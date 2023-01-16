Home / India News / SC seeks Centre's response on criminalising marital rape petitions | LIVE
SC seeks Centre's response on criminalising marital rape petitions

Updated on Jan 16, 2023 12:03 PM IST

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
  • Jan 16, 2023 11:31 AM IST

    SC seeks Centre's response on petitions filed on criminalisation of marital rape

    Supreme Court seeks the Centre's response by Feb 15 on a bunch of petitions seeking criminalisation of marital rape; will hear the matter in March. SC decided to take up the matter itself instead of letting different high courts take a call.

  • Jan 16, 2023 11:26 AM IST

    ECI demonstrates remote EVMs to political parties

    Election Commission of India showcases the remote electronic voting machine prototype for migrant voters, to the representatives of political parties. (ANI)

  • Jan 16, 2023 11:15 AM IST

    Nepal plane crash: Visuals from location where plane crashed

  • Jan 16, 2023 10:23 AM IST

    BJP road show: Check out visuals from Delhi's Patel Chowk, Sansad Marg

    Hoardings and cut-outs put up by BJP ahead of PM Narendra Modi's road show later today.

  • Jan 16, 2023 10:08 AM IST

    BJP president JP Nadda arrives at party HQ in Delhi for executive meeting

    BJP national president JP Nadda arrives at the party HQ in Delhi for the party's office bearers' meeting. (ANI)

  • Jan 16, 2023 09:04 AM IST

    Nepal plane crash: Search and rescue operation resumes in Pokhara

    The search and rescue operations resume in Pokhara, a day after a Yeti Airlines aircraft crashed here and claimed 68 lives so far, as per the latest toll. (ANI)

  • Jan 16, 2023 07:54 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu: Arrangements made to ensure smooth conduct of Jallikattu in Madurai's Palamedu

    District collector Aneesh Sekhar on Monday said proper barricading of bulls and their owners has been made to ensure safe conduct of Jallikattu.

  • Jan 16, 2023 07:28 AM IST

    Around 13 trains in the Northern Railway region delayed amid fog

    Around 13 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog: Indian Railways. (ANI)

  • Jan 16, 2023 05:48 AM IST

    Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hits off the coast of Indonesia

    Strong undersea earthquake shakes western Indonesia. No immediate reports of serious damage or casualties, reports AFP

  • Jan 16, 2023 05:27 AM IST

    MoS Ashwini Choubey's escort vehicle overturns, several cops injured

    An escort vehicle in the convoy of Union Minister of State (MoS) Ashwini Choubey on Sunday met with an accident, wherein several cops were injured. The accident happened while the Union Minister was on his way from Buxar to Patna. Read here

  • Jan 16, 2023 10:21 AM IST

Doppler weather radar network to cover entire country by 2025

india news
Published on Jan 16, 2023 10:51 AM IST

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday inaugurated four Doppler weather radar systems in Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh

Union minister Jitendra Singh at the IMD foundation day event. (PIB)
ByAnish Yande
Jallikattu news: 60 wounded after bulls run amok in Madurai event

india news
Published on Jan 16, 2023 10:39 AM IST

Known as 'eru thazhuvuthal' or 'mancuvirattu' - Jallikattu is a traditional event common in Tamil Nadu in which people try to grab a bull by its horns and 'tame it' as it resists.

Jallikattu news: 60 wounded after bulls run amok in Madurai event(PTI)
ByHT News Desk
‘Even for using Hindi words…’: Kerala governor on fatwas as ‘political weapon’

india news
Updated on Jan 16, 2023 10:31 AM IST

Khan claimed there are dozens of instances in Quran where it is said that only the creator, and not even the Prophet, can decide right and wrong.

