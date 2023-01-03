Live
BREAKING: Bharat Jodo Yatra to resume today from Uttar Pradesh
Published on Jan 03, 2023 06:15 AM IST
Breaking news live updates January 3, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jan 03, 2023 06:14 AM IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra to resume today from Uttar Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will resume after a nine-day winter break from Uttar Pradesh from today. The yatra has covered more than 110 days and over 3,000 km of march.
Topics
BREAKING: Bharat Jodo Yatra to resume today from Uttar Pradesh
Published on Jan 03, 2023 06:15 AM IST
Breaking news live updates January 3, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Three injured in firecracker accident in Sabarimala: Cops
Updated on Jan 03, 2023 12:35 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Three workers of a firecracker unit received minor injuries in Sabarimala hill temple in Kerala on Monday when one of the crackers accidentally went off while filling it, police said
Goa airport logs its highest flight traffic on Jan 1: AAI
Published on Jan 03, 2023 12:35 AM IST
AAI, which handles the passenger terminal of the Goa International Airport in Dabolim, said the airport beat its previous record of 102 flights it clocked on January 2 last year
Guntur stampede: Organiser among three booked over stampede
Published on Jan 03, 2023 12:35 AM IST
The stampede occurred at a ground near JKC College at Vikas Nagar in Guntur town, where Vuyyuru Foundation organised distribution of Sankranti gifts and clothes to the poor. The case was registered against Vuyyuru Srinivas, a non-resident Indian heading the NGO, and his associates
BRS makes debut in Andhra, ex-minister, officers join party
Published on Jan 03, 2023 12:28 AM IST
Chandrasekhar, a prominent Kapu leader, had entered politics in 2009 with Praja Rajyam Party floated by popular actor and former Union minister Chiranjeevi. He unsuccessfully contested the 2009 Lok Sabha elections from Guntur
Andhra Pradesh: Hamlet nestled in Eastern Ghats a popular winter getaway
Updated on Jan 03, 2023 12:28 AM IST
Officials, however, say that the heavy tourists’ inflow over the last few years — on an average, nearly 2,000 tourists a day during the winter, compared to the 300 to 400 during the normal days — has been disturbing the climatic conditions in Lambasingi
Govt names 27 overseas Indians for Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards
Published on Jan 03, 2023 12:26 AM IST
An educationist in Bhutan, a doctor in Brunei and civil society activists in Ethiopia, Israel and Poland were among the 27 people chosen on Monday for the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA)
MLAs’ poaching case: HC rejects SIT plea to include Santhosh, 3 others as accused
Updated on Jan 03, 2023 12:26 AM IST
The SIT sought to include the names of these four suspects in the First Information Report registered by the Moinabad police in the poaching case on the basis of evidence found against them during the course of investigation
‘Not against religion’: CPI(M) begins outreach for LS polls
Published on Jan 03, 2023 12:23 AM IST
Political experts say the move is aimed at Parliament elections as in 2019 Lok Sabha polls the party could manage only a single seat out of 20 and Sabarimala unrest was cited as the prime reason for the rout
Rajasthan high court seeks speaker’s decision on Congress MLAs’ resignation
Published on Jan 03, 2023 12:16 AM IST
On September 25 last year, 91 Congress MLAs submitted their resignation to the speaker while opposing the Congress Legislature Party meeting called to determine Ashok Gehlot’s successor as the Rajasthan CM
Bright, dedicated and highly conscientious officer, Principal Secretary to PM
Published on Jan 03, 2023 12:14 AM IST
Condoling Dr Manjula Subramaniyam's death, Dr P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to PM, said that the sad demise of his batchmate and close friend was an irreparable personal loss. He said that Dr. Manjula was one of the brightest, most dedicated and highly conscientious officers.
Will lead Goa delegation to Delhi on Mahadayi issue: CM Pramod Sawant
Updated on Jan 03, 2023 04:53 AM IST
“The Goa government will not compromise on the Mahadayi river issue. The construction of dams at Kalsa and Bhandura will affect drinking water requirement of the people living in North Goa district,” said chief minister Pramod Sawant
Karnataka BJP MLA booked after bizman dies by suicide: Police
Updated on Jan 03, 2023 12:58 AM IST
BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali, along with five others, has been booked in connection with the suicide of a businessman in Bengaluru’s Ramanagar district on January 1
Shahi Eidgah mosque panel files plea against survey order
Updated on Jan 03, 2023 12:05 AM IST
The civil judge on December 8 ordered the survey of the mosque by court ameen, or staff appointed by the court
Modi to unveil 108th Indian Science Congress today, focus on holistic growth
Updated on Jan 03, 2023 12:50 AM IST