slogan against Mamata govt

    BJP MLAs today walked out of the State Assembly session and raised slogans outside the House against the Mamata government and the Governor alleging rising incidents of terror, also claiming Governor's silence on these incidents as well as alleged attacks on BJP workers. (ANI)

  • Feb 08, 2023 06:52 PM IST

    Government says celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on Feb 14

    The Animal Welfare Board of India has issued a notice appealing cow lovers to celebrate February 14 – a day celebrated across the world as Valentine's Day – as 'Cow Hug Day'. The government advisory body said that hugging a cow will bring “emotional richness” and will increase “individual and collective happiness”. Read more

  • Feb 08, 2023 06:31 PM IST

    Three kids burnt alive as hut catches fire in Rajasthan's Barmer

    Three kids were alive as the hut in which they were playing caught fire. Incident has been reported from Nagana police station area in Barmer. At the time of incident nobody in the family available there, police said.

    Narpatdan Charan, station house officer at Nagana police station area said that on Wednesday noon three kids were playing in a bit located around five meters from their house in Bandra village. In the meantime the hut caught fire and instead of moving in right direction to get out from the hut, trio went in wrong direction and burnt alive.

  • Feb 08, 2023 05:31 PM IST

    Fire breaks out in a factory in Maharashtra's Raigad district

    Fire breaks out in a factory in Mahad, Raigad district; no casualties reported so far. (ANI) 

  • Feb 08, 2023 03:45 PM IST

    Morbi bridge collapse: Oreva Group's promoter sent to jail as police didn't seek further remand 

    Accused Oreva Group promoter Jaysukh Patel sent to jail. He was produced before Morbi Sessions court today at the end of his 7-day Police remand and was sent to jail after the Police didn't seek any further remand. (ANI)

  • Feb 08, 2023 02:35 PM IST

    Delhi Excise Policy case: ED arrests Punjab-based businessman

    Enforcement Directorate has arrested Punjab-based businessman Gautam Malhotra in connection with its ongoing probe into Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 money laundering case. He was being produced in Delhi's Rouse Avenue court. (ANI)

  • Feb 08, 2023 02:12 PM IST

    Uproar in Parliament over Kharge's 'mouni baba', Adani remark; 'Doesn't suit you'

    Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why he is silent on those who are spreading hatred in the country. As Kharge used the word 'mouni baba' in the Rajya Sabha, chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "You are a very senior member, sir. This does not suit you. Don't use these juicy expressions." Ruckus erupted in the Upper House following Mallikarjun Kharge's comment. Read more

  • Feb 08, 2023 11:11 AM IST

    Bihar: I-T sleuths raid office of JD(U) MLC, his close aide in Patna for 2nd day

    The raids of the Income Tax department are currently underway at the office of Janata Dal (United) MLC Radhacharan Sah and his close aide in the Boring Road area in Bihar's Patna for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. (ANI)

  • Feb 08, 2023 09:22 AM IST

    Maharashtra: Stones pelted at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray's convoy

    A stone fell inside venue, some stones were pelted at convoy while we were leaving the venue. Crowd was raising slogans in support of local MLA, Ramesh Bornare. It was an attempt by anti-social elements in mob to create a rift between 2 groups: LoP in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve.

  • Feb 08, 2023 07:25 AM IST

    New Zealand recovers $300 million of cocaine floating at sea

    New Zealand authorities said on Wednesday they had recovered 3.2 tonnes of cocaine worth more than $300 million, believed to be bound for Australia and found floating at sea.

    New Zealand Police said it a statement it had collected the drugs from the Pacific Ocean in a joint operation with the New Zealand Customs Service and the New Zealand Defence Force.

    A police photo showed the haul, apparently before recovery, in a net supported on the ocean surface by floats. (Reuters) 

  • Feb 08, 2023 05:27 AM IST

    Adani Ports to repay $605 million debt in bid to calm investors

    Gautam Adani’s ports unit will repay a debt of around 50 billion rupees ($604.6 million), as the beleaguered Indian tycoon seeks to improve a leverage metric at his firms following a short seller attack that has put his empire’s financial health and corporate governance under scrutiny, reported Bloomberg.

breaking news india news

At Moscow meet, NSA Ajit Doval for intensified cooperation to tackle LeT, JeM

india news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 10:32 PM IST

India’s NSA Ajit Doval made it clear no country should be allowed to use Afghan territory to “export terrorism and radicalisation” – an apparent reference to Pakistan.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said dealing with Daesh or Islamic State, LeT and JeM requires “intensified intelligence and security cooperation” between states and their agencies (ANI File Photo)
ByRezaul H Laskar
India will never abandon Afghanistan: NSA Doval at Moscow meet

india news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 10:12 PM IST

The NSA underlined that terrorism has become a major threat in the region and that dealing with terror outfits like Daesh, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed requires intensified intelligence and security cooperation between respective countries and their agencies.

