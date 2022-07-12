Live
Breaking: Tight security in Jharkhand ahead of PM Modi's visit
Updated on Jul 12, 2022 06:21 AM IST
Tue, 12 Jul 2022 05:42 AM
Security beefed up for PM’s Jharkhand visit, Deoghar airport and home
Elaborate arrangments have been made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Tuesday visit to Jharkhand’s Deoghar district, where he is scheduled to inaugurate multiple projects, including an airport, officials said.
Modi will also lay foundation stones for various development initiatives and take part in an 11.5-km-long road show, a senior police officer said, adding that security has been tightened in the district.
