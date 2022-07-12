Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking: Tight security in Jharkhand ahead of PM Modi's visit
Breaking: Tight security in Jharkhand ahead of PM Modi's visit

Updated on Jul 12, 2022 06:21 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

  • Tue, 12 Jul 2022 05:42 AM

    Security beefed up for PM’s Jharkhand visit, Deoghar airport and home

    Elaborate arrangments have been made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Tuesday visit to Jharkhand’s Deoghar district, where he is scheduled to inaugurate multiple projects, including an airport, officials said.

    Modi will also lay foundation stones for various development initiatives and take part in an 11.5-km-long road show, a senior police officer said, adding that security has been tightened in the district.