India NSA Ajit Doval (L) at multilateral meeting on Afghanistan.
ByShishir Gupta
Odisha minister murder accused taken to CFSL for narco test

india news
Updated on Feb 08, 2023 10:03 PM IST

During interrogation, the sacked police officer reportedly said that he had been thinking about killing the minister for months

Mortal remains of Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das being taken for last rites during his funeral, in Jharsuguda district on January 30 (PTI File Photo)
ByDebabrata Mohanty
‘Unworthy of PM to…’: Tharoor says Congress did not politicise Pulwama, Uri

india news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 09:37 PM IST

The opposition hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not responding to allegations related to industrialist Gautam Adani.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor at Parliament complex during ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk
GeM's value ‘suitably placed’ to surpass 1.7 lakh crore mark in FY 2023

india news
Updated on Feb 08, 2023 09:28 PM IST

GeM CEO P K Singh said ₹1.5 lakh crore worth of gross merchandise value has already been achieved till February 1.

<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.5 lakh crore worth of GMV has already been achieved till February 1. (File)
BySnehashish Roy
Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar, daughter served ED, CBI notices

india news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 08:58 PM IST

The ED is investigating two cases against Shivakumar—one of which is related to the National Herald corruption case— and the CBI is investigating a case of disproportionate assets against him

Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar. (File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent
Daily brief: 1 Indian missing, 10 stuck in remote parts of Turkey

india news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 08:52 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

A man looks as rescuers and civilians look for survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras, on February 8, 2023.(AFP)
Byhindustantimes.com
PM to reply on 'Motion of Thanks' at 2pm in Rajya Sabha tomorrow

india news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 08:39 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu had addressed the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, the first day of the Budget Session.

Officials said the jacket PM Modi was wearing was made of material recycled from plastic bottles.&nbsp;(PTI)
PTI |
Bengaluru firm executive on business trip to Turkey is missing: Official

india news
Updated on Feb 08, 2023 09:04 PM IST

Operation Dost: Indian rescue teams are currently focusing on searching for survivors from collapsed buildings. The teams can sustain themselves for the next 15 days

Operation Dost: NDRF DG Atul Karwal said the rescue teams were fully self-sustained and had food, vehicles and fuel supplies for conducting operations for 15 days. (Twitter/DrSJaishankar)
ByRezaul H Laskar
OBC appointments in jobs above 27% rate during 2014-21, govt shares data

india news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 08:02 PM IST

Union ministry of social justice and empowerment shares data on representation of SC, ST and OBC in government recruitment and HEI enrollments.

The ministry has released a set of data on the representation of the scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST) and OBCs in government positions and HEIs.(File)
BySnehashish Roy
Right balance between growth and inflation

india news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 07:50 PM IST

Das said the moderate hike in the policy rate gives the central bank the leeway to make appropriate data-driven changes in the policy going forward.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
ByShishir Gupta
1 Indian missing, 10 stuck in quake-hit Turkey, MEA says ‘We are in touch…’

india news
Updated on Feb 08, 2023 08:44 PM IST

"We set up a control room in Turkey's Adana. Ten Indians are stuck in remote parts of affected areas but they are safe. One Indian national who was on a business visit is missing. We're in touch with his family and the company in Bengaluru which employs him," Secretary, West, Sanjay Verma was quoted by ANI.

Turkey now has around 60,000 aid personnel in the quake-hit zone, but with the devastation so widespread many are still waiting for help.&nbsp;(REUTERS)
ByKanishka Singharia
PM Modi's plastic recycled jacket to be available for public in major cities

india news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 06:53 PM IST

The jacket that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore today in the Parliament was made up of recycled plastic bottles and it will be available in major cities within three months.

The image on the right shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi wearing a special blue jacket, made from recycled plastic bottles, in the Rajya Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. In the left image the special jacket is being presented to him on Feb 9 at the India Energy Week in Bengaluru. (PTI)
ANI |
Valentine's Day thing of past? Govt says celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on Feb 14

india news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 06:49 PM IST

The Animal Welfare Board of India has issued a notice appealing to people to celebrate "Cow Hug Day" on February 14 to spread "positive energy" and encourage "collective happiness", officials said on Wednesday.

Animal Welfare Board of India wants people to celebrate Cow Hug Day on February 14.
ByHT News Desk
Sri Lankan envoy discusses procurement of medicines with health minister Mandaviya

india news
Updated on Feb 08, 2023 06:46 PM IST

Sri Lankan high commissioner Milinda Moragoda specifically raised issues such as assistance in expediting the process for Sri Lankan importers to procure medicines from India

Sri Lankan high commissioner Milinda Moragoda met Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday (Twitter/SLinIndia)
ByRezaul H Laskar
