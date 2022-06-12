Home / India News / Breaking News: India Covid tally above 8,000-mark for 2nd day, 4 deaths in 24 hours
Breaking News: India Covid tally above 8,000-mark for 2nd day, 4 deaths in 24 hours

  • Breaking news updates June 12, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jun 12, 2022 01:06 PM IST
ByHT News Desk
  • Jun 12, 2022 01:06 PM IST

    Amid huge security, bulldozers at home of Prayagraj violence accused in UP

    This comes a day after the Uttar Pradesh police named Ahmed a “mastermind” behind the violent protests against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remark on Prophet Mohammad. Read More

  • Jun 12, 2022 12:13 PM IST

    295 Maoist sympathisers, militias surrender in Odisha’s Malkangiri: Cops

    The Odisha police on Saturday said that 295 active Maoist militias, members of local village committee, Maoist sympathisers and members of Maoist frontal organisations like Gana Natya Sangha in four villages of former Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) bastion of Swabhiman Anchal in Malkangiri district have surrendered before them. Read More

  • Jun 12, 2022 10:35 AM IST

    Huge fire at Delhi's popular Karol Bagh market, 39 fire engines douse flames

    Delhi witnessed another fire incident on Sunday as a massive blaze broke out in the Gaffar market in Karol Bagh area. As many as 39 fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a call regarding the incident was received by the Delhi Fire Service, reported news agency ANI citing officials. Delhi Police personnel also reached the spot upon receiving information. Read More

  • Jun 12, 2022 09:00 AM IST

    India Covid tally above 8,000-mark for 2nd day, 4 deaths in 24 hours

    Amid an upwards trend in the Covid graph, India added 8,582 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the daily health bulletin. The overall caseload now stands at 43,222,017, the health ministry said. With four deaths registered since yesterday, the overall death count now stands at 524,761.

  • Jun 12, 2022 08:02 AM IST

    Video: Protest in Telangana over social media post, cops resort to use of force

    In Telangana's Adilabad district, a huge protest erupted outside a police station reportedly over a social media post. Cops had to resort to use of force to disperse the crowd, a video that emerged from the site showed. Read More

  • Jun 12, 2022 07:19 AM IST

    'President to protect Constitution': Congress targets BJP as Mamata calls meet

  • Jun 12, 2022 07:09 AM IST

    'President to protect Constitution': Congress targets BJP as Mamata calls meet

    Twenty-two leaders are set to take part in a mega opposition meeting next week in Delhi, which has been called by Mamata Banerjee ahead of the presidential polls. Among those who have been invited are Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and chief ministers of eight non-BJP ruled states, including Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal and Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan. Read More

  • Jun 12, 2022 06:25 AM IST

    India to pitch for food security steps at WTO meet

    India will seek to safeguard the interests of its farmers and fishermen, defend its massive food security programmes, push for the waiver of intellectual property rights on Covid vaccines, and oppose developed countries’ move to further extend customs duty moratorium on electronic transmission of goods and services under e-commerce at the 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) of the World Trade Organization (WTO) being held in Geneva from Sunday, three people familiar with India’s position said. Read More

  • Jun 12, 2022 05:53 AM IST

    3 LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama

    IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said that all three were locals and linked to Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. Read More

Shivraj Chouhan on woman who fought goons, harassment: 'Salute her courage'

The woman - who lives in Bhopal - has become an inspiration for others by fighting men who harassed her,  Chouhan said. 
Published on Jun 12, 2022 01:10 PM IST
ByHT News Desk
india news

Maruti Suzuki uses Indian Railways to dispatch 2.33 lakh units last fiscal

  • Maruti Suzuki India became India's first automobile manufacturer to get an Automobile Freight Train Operator license back in 2013.
Published on Jun 12, 2022 12:58 PM IST
india news

Afternoon brief: Uddhav Thackeray to skip meeting called by Mamata Banerjee

  • Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Updated on Jun 12, 2022 12:58 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
india news

On Prophet row, Pakistani social media handles spread maximum fake news: Report

Several misinformation campaigns originating in Pakistan were run against India on Twitter amid the Prophet row. 
Published on Jun 12, 2022 12:43 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

1,000 cr for each kilo lost: BJP MP's development plan involves Nitin Gadkari

  • If he achieves the goal, Forijiya can ask for 15,000 crore fund.
Updated on Jun 12, 2022 12:51 PM IST
Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Swati Bhasin
india news

295 Maoist sympathisers, militias surrender in Odisha’s Malkangiri: Cops

The surrender of villagers came after BSF set up its base at Jantri at the extreme end of the former Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) bastion of Swabhiman Anchal in Malkangiri, said the Odisha police
Published on Jun 12, 2022 11:48 AM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty
india news

Amid huge security, bulldozers at home of Prayagraj violence accused in UP

  • This comes a day after the Uttar Pradesh police named Ahmed a “mastermind” behind the violent protests against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remark on Prophet Mohammad.
Published on Jun 12, 2022 11:27 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
india news

Why Uddhav Thackeray won’t be able to attend meeting called by Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee has written to 22 non-BJP leaders to attend the Delhi meeting ahead of the presidential election. 
Published on Jun 12, 2022 11:24 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin
india news

Chhattisgarh ‘coal theft’ video: FIR against BJP state secretary for ‘rumour’

The Chhattisgarh police have registered an FIR against BJP state secretary and former IAS officer OP Choudhary for tweeting the allegedly ‘fake video’ of coal theft in Korba district
Updated on Jun 12, 2022 11:17 AM IST
ByRitesh Mishra
india news

Haryana Rajya Sabha result: Decoding the math behind Kartikeya Sharma’s win

  • Despite fewer first preference votes than Congress candidate Ajay Maken, BJP-backed Independent candidate found his way into Upper House. Here’s how
Published on Jun 12, 2022 10:33 AM IST
ByHitender Rao, Chandigarh
india news

'Death knell for rule of law': Karti Chidambaram after bulldozers out in UP

Yogi Adityanath has warned that bulldozer action will continue against “mafia” in Uttar Pradesh. 
Published on Jun 12, 2022 10:20 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin
india news

Geert Wilders says death threats make him more proud to support Nupur Sharma

"I am not India nor a Hindu," tweeted Dutch politician Geert Wilders who has been supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in the Prophet row.
Published on Jun 12, 2022 10:14 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

Yogi's warning in UP, Mamata vs BJP in Bengal amid Prophet remark row: 10 points

Prophet Remark Row: The controversy spiraled as several nations reacted to comments by Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal. 
Published on Jun 12, 2022 09:01 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin
india news

Morning brief: Murder, criminal conspiracy in Nagaland firing SIT charge sheet

  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Published on Jun 12, 2022 08:58 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

India Covid tally above 8,000-mark for 2nd day, 4 deaths in 24 hours

  • With four deaths registered since yesterday, the overall death count now stands at 524,761.
Published on Jun 12, 2022 08:57 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
Sunday, June 12, 2022
