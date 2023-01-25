BREAKING: Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sudha Murty, MM Keeravani among 106 Padma Award recipients
Jan 25, 2023 09:54 PM IST
Padma Awards 2023: Mulayam Singh Yadav posthumously awarded Padma Vibhushan
Ahead of the 74th Republic Day, the Centre on Wednesday announced the recipients of the prestigious Padma Award, highest civilian awards of India.
Jan 25, 2023 09:10 PM IST
ORS pioneer Dilip Mahalanabis, 98-year-old organic farmer from Sikkim among Padma awardees
Dilip Mahalanabis, who pioneered the use of ORS, will be awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award.
Jan 25, 2023 06:43 PM IST
Kamal Haasan backs Congress candidate for Erode East bypoll
Actor Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) on Wednesday extended unconditional support to Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan for the February 27 Erode East by-poll, saying it was a "moment of national importance" to fight for the common cause of joining hands against "communal forces."
Jan 25, 2023 06:28 PM IST
Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep; to go to polls on Feb 26 instead of Feb 27
The Election Commission of India (ECI) Wednesday revised the date for by-polls in Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep to February 26 instead of February 27.
Jan 25, 2023 03:33 PM IST
Jairam Ramesh's 'tale of two sons of two CMs' in reply to Anil Antony's exit
In the first reaction to Anil Antony's resignation from the party over comments on the BCC documentary on PM Modi, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said Anil is reveling in his day in the sun having ignored his duties to the party and the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Read more
Jan 25, 2023 02:45 PM IST
4 students detained for ruckus outside Jamia over screening of BBC documentary, reports ANI
Four students have been detained for allegedly creating ruckus outside Jamia Millia Islamia over screening of BBC documentary, reports ANI, citing Delhi Police. Read more
Jan 25, 2023 01:24 PM IST
PM Modi welcomes Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El –Sisi
PM Modi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El –Sisi witness the exchange of postal stamps between the two countries commemorating 75 years of diplomatic relations.
Jan 25, 2023 01:21 PM IST
SC adjourns plea by Rana Ayyub challenging money laundering case by ED
Supreme Court adjourns to January 31 hearing on journalist Rana Ayyub’s petition challenging ED filing money laundering case against her in Ghaziabad court in UP. Till then, the concerned trial court as been directed to adjourn the proceedings as Ayyub’s lawyer informed that she has been summoned for appearance on January 27.
Jan 25, 2023 01:01 PM IST
Chopper carrying Sri Sri Ravi Shankar makes emergency landing
Chopper carrying Sri Sri Ravi Shankar makes emergency landing near Tamil Nadu's Erode, reports ANI.
Jan 25, 2023 11:30 AM IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Afternoon leg in Ramban and Banihal cancelled
“Due to poor weather conditions and landslides in the area, the afternoon leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ramban and Banihal has been cancelled. Tomorrow is a rest day and the Yatra will resume day after, January 27th at 8am,” wrote Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Twitter.
Jan 25, 2023 11:12 AM IST
Lucknow: Rescued woman dies
Lucknow building collapse: Rescued woman succumbs to injuries, first death reported so far. The woman, Begum Haidar, 72, was mother of former Congress spokesman Zishan Haider.
Jan 25, 2023 10:55 AM IST
SC grants interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Supreme Court grants interim bail for 8 weeks to Ashish Mishra, son of Union min Ajay Mishra, in a murder case lodged in connection with the 2021 Lakhimapur Kheri violence. He can't stay in UP or Delhi during the period of interim bail, this is an interim relief, the SC observed. SC said it will monitor the trial in the case.
Jan 25, 2023 10:45 AM IST
3-member panel to probe Lucknow building collapse
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sets up 3 member probe committee to find out reasons for building collapse, the committee is to submit report in a week. The committee comprises Lucknow divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob, additional commissioner of police Piyush Mordia and chief engineer Public Works Department. The committee will also fix accountability of those responsible for the shocker.
Jan 25, 2023 09:49 AM IST
Anil K Antony quits Congress
AK Antony's son Anil K Antony quits Congress, cites 'intolerant calls to retract tweet' on BBC documentary on PM Modi.
Jan 25, 2023 09:39 AM IST
Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise; 4 people suffer from suffocation
A fire broke out in a 29-floor residential building in Mumbai on Wednesday, following which four people suffered from suffocation and were hospitalised, officials said. The blaze erupted at around 1.45 am in a common passage on the 24th floor of Shivshakti building in Lokhandwala complex in suburban Andheri and caused thick smoke, they said, reported PTI.
Jan 25, 2023 07:57 AM IST
J&K: Truck driver killed after rolling boulders hit vehicles on highway
Boulders rolled down on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) at Magarkot in Ramban district, hit a tanker and truck. On spot death of truck driver, few injured.
Jan 25, 2023 07:35 AM IST
R-Day parade: In a first, BSF women personnel to be part of camel contingent
For the first time, women soldiers of Border Security Force (BSF) will also be a part of the camel contingent during Republic Day Parade.
Jan 25, 2023 06:50 AM IST
Ending deadlock, US and Germany set to send tanks to Ukraine: Report
The US and Germany are poised to announce they’ll provide their main battle tanks to Ukraine, offering Kyiv a powerful new weapon to counter Russia and overcoming a disagreement that threatened to fracture allied unity. Read full story
Jan 25, 2023 05:59 AM IST
Chris Hipkins sworn in as New Zealand’s 41st Prime Minister
Chris Hipkins was officially sworn in as New Zealand’s 41st prime minister, completing the handover from Jacinda Ardern.
Hipkins was appointed to the role Wednesday in Wellington by Governor-General Cindy Kiro, who earlier accepted Ardern’s formal resignation. Carmel Sepuloni was sworn in as deputy prime minister, reported Bloomberg.