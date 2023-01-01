Home / Cities / 3 killed in stampede at Chandrababu Naidu's event in Andhra Pradesh

3 killed in stampede at Chandrababu Naidu's event in Andhra Pradesh

cities
Updated on Jan 01, 2023 09:35 PM IST

The incident happened during the distribution of clothes and gifts. After Naidu left the place, the people rushed to collect gifts but the organisers could not control the crowd, leading to a stampede-like situation.

A stampede-like situation, similar to one in Nellore reportedly broke out at TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s public meeting on Sunday.(ANI)
A stampede-like situation, similar to one in Nellore reportedly broke out at TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s public meeting on Sunday.(ANI)
ByNisha Anand | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

In Andhra Pradesh, three people died while several were injured in a public gathering held by Telugu Desam Party president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s in Guntur district on Sunday, days after a stampede-like situation killed eight people in one of his other rally in Nellore.

“Three people died and several were injured during a public meeting held by TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu in Guntur district,” news agency ANI reported quoting Arif Hafeez, superintendent of police, Guntur.

The incident happened during the distribution of clothes and gifts. After Naidu left the place, the people rushed to collect gifts but the organisers could not control the crowd, leading to a stampede-like situation.

Also Read | Capital row to Naidu’s pitch, Andhra witnesses a politically charged year

In his earlier rally in Nellore, thousands of people and TDP workers had gathered in the district's Kandukuru town when the incident happened around 8 pm on Wednesday. Following the incident, the TDP leader had immediately stopped his speech and rushed to the hospital to call on the victims.

The Nellore deaths also triggered a political war of words between the ruling YSR Congress party and the TDP which is in opposition. Several YSRC leaders blamed the former CM for the tragedy, while the TDP president had said, “it was the responsibility of the local police to take precautionary measures”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

Topics
n chandrababu naidu telegu desam party hyderabad + 1 more
n chandrababu naidu telegu desam party hyderabad

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out