J&K: Policeman dies, two others injured as terrorists open fire in Srinagar

One policeman died and two others were injured on Tuesday when terrorists fired upon a naka party in the Lal Bazar area of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. The area has been cordoned, police said.

The victim was identified as assistant sub-inspector of police Mushtaq Ahmad. The two other constables were undergoing treatment at the hospital. The incident happened around 7:15 pm

In a tweet, the Jammu and Kashmir police said, “ASI Mushtaq Ahmad #succumbed to his injuries & attained #martyrdom. We pay rich #tribute to the #martyr for his supreme #sacrifice made in the line of duty. Other two injured personnel are being treated. Further details shall follow.”

This is a developing story. Will be updated with further details.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON