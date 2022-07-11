Live
Breaking: Amarnath Yatra to resume today from Nunwan Pahalgam side
Updated on Jul 11, 2022 05:39 AM IST
Mon, 11 Jul 2022 05:37 AM
Amarnath Yatra to resume today from Nunwan Pahalgam side
Amarnath Yatra, which was partially suspended after a cloudburst incident, will resume on Monday from the Nunwan Pahalgam side, informed the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board. The pilgrims who have been waiting at the Baltal Base camp for the yatra to recommence, will resume their pilgrimage on Monday.