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan was speaking at a conclave organised by RSS-linked weekly "Panchjanya" in Delhi Sunday.(PTI / File)
ByHT News Desk
Budget 2023: 'No new taxes for income till...', FM on middle class issues

india news
Updated on Jan 16, 2023 10:05 AM IST

Attending an event on Sunday, FM Sitharaman said she identifies herself as a middle class and that she understands the trouble faced by this section.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she identifies herself as a middle class and that she understands the trouble faced by this section. (Twitter)
BySnehashish Roy, New Delhi
Oxfam report makes case for taxing rich, says 'one-off tax on Adani…' | Top 10

india news
Published on Jan 16, 2023 09:21 AM IST

The total number of billionaires in India increased from 102 in 2020 to 166 in 2022 while the combined wealth of India's 100 richest has touched ₹54.12 lakh crore.

The Oxfam report said that revenues from progressive taxation has the capacity to fund the country’s health and education system.
ByKunal Gaurav
Morning brief: Tejashwi Yadav defends ‘Ramcharitmanas’ remark; other latest news

india news
Published on Jan 16, 2023 09:00 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the controversy, alleging ‘conspiracy’.(File)
ByHT News Desk
Tejashwi Yadav defends minister over remarks on ‘Ramcharitmanas’; blames BJP

india news
Published on Jan 16, 2023 07:44 AM IST

Bihar education minister - who belongs to the RJD - stirred a controversy after saying that ‘Ramcharitmanas’ - a religious book for Hindus depicting tales of Ramayana - promoted “social discrimination and spreads hatred in society”.

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. (File Photo)
ByManjiri Chitre
Shivraj Chouhan ‘disturbed’ by obscene language against his mother in protest

india news
Updated on Jan 16, 2023 06:53 AM IST

The Madhya Pradesh chief minister on Sunday said registering his anguish over the use of objectionable slogans by a Karni Sena activist during a protest in Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed that the activist apologised for his remarks and prayed his mother for her forgiveness.(HT file photo)
BySnehashish Roy
Union minister Ashwini Choubey's escort vehicle overturns, several cops injured

india news
Updated on Jan 16, 2023 05:40 AM IST

The accident happened while the Union Minister was on his way from Buxar to Patna.

The Minister shared the video on Twitter in which he could be seen inspecting the escort vehicle that was overturned in the accident.
ANI | , New Delhi
LIVE: Election Commission showcases remote EVM prototypes to political parties

india news
Updated on Jan 16, 2023 11:35 AM IST

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com

More evacuations as Uttarakhand cracks grow

india news
Updated on Jan 16, 2023 12:24 AM IST

The number of houses that have developed cracks has now risen to 826, out of which 165 are in the “unsafe zone”, a bulletin from the Disaster Management Authority said. So far, 798 people have been shifted to temporary relief centres.

A passerby looks at the rubble of a wall that got damaged due to continuous land subsidence, in Joshimath on Sunday. (ANI)
ByAjay Ramola
Number theory: In warm 2022, almost no place on Earth was colder than ‘normal’

india news
Updated on Jan 16, 2023 04:28 AM IST

While markers such as the global average of temperature shown above tend to hide regional variations, a disaggregated analysis of temperature in 2022 shows that both the northern and southern hemispheres were the sixth warmest on record.

Street artists paint a mural on a wall opposite the COP26 climate summit venue in Glasgow.(AFP)
ByAbhishek Jha
China pushes back against US criticism of actions on LAC

india news
Updated on Jan 16, 2023 06:43 AM IST

Donald Lu, the US assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian affairs, said that China had recently made “aggressive” moves along the border in India’s northeastern states instead of taking steps to resolve the standoff in Ladakh sector that began in May 2020.

India and China are locked in a military standoff along the LAC in Ladakh sector since May 2020. (AP/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent
Leadership crisis a hurdle in BJP’s Andhra Pradesh expansion plan

india news
Published on Jan 15, 2023 11:43 PM IST

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has set the ambitious target of expanding its footprint in Andhra Pradesh, finds itself in a predicament as its state unit has conveyed the message of a leadership crisis and underlined the lack of support for the party from politically dominant castes

Leadership crisis a hurdle in BJP’s Andhra Pradesh expansion plan
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran
