Live: UN chief visits Iraq for first time in six years

Updated on Mar 01, 2023 05:50 AM IST

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 01, 2023 05:49 AM IST

    India's April-Jan fiscal deficit touches 68% of full-year target

    India's fiscal deficit for the 10 months through January touched 11.91 trillion rupees ($144.19 billion), nearly 68% of annual estimates, government data showed on Tuesday.

    India aims to end the current fiscal year with a budget deficit of 6.4%.

  • Mar 01, 2023 05:24 AM IST

    Greece: Dozens hurt in fiery train collision, derailment

    Authorities in northern Greece say they are helping dozens of passengers injured in train collision and fiery derailment early Wednesday, reported AP.

    The collision between a freight train and and oncoming passenger train occurred near Tempe, some 380 kilometers (235 miles) north of Athens, and resulted in the derailment of several train cars, police said. 

  • Mar 01, 2023 05:15 AM IST

    UN chief visits Iraq 

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Iraq for his first visit in six years Tuesday in a show of "solidarity" after a drawn-out political crisis in the country. Guterres said he wanted to demonstrate "solidarity with the people and the democratic institutions of Iraq and a solidarity that means that the United Nations is totally committed to support the consolidation of the institutions in this country".

Topics
breaking news latest news

Live: UN chief visits Iraq for first time in six years

Updated on Mar 01, 2023 05:24 AM IST

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com

G20: Jaishankar-Lavrov to discuss ‘Ukraine development’ among other key areas

Published on Mar 01, 2023 04:41 AM IST

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in India ahead of the G20 meet.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday arrived in India for the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.(AP/File)
ANI |
Transfer trial against Ram Rahim, others to Chandigarh: Supreme Court

Published on Mar 01, 2023 03:03 AM IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the trial against Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim and seven Dera followers in three interlinked cases of sacrilege involving the Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari in 2015, from a court in Faridkot to Chandigarh.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the trial against Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim and seven Dera followers in three interlinked cases of sacrilege involving the Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari in 2015, from a court in Faridkot to Chandigarh. (PTI)
ByParteek Singh Mahal, Faridkot
Jagan challenges TDP to contest on all 175 seats in AP polls

Published on Mar 01, 2023 02:58 AM IST

Reddy was addressing a rally at Tenali in Bapatla district, after releasing ₹1,090.76 crore under YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan benefiting 51.12 lakh farmers and ₹76.99 crore under input subsidy scheme for the benefit of 91,237 agriculture and horticulture farmers who suffered crop loss due to natural calamities in last December .

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (PTI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
One dead, 7 injured in Kerala firecracker unit explosion

Published on Mar 01, 2023 02:57 AM IST

Police added that the incident took place at around 5pm and at least 10 houses in the vicinity were severely damaged.

The charred body of a person, who is yet to be identified, was recovered from the rubble. (Getty Images)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
‘Race to the bottom’: Supreme Court pulls up CM Mann, governor over Punjab row

Updated on Mar 01, 2023 02:55 AM IST

Punjab govt-governor row: The level of discourse between a chief minister and the governor must not degenerate into a “race to the bottom”, putting the implementation of constitutional values and affairs of the nation in jeopardy, the Supreme Court observed on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday morning agreed to grant an urgent hearing during the day to the Punjab government’s petition (PTI)
ByUtkarsh Anand, New Delhi
K’taka: Forest watcher electrocuted while dousing fire

Published on Mar 01, 2023 02:19 AM IST

On February 18, a forest guard, Sundaresh, who was injured in a forest fire near Kaadumane in Manibhikthi reserve forest in the Western Ghats in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district, died at a private hospital in Bengaluru after battling for his life for three days

The forest watcher accidentally touched an electric live wire while extinguishing fire in Yallapura forest range of Uttara Kannada district (HT Archives)
ByCoovercolly Indresh
IMD warns of a severe summer, more heatwaves in most parts

Updated on Mar 01, 2023 04:45 AM IST

March will be drier than usual across northwest India, IMD said, although rainfall will be normal at the national level

Girls use a scarf to cover their faces on a hot day, in Gurugram on February 27. (Parveen Kumar/ HT)
ByJayashree Nandi, New Delhi
Oppn disrupts Kerala assembly session, reads out ED report on Life Mission case

Published on Mar 01, 2023 02:14 AM IST

In the assembly on Tuesday, members of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) protested after Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan read out the remand report of Sivasankar and statement of main accused in the Life Mission case, Swapna Suresh (also an accused in the gold smuggling case).

The statement containing the allegations against the chief minister, which was read out by Kuzhalnadan was expunged by speaker A N Shamseer even as the former dismissed them. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananathapuram
Warmest February in 122 years: What it may mean for summers in North India

Updated on Mar 01, 2023 05:44 AM IST

Even in terms of minimum temperatures, the month was the fifth warmest since 1901 (the warmest was February 2016)

Girls cover their faces with scarf on a hot day in Gurugram on February 27. (Parveen Kumar/HT)
BySoumya Pillai & Jayashree Nandi
Man arrested for giving 1 cr contract to kill father: Police

Published on Mar 01, 2023 01:56 AM IST

Police said that though Manikanta was the eyewitness, due to his past crime records he was suspected in the case. Manikanta’s first wife was killed in 2013 and the police had arrested him on murder charges. He was acquitted in the case in 2020 and later married Archana

According to police, the man wanted to take over his father’s property. The accused was unhappy that his father had distanced himself from him after he was arrested on murder charges in 2013. (HT Archives)
ByHT Correspondent
BJP plans massive outreach ahead of Telangana polls

Published on Mar 01, 2023 01:43 AM IST

The BJP will roll out a massive public outreach campaign in Telangana, including rallies by Union ministers and senior party leaders in all the 119 assembly constituencies

BJP plans massive outreach ahead of Telangana polls
ByHT Correspondent
Ready to implement 7th pay panel report, says CM ahead of staff stir

Published on Mar 01, 2023 01:10 AM IST

Government employees have forwarded three major demands -- implementation of the 7th pay commission report, reverting to the Old Pension Scheme and implementation of at least 40 per cent of fitment facilities

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said he would direct the seventh pay commission to submit the interim report and implement it. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent
Days after stir in Ajnala, Amritsar commissioner among 18 cops shifted

Updated on Mar 01, 2023 01:31 AM IST

The government also posted Gurinder Singh Dhillon as ADGP, law and order, but made it clear that ADGP Arpit Shukla will continue to head the concerned wing.

Supporters of Amritpal Singh clash with Punjab Police in Ajnala on February 23. (Sameer Sehgal/HT photo)
ByRavinder Vasudeva, Chandigarh
2 Maiden Pharma execs sent to jail in 2013 case

Published on Mar 01, 2023 12:54 AM IST

Maiden pharma is the same company whose cough syrups were linked to deaths of children in The Gambia by World Health Organization in October 2022.

The jail term has been ordered for Maiden’s founder Naresh Kumar Goel and technical director MK Sharma for exporting “not of standard quality” medicine —ranitidine hydrochloride— to Vietnam
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
