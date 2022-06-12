Breaking News: India Covid tally above 8,000-mark for 2nd day, 4 deaths in 24 hours
Jun 12, 2022 01:06 PM IST
Amid huge security, bulldozers at home of Prayagraj violence accused in UP
This comes a day after the Uttar Pradesh police named Ahmed a “mastermind” behind the violent protests against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remark on Prophet Mohammad. Read More
Jun 12, 2022 12:13 PM IST
295 Maoist sympathisers, militias surrender in Odisha’s Malkangiri: Cops
The Odisha police on Saturday said that 295 active Maoist militias, members of local village committee, Maoist sympathisers and members of Maoist frontal organisations like Gana Natya Sangha in four villages of former Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) bastion of Swabhiman Anchal in Malkangiri district have surrendered before them. Read More
Jun 12, 2022 10:35 AM IST
Huge fire at Delhi's popular Karol Bagh market, 39 fire engines douse flames
Delhi witnessed another fire incident on Sunday as a massive blaze broke out in the Gaffar market in Karol Bagh area. As many as 39 fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a call regarding the incident was received by the Delhi Fire Service, reported news agency ANI citing officials. Delhi Police personnel also reached the spot upon receiving information. Read More
Jun 12, 2022 09:00 AM IST
India Covid tally above 8,000-mark for 2nd day, 4 deaths in 24 hours
Amid an upwards trend in the Covid graph, India added 8,582 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the daily health bulletin. The overall caseload now stands at 43,222,017, the health ministry said. With four deaths registered since yesterday, the overall death count now stands at 524,761.
Jun 12, 2022 08:02 AM IST
Video: Protest in Telangana over social media post, cops resort to use of force
In Telangana's Adilabad district, a huge protest erupted outside a police station reportedly over a social media post. Cops had to resort to use of force to disperse the crowd, a video that emerged from the site showed. Read More
Jun 12, 2022 07:19 AM IST
'President to protect Constitution': Congress targets BJP as Mamata calls meet
Twenty-two leaders are set to take part in a mega opposition meeting next week in Delhi, which has been called by Mamata Banerjee ahead of the presidential polls. Read More
Jun 12, 2022 07:09 AM IST
Jun 12, 2022 06:25 AM IST
India to pitch for food security steps at WTO meet
India will seek to safeguard the interests of its farmers and fishermen, defend its massive food security programmes, push for the waiver of intellectual property rights on Covid vaccines, and oppose developed countries’ move to further extend customs duty moratorium on electronic transmission of goods and services under e-commerce at the 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) of the World Trade Organization (WTO) being held in Geneva from Sunday, three people familiar with India’s position said. Read More
Jun 12, 2022 05:53 AM IST
3 LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama
IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said that all three were locals and linked to Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. Read More
Shivraj Chouhan on woman who fought goons, harassment: 'Salute her courage'
Maruti Suzuki uses Indian Railways to dispatch 2.33 lakh units last fiscal
- Maruti Suzuki India became India's first automobile manufacturer to get an Automobile Freight Train Operator license back in 2013.
Afternoon brief: Uddhav Thackeray to skip meeting called by Mamata Banerjee
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
On Prophet row, Pakistani social media handles spread maximum fake news: Report
₹1,000 cr for each kilo lost: BJP MP's development plan involves Nitin Gadkari
- If he achieves the goal, Forijiya can ask for ₹15,000 crore fund.
Why Uddhav Thackeray won’t be able to attend meeting called by Mamata Banerjee
Chhattisgarh ‘coal theft’ video: FIR against BJP state secretary for ‘rumour’
Haryana Rajya Sabha result: Decoding the math behind Kartikeya Sharma’s win
- Despite fewer first preference votes than Congress candidate Ajay Maken, BJP-backed Independent candidate found his way into Upper House. Here’s how
'Death knell for rule of law': Karti Chidambaram after bulldozers out in UP
Geert Wilders says death threats make him more proud to support Nupur Sharma
Yogi's warning in UP, Mamata vs BJP in Bengal amid Prophet remark row: 10 points
Morning brief: Murder, criminal conspiracy in Nagaland firing SIT charge sheet
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
