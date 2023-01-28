Home / India News / LIVE: PM Modi to address annual NCC PM rally in Delhi today
LIVE: PM Modi to address annual NCC PM rally in Delhi today

india news
Updated on Jan 28, 2023 06:45 AM IST

Breaking news, January 28, 2023:

ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 28, 2023 06:39 AM IST

    PM Modi to address annual NCC PM rally in Delhi today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday address the annual NCC PM rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi at around 5:45 PM, according to a statement from Prime Minister's Office. This year, NCC is celebrating the 75th year of its inception. During the event, PM Modi will release a special Day Cover and a commemorative specially minted coin of 75/- denomination, commemorating 75 successful years of NCC.

  • Jan 28, 2023 06:20 AM IST

    Palestinian gunman kills at least 7 in attack near Jerusalem synagogue

    A Palestinian gunman opened fire outside an east Jerusalem synagogue Friday night, killing seven people, including a 70-year-old woman, and wounding three others before he was shot and killed by police, news agency AP reported citing officials. Read more

  • Jan 28, 2023 06:12 AM IST

    'Outraged and deeply pained,' says Biden on Tyre Nichols death

    US President Joe Biden was 'outraged and deeply pained' to see the video of the Memphis police beating, news agency AFP reported. The US city of Memphis released graphic video footage of a fatal police assault on a 29-year-old Black man, Tyre Nichols, on Friday, as cities across the country prepared for a night of protests against police brutality.

  • Jan 28, 2023 05:35 AM IST

    15th BRICS Summit to take place in South Africa's Durban in late August, reports ANI

    The 15th BRICS Summit will take place in South Africa's Durban in late August, ANI reported. 

LIVE: 'Outraged and deeply pained,' says Biden on Memphis police beating video

india news
Updated on Jan 28, 2023 06:39 AM IST

Breaking news, January 28, 2023:

ByHT News Desk

PM Modi to mark Gujjar deity Devnarayan’s birth anniversary in Rajasthan today

india news
Updated on Jan 28, 2023 04:51 AM IST

Jaipur Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Malaseri village in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district on Saturday to attend an event to commemorate the 1,111th birth anniversary of local deity Devnarayan, who is revered by the Gujjar community across the country, people familiar with the matter said

New Delhi, Jan 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the Concluding Leaders’ Session of the Voice of Global South Summit via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo) (ANI/PIB)
New Delhi, Jan 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the Concluding Leaders’ Session of the Voice of Global South Summit via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo) (ANI/PIB)
ByHT Correspondent
Former SC judge Nariman wants deadline for govt to respond on collegium picks

india news
Published on Jan 28, 2023 12:40 AM IST

New Delhi Former Supreme Court judge Rohinton F Nariman on Friday asserted that it is the “bounden duty” of the Union law minister and the Centre to follow the collegium system of appointing judges in spite of their “diatribe” against the process, and urged that a Constitution bench pass an order fixing a deadline for the process

Indian Supreme Court Judge Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman (C) is welcomed onstage during an event in Ahmedabad on March 5, 2016. - Justice Nariman was delivering the eleventh Justice PD Desai Memorial Lecture in Ahmedabad. (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY / AFP) (AFP)
Indian Supreme Court Judge Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman (C) is welcomed onstage during an event in Ahmedabad on March 5, 2016. - Justice Nariman was delivering the eleventh Justice PD Desai Memorial Lecture in Ahmedabad. (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY / AFP) (AFP)
ByUtkarsh Anand
Go First fined 10 lakh after for leaving behind 55 flyers

india news
Published on Jan 28, 2023 12:40 AM IST

DGCA imposed a ₹10 lakh fine on Go First airline for leaving 55 passengers behind at the Bengaluru airport on January 9, saying it “failed to ensure adequate arrangement for ground handling”

Go First’s flight G8-116 took off for Delhi from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport around 6.30 am on January 9, leaving 55 passengers stranded in the shuttle bus. (File)
Go First’s flight G8-116 took off for Delhi from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport around 6.30 am on January 9, leaving 55 passengers stranded in the shuttle bus. (File)
ByHT Correspondent
EPS camp moves SC AIADMK party symbol ahead of bypoll

india news
Published on Jan 28, 2023 12:40 AM IST

The petition also sought for a direction to the poll body to recognise EPS as the sole leader of Tamil Nadu’s principal opposition party.

