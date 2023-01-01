Live
LIVE: 3.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Delhi NCR
Updated on Jan 01, 2023 07:01 AM IST
Sun, 01 Jan 2023 06:45 AM
Special prayers, early morning ‘Aarti’ at temples across India on New Year
Special prayers to welcome the New Year begin early Sunday morning at temples across India.
Sun, 01 Jan 2023 06:20 AM
3.8 magnitude earthquake hits Delhi NCR
An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Delhi NCR in the early hours of Sunday, ANI reported citing National Center for Seismology (NCS). Read more
