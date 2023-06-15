LIVE: Australia blocks Russian plan to build new embassy near Parliament
Breaking news, June 15, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jun 15, 2023 06:55 AM IST
Commerce Minister Goyal, US Trade Representative Tai to hold virtual meet on June 15
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai will on Thursday hold a virtual meeting with Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal - ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official State Visit to the US next week.
- Jun 15, 2023 06:22 AM IST
Three elephants killed in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor
Three infant elephants were killed reportedly after being hit by a lorry truck in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district.
- Jun 15, 2023 05:43 AM IST
Australia blocks Russian plan to build new embassy near Parliament
The Australian government is set to intervene to block the construction of a new Russian embassy in its capital Canberra, potentially ending a long-running clash between the two sides over a controversial land lease. According to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, he would introduce legislation on Thursday to cancel the Russian government’s lease on a block of land close to the Australian Parliament.