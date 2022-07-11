At Kerala's LuLu Mall, Paytm founder on 'sale queue at midnight'. Video viral

Would you go shopping at midnight? What if there was a sale? What if you're being given a 50 per cent discount on items you may want to buy ? Videos have gone viral from Kerala that show huge crowds at LuLu Mall as a midnight sale was launched. The midnight sale - not a widely-used concept by marketers in India as of now - was reported to be launched at the mall outlets in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi.

Reacting to one of the clips, Paytm founder Vijay Sharma wrote on Twitter: "Remember iPhone launch queues ? Here is our Kerala’ LuLu Mall sale queue at midnight (sic)."

The sale - which started at 11:59 pm on July 6 and went on till July 7 dawn - was organised as part of a trial.

"We are aware that there could be a lot of hindrances and drawbacks initially. However, we will study all those aspects and see how we can introduce this in a full-phased manner in the future," Joy Shadanandan, regional director of the LuLu Group, was quoted as saying in a report by Livemint.

Visuals, however, could be overwhelming for some people, especially at a time when fears linked to pandemic still remain. People were seen jostling for space even on staircases.

LuLu Mall, a division of the much famed LuLu Group International headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is pitched as one of the largest as well as the first of its kind in India. The chain is spread across 34 countries.

One of the mall outlets on Sunday opened in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh's capital. It was inaugurated by the chief minister.

