Home / India News / J&K: Policeman dies, two others injured as terrorists open fire in Srinagar
india news

J&K: Policeman dies, two others injured as terrorists open fire in Srinagar

  • The victim was identified as ASI Mushtaq Ahmad. The two other policemen were undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Security forces near the site of a shootout at Lal Bazaar in Srinagar on Tuesday.&nbsp;(Waseem Andrabi / HT Photo)
Security forces near the site of a shootout at Lal Bazaar in Srinagar on Tuesday. (Waseem Andrabi / HT Photo)
Updated on Jul 12, 2022 08:24 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

One policeman died and two others were injured on Tuesday when terrorists fired upon a naka party in the Lal Bazar area of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. The area has been cordoned, police said.

The victim was identified as assistant sub-inspector of police Mushtaq Ahmad. The two other constables were undergoing treatment at the hospital. The incident happened around 7:15 pm

In a tweet, the Jammu and Kashmir police said, “ASI Mushtaq Ahmad #succumbed to his injuries & attained #martyrdom. We pay rich #tribute to the #martyr for his supreme #sacrifice made in the line of duty. Other two injured personnel are being treated. Further details shall follow.”

This is a developing story. Will be updated with further details.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
jammu and kashmir jammu and kashmir police
jammu and kashmir jammu and kashmir police
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out