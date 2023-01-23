Home / India News / Highlights: 2 SpiceJet passengers deplaned for 'unruly, inappropriate' behaviour

Highlights: 2 SpiceJet passengers deplaned for 'unruly, inappropriate' behaviour

Updated on Jan 24, 2023 04:56 AM IST

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
  • Jan 23, 2023 09:32 PM IST

    President Murmu conferred Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on 11 children

    President Droupadi Murmu with 11 children at an award ceremony held in Delhi today. (ANI)
    President Droupadi Murmu with 11 children at an award ceremony held in Delhi today. (ANI)

    President Droupadi Murmu on Monday conferred Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to children at an award ceremony in Delhi.

  • Jan 23, 2023 08:51 PM IST

    Newly constructed clock tower in Anantnag illuminated in tricolour ahead of Republic Day

  • Jan 23, 2023 08:24 PM IST

    JNU issues notice to cancel screening of BBC's documentary on PM Modi

    Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday issued a notice to cancel the screening of the documentary "India: The Modi Question" scheduled for 24th Jan by a group of students. It stated that such an unauthorised activity may disturb peace and harmony in the University.

  • Jan 23, 2023 07:40 PM IST

    4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Manipur's Bishnupur 

    An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale struck 79km west-northwest of Bishnupur in Manipur on Monday, ANI reported citing National Center for Seismology. 

  • Jan 23, 2023 07:03 PM IST

    Two SpiceJet passengers deplaned for 'unruly, inappropriate' behaviour with crew while boarding Delhi–Hyderabad flight

    Two passengers from a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Hyderabad were deplaned on Monday after allegedly behaving in an unruly and inappropriate manner, according to a statement given by SpiceJet spokesperson.

  • Jan 23, 2023 06:34 PM IST

    Views his personal, not of Congress: Jairam Ramesh on Digvijaya's surgical strike remark

    The views expressed by senior leader Digvijaya Singh are his own and do not reflect the position of Congress. Surgical strikes were carried out before 2014 by UPA government. Congress has supported & will continue to support all military actions that are in the national interest, reports ANI.

  • Jan 23, 2023 06:21 PM IST

    Preparations of Tableaux of Kerala, Karnataka & Andhra Pradesh for Republic Day underway

  • Jan 23, 2023 05:46 PM IST

    BJP member in Tamil Nadu arrested over derogatory remarks on CM MK Stalin

    A BJP member from Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram district, Jagadeesan, has been arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks about CM MK Stalin, according to ANI, citing a police statement.

  • Jan 23, 2023 05:08 PM IST

    SCO Film Festival to be organised in Mumbai from Jan 27 to 31

    The Information and Broadcasting ministry announced on Monday that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Film Festival will be held in Mumbai from January 27 to 31, during India's presidency of the SCO 2022-2023. The film festival aims to foster cinematic collaborations and serve as a bridge between the cultures of the SCO member countries.

  • Jan 23, 2023 04:45 PM IST

    Maldives govt extends support for India's UNSC non-permanent seat candidature for term 2028-29

    The Maldives' ministry of foreign affairs on Monday stated that their government has decided to support India's candidature for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the term 2028-2029, ANI reported. 

  • Jan 23, 2023 03:57 PM IST

    Maharashtra Governor Koshyari offers step down

    Maharashtra Governor on Monday said in a statement that he has conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on discharing all political responsibitlities. 

    “I can never forget the love and affection I have received from the people of Maharashtra during the last little more than 3 years. During the recent visit of the Hon'ble Prime Minister to Mumbai, I have conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities. I have always received the love and affection from the Hon’ble Prime Minister and I hope to receive the same in this regard,” Koshyari said. Read more

  • Jan 23, 2023 03:29 PM IST

    SC refuses to interfere with Bombay HC's decision on Anil Deshmukh's bail order

    Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with Bombay High Court order granting bail to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a case of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). 

  • Jan 23, 2023 03:01 PM IST

    Watch | BYJM in Telangana holds protest in support of teachers 

    The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Monday held a protest near BJP Telangana Office in Hyderabad, in support of teachers protesting against GO 317, ANI reported. Police detained several protestors. 

  • Jan 23, 2023 02:30 PM IST

    Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's mother files FIR against his wife.

    Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's mother Mehrunisa Siddiqui on Monday filed an FIR against the actor's wife Zainab, ANI reported citing Verosava police in Mumbai. The report also stated that Zainab is Nawazuddin's second wife, and they previously had a property dispute.

  • Jan 23, 2023 01:51 PM IST

    Uddhav Thackeray, BR Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar announce alliance

    Uddhav Thackeray, BR Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar announce alliance: ‘PM Modi destroying political leadership in country’

  • Jan 23, 2023 01:00 PM IST

    WFI chief files plea in Delhi HC seeking FIR amid sexual harassment charges

    WFI chief Brij Bhushan files plea in Delhi HC seeking FIR against Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and other wrestlers amid sexual harassment charges against him.

  • Jan 23, 2023 12:10 PM IST

    Muscat-bound Air India Express flight returns to Trivandrum

    Muscat-bound Air India Express flight with 105 passengers on board returned to Trivandrum due to technical snag.

  • Jan 23, 2023 11:30 AM IST

    PM Modi unveils model of Netaji memorial, names 21 islands in Andaman & Nicobar

    Twenty-one large unnamed islands of Andaman and Nicobar were named on Monday after Param Vir Chakra awardees in a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Parakram Diwas. He also unveiled the model of the National Memorial dedicated to Netaji to be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, earlier known as Ross Islands. Union home minister Amit Shah was also present at the ceremony in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Read full story

  • Jan 23, 2023 09:37 AM IST

    Republic Day 2023: Delhi police's advisory on routes to avoid, alternate routes

    The Delhi Traffic Police issued a fresh advisory on Sunday ahead of the Republic Day parade full dress rehearsal scheduled to be held on Monday. The parade will begin at 10:30 am from Vijay Chowk and move towards Red Fort via Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, roundabout statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg. Read more

  • Jan 23, 2023 08:12 AM IST

    Odisha: Picnic bus falls off bridge in Dhenkanal

    Two dead and 30 injured as picnic bus falls off bridge in Dhenkanal.

  • Jan 23, 2023 07:25 AM IST

    California mass shooting suspect found dead

    Suspect in California mass shooting shot himself dead, reports AFP citing police.

  • Jan 23, 2023 05:36 AM IST

    France, Germany plan high-speed Paris-Berlin train service

    France and Germany announced a plan to strengthen their rail links as a way to offer greener travel between the two countries.

    The nations “support the deployment of the high-speed train route between Paris and Berlin, as well as the night train service, both announced for 2024,” according to a joint declaration released after a meeting in Paris between Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz, reported Bloomberg.

