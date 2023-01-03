Home / India News / BREAKING: Bharat Jodo Yatra to resume today from Uttar Pradesh
BREAKING: Bharat Jodo Yatra to resume today from Uttar Pradesh

india news
Published on Jan 03, 2023 06:15 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 03, 2023 06:14 AM IST

    Bharat Jodo Yatra to resume today from Uttar Pradesh

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will resume after a nine-day winter break from Uttar Pradesh from today. The yatra has covered more than 110 days and over 3,000 km of march.

breaking news

Three injured in firecracker accident in Sabarimala: Cops

india news
Updated on Jan 03, 2023 12:35 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Three workers of a firecracker unit received minor injuries in Sabarimala hill temple in Kerala on Monday when one of the crackers accidentally went off while filling it, police said

The Sabarimala temple, situated in Periyar tiger reserve in Western Ghat mountain ranges, had witnessed two major stampedes in 1999 and 2011 in which more than 160 people died. (PTI)
Goa airport logs its highest flight traffic on Jan 1: AAI

india news
Published on Jan 03, 2023 12:35 AM IST

AAI, which handles the passenger terminal of the Goa International Airport in Dabolim, said the airport beat its previous record of 102 flights it clocked on January 2 last year

Goa’s Dabolim airport handled a record 104 flights over a 24-hour period on January 1 owing to the rush of tourists and others who visited the coastal state to celebrate Christmas and New Year. (File)
Guntur stampede: Organiser among three booked over stampede

india news
Published on Jan 03, 2023 12:35 AM IST

The stampede occurred at a ground near JKC College at Vikas Nagar in Guntur town, where Vuyyuru Foundation organised distribution of Sankranti gifts and clothes to the poor. The case was registered against Vuyyuru Srinivas, a non-resident Indian heading the NGO, and his associates

Police investigate the spot after three people were killed and several others suffered injuries due to a stampede at Telugu Desam Party’s programme, in Guntur district on Sunday night. (PTI)
BRS makes debut in Andhra, ex-minister, officers join party

india news
Published on Jan 03, 2023 12:28 AM IST

Chandrasekhar, a prominent Kapu leader, had entered politics in 2009 with Praja Rajyam Party floated by popular actor and former Union minister Chiranjeevi. He unsuccessfully contested the 2009 Lok Sabha elections from Guntur

Retired IAS officer and Jana Sena leader Thota Chandrasekhar, former minister Ravela Kishore Babu and former IRS officer Chintala Parthsarathi, joined the BRS in the presence of KCR at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad. (ANI)
Andhra Pradesh: Hamlet nestled in Eastern Ghats a popular winter getaway

india news
Updated on Jan 03, 2023 12:28 AM IST

Officials, however, say that the heavy tourists’ inflow over the last few years — on an average, nearly 2,000 tourists a day during the winter, compared to the 300 to 400 during the normal days — has been disturbing the climatic conditions in Lambasingi

Located at a height of 1,025 metres above the sea level, Lambasingi has misty mountains, dense forests, picturesque valleys, and waterfalls. (HT Photo)
Govt names 27 overseas Indians for Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards

india news
Published on Jan 03, 2023 12:26 AM IST

An educationist in Bhutan, a doctor in Brunei and civil society activists in Ethiopia, Israel and Poland were among the 27 people chosen on Monday for the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA)

External affairs minister S Jaishankar is the vice-chair of a jury-cum-awards committee, whose other members are drawn from various walks of life (File)
MLAs’ poaching case: HC rejects SIT plea to include Santhosh, 3 others as accused

india news
Updated on Jan 03, 2023 12:26 AM IST

The SIT sought to include the names of these four suspects in the First Information Report registered by the Moinabad police in the poaching case on the basis of evidence found against them during the course of investigation

SIT moved the high court challenging the judgement of a special court for ACB cases, which dismissed a memo filed by police naming B L Santhosh, besides Tushar Vellapally and Jaggu Swamy from Kerala and B Srinivas from Karimnagar, as accused. (HT Archives)
‘Not against religion’: CPI(M) begins outreach for LS polls

india news
Published on Jan 03, 2023 12:23 AM IST

Political experts say the move is aimed at Parliament elections as in 2019 Lok Sabha polls the party could manage only a single seat out of 20 and Sabarimala unrest was cited as the prime reason for the rout

CPI(M) Kerala state secretary M V Govindan said that the party has no plan to impose rationalist polices . (ANI)
Rajasthan high court seeks speaker’s decision on Congress MLAs’ resignation

india news
Published on Jan 03, 2023 12:16 AM IST

On September 25 last year, 91 Congress MLAs submitted their resignation to the speaker while opposing the Congress Legislature Party meeting called to determine Ashok Gehlot’s successor as the Rajasthan CM

The Rajasthan high court on Monday sought to know the decision of state Assembly Speaker CP Joshi on resignations of Congress legislators pending before him. (HT file)
Bright, dedicated and highly conscientious officer, Principal Secretary to PM

india news
Published on Jan 03, 2023 12:14 AM IST

Condoling Dr Manjula Subramaniyam's death, Dr P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to PM, said that the sad demise of his batchmate and close friend was an irreparable personal loss. He said that Dr. Manjula was one of the brightest, most dedicated and highly conscientious officers.

Dr Manjula Subramaniyam
Will lead Goa delegation to Delhi on Mahadayi issue: CM Pramod Sawant

india news
Updated on Jan 03, 2023 04:53 AM IST

“The Goa government will not compromise on the Mahadayi river issue. The construction of dams at Kalsa and Bhandura will affect drinking water requirement of the people living in North Goa district,” said chief minister Pramod Sawant

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Monday chaired a special cabinet meeting to draw up a “strategy” to counter the Centre’s clearance to Karnataka for DPRs of two dams on Mahadayi river. (PTI)
Karnataka BJP MLA booked after bizman dies by suicide: Police

india news
Updated on Jan 03, 2023 12:58 AM IST

BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali, along with five others, has been booked in connection with the suicide of a businessman in Bengaluru’s Ramanagar district on January 1

According to the police, the 47-year-old businessman’s body was found with a gunshot wound to the head in his car at Nettigere, located 32 km from Bengaluru, on Sunday evening
Shahi Eidgah mosque panel files plea against survey order

india news
Updated on Jan 03, 2023 12:05 AM IST

The civil judge on December 8 ordered the survey of the mosque by court ameen, or staff appointed by the court

The Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple and the Shahi Eidgah mosque in Mathura. (KK Arora)
Modi to unveil 108th Indian Science Congress today, focus on holistic growth

india news
Updated on Jan 03, 2023 12:50 AM IST

“The conference will deliberate on holistic growth, reviewed economies and sustainable goals, while at the same time address the possible obstacles to the growth of women in science and technology,” Singh said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (HT)
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 03, 2023