Edappadi Palaniswami (PTI)
Edappadi Palaniswami (PTI)
ByDivya Chandrababu
Strongly oppose unilateral bids to advance territorial claims at LAC: US

india news
Updated on Jan 28, 2023 04:57 AM IST

The statement came days after Chinese President Xi Jinping met People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers stationed at the India-China border to “inspect combat readiness”

US: Strongly oppose unilateral bids to advance territorial claims at LAC
US: Strongly oppose unilateral bids to advance territorial claims at LAC
ByPrashant Jha
Govt to update elephant corridors to mitigate human-animal conflict in 6 states

india news
Published on Jan 28, 2023 12:40 AM IST

Ramesh Kumar Pandey, director of Project Elephant, which is a centrally sponsored scheme for elephant conservation, said the government has decided to redraw elephant corridors

In 2005, Wildlife Trust of India and Asian Nature Conservation Foundation in collaboration with state forest departments, Project Elephant and researchers had identified 88 elephant corridors. (Shutterstock)
In 2005, Wildlife Trust of India and Asian Nature Conservation Foundation in collaboration with state forest departments, Project Elephant and researchers had identified 88 elephant corridors. (Shutterstock)
ByJoydeep Thakur
Officers suggest steps to improve Interpol connect; paper submitted in DG/IG conference

india news
Published on Jan 28, 2023 12:39 AM IST

New Delhi To achieve swifter transmission of extradition and mutual legal assistance requests, which often remain pending for years, India should fund two Interpol projects – e-Extradition and e-MLA (mutual legal assistance), a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer has advocated during the recently concluded police conference, while adding that access of Interpol’s 19 databases should be extended to frontline law enforcement officers for quicker information and results

Officers suggest steps to improve Interpol connect; paper submitted in DG/IG conference
Officers suggest steps to improve Interpol connect; paper submitted in DG/IG conference
ByNeeraj Chauhan
Uncertainty over top Oppn leaders’ presence at Congress event at culmination of Bharat Jodo Yatra

india news
Published on Jan 28, 2023 12:39 AM IST

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will culminate on January 30 after covering over 3,600km since it started from Kanyakumari on September 7 last year. The Congress has planned a massive rally at the Sher-e Kashmir stadium

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Banihal in Ramban on Friday. (ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Banihal in Ramban on Friday. (ANI)
BySaubhadra Chatterji
Congress pauses Bharat Jodo Yatra over ‘security lapse’, J&K police reject charge

india news
Published on Jan 28, 2023 12:39 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had to curtail his scheduled 16-kilometre foot march on a day the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the Kashmir valley in its last leg after the Congress alleged a “serious security breach” and inadequate arrangements by the Jammu and Kashmir police

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with National Conference leader Omar Abdullah during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Banihal in Ramban on Friday. (ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with National Conference leader Omar Abdullah during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Banihal in Ramban on Friday. (ANI)
ByMir Ehsan
Students urged not to screen BBC documentary: University of Hyderabad

india news
Published on Jan 28, 2023 12:39 AM IST

An official spokesperson of the UoH said the dean of students’ welfare had counselled the student groups and issued an appeal to not to do any screening of films in view of the law and order issue.

The screenings of the documentary and the feature film by the Student Federation of India and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) respectively late on Thursday triggered mild tension on the campus of the university. (PTI)
The screenings of the documentary and the feature film by the Student Federation of India and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) respectively late on Thursday triggered mild tension on the campus of the university. (PTI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Morbi tragedy: Oreva’s MD named as accused in charge sheet

india news
Published on Jan 28, 2023 12:39 AM IST

The police are yet to arrest Oreva’s MD , who has repeatedly failed to appear before them for questioning. Efforts are on to trace his location, senior police officers said.

In March 2022, Oreva group, a company which specialises in making clocks, home appliances and e-bikes, was given the contract to repair, renovate, maintain and operate the “Jhulto Pul”, or suspension bridge, originally built in 1879, for a period of 15 years (PTI)
In March 2022, Oreva group, a company which specialises in making clocks, home appliances and e-bikes, was given the contract to repair, renovate, maintain and operate the “Jhulto Pul”, or suspension bridge, originally built in 1879, for a period of 15 years (PTI)
ByMaulik Pathak
BJP’s women’s wing plans pan-India survey with focus on welfare schemes

india news
Published on Jan 28, 2023 12:39 AM IST

The exercise is being carried out with the intent to maximise the party’s outreach towards women who have been identified as a critical support group of the BJP

BJP’s women’s wing plans pan-India survey with focus on welfare schemes
BJP’s women’s wing plans pan-India survey with focus on welfare schemes
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran
‘No alliance’: TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Deb Barma ahead of Tripura polls

india news
Published on Jan 28, 2023 12:39 AM IST

AGARTALA: Two days after a party delegation met representatives of the ministry of home affairs to discuss their demand for a separate state for indigenous people, TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Deb Barma on Friday announced his party would fight the Tripura assembly elections alone

Agartala: Chief of Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Pradyot Bikram Manikya DebBarma Pradyot Manikya Deb Barma, in Agartala, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_16_2023_000228B) (PTI)
Agartala: Chief of Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Pradyot Bikram Manikya DebBarma Pradyot Manikya Deb Barma, in Agartala, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_16_2023_000228B) (PTI)
ByPriyanka Deb Barman
TDP manifesto for youth soon: Lokesh begins padayatra

india news
Published on Jan 28, 2023 12:39 AM IST

Addressing his maiden meeting at the launch of his padayatra, Lokesh said his padayatra was aimed at bringing down the “draconian rule” of the YSR Congress party led by chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy

Telugu Desam Party general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday commenced his marathon padayatra from Kuppam assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district. (HT Photo)
Telugu Desam Party general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday commenced his marathon padayatra from Kuppam assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district. (HT Photo)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
