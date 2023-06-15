Home / India News / LIVE: Australia blocks Russian plan to build new embassy near Parliament
LIVE: Australia blocks Russian plan to build new embassy near Parliament

Jun 15, 2023 06:55 AM IST
Breaking news, June 15, 2023:

  • Jun 15, 2023 06:55 AM IST

    Commerce Minister Goyal, US Trade Representative Tai to hold virtual meet on June 15

    US Trade Representative Katherine Tai will on Thursday hold a virtual meeting with Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal - ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official State Visit to the US next week.

  • Jun 15, 2023 06:22 AM IST

    Three elephants killed in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor

    Three infant elephants were killed reportedly after being hit by a lorry truck in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district.

  • Jun 15, 2023 05:43 AM IST

    Australia blocks Russian plan to build new embassy near Parliament

    The Australian government is set to intervene to block the construction of a new Russian embassy in its capital Canberra, potentially ending a long-running clash between the two sides over a controversial land lease. According to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, he would introduce legislation on Thursday to cancel the Russian government’s lease on a block of land close to the Australian Parliament.

breaking news

Cyclone Biparjoy: Rajnath Singh reviews preparedness of Armed Forces

india news
Published on Jun 15, 2023 06:31 AM IST

Biparjoy is expected to make landfall near the Jakhau coast on the evening of June 15 and traverse all along the Rann upto Rajasthan.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh. (HT file)
ANI |

Stalin afraid he's next after Senthil Balaji: Annamalai on TN govt's CBI move

ED told the court Senthil Balaji shouted and yelled at ED officers during the raids on Tuesday night after which he was arrested.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said Stalin took the CBI move because he is afraid that he will be the next.
india news
Published on Jun 15, 2023 06:31 AM IST
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for heavy rain; power, railways to be disrupted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah have already held separate review meetings to direct relief operations.

Cyclone Biparjoy closes in; heavy rains in parts of Gujarat.
india news
Published on Jun 15, 2023 06:15 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

india news
Updated on Jun 15, 2023 06:55 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

TN minister Senthil Balaji not cooperating with probe: ED seeks remand

iInvestigating Officer in this case Karthik Dasari said that based on the materials in his possession, there are reasons to believe that the minister is guilty of the offence of money laundering

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought custodial interrogation of the key accused, minister V Senthil Balaji on the grounds that he is not cooperating with the probe and that they have evidence which shows that he is guilty of money laundering. (HT Archives)
india news
Updated on Jun 15, 2023 01:06 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu

Weeks before Odisha tragedy, Railway Board warned against ‘alarming’ incidents

The Railway Board asked zonal heads in April to instruct staff against “unsafe” incidents and to avoid “short-cut methods,” terming the instances “alarming”.

The letter was sent nearly two months before the tragic accident in Balasore on June 2 evening (REUTERS)
india news
Updated on Jun 15, 2023 04:54 AM IST
ByNeha LM Tripathi, New Delhi

BSF and B’desh border guards to share probe reports in drug trafficking cases

One of the most common items smuggled is the Phendesyl cough syrup, a highly sought after medicine made in India and used as an intoxicant across the border

During the four-day meet, the chiefs of the two forces also agreed to conduct coordinated simultaneous patrols on both sides of the border (HT)
india news
Updated on Jun 15, 2023 12:50 AM IST
ByPrawesh Lama, New Delhi

Uttarakhand police deny nod for mahapanchayat amid tensions

On Tuesday, the Uttarkashi administration denied permission for the mahapanchayat and imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the town

Police carry out flag march in Purola town on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
india news
Updated on Jun 15, 2023 12:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

BJP chalks out huge outreach across bihar

The BJP plans to strengthen its position in Bihar with a massive outreach campaign, including rallies by senior party leaders. Party president JP Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah will address public rallies on June 24 and June 29 respectively. The BJP is also eyeing alliances with smaller outfits to balance caste equations in the state ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the 2025 assembly elections.

BJP national president JP Nadda will address a public rally in the state on June 24. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 15, 2023 12:45 AM IST
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran

Karnataka High Court drops sedition case over CAA play at school

On January 21, 2020, students of classes 4, 5 and 6 staged a play on CAA and NRC in a school in Bidar. The play also allegedly showed PM Modi in poor light.

Justice Hemant Chandangoudar, at the Kalaburagi bench of the high court, allowed the petitions challenging the proceedings and quashed the prosecution initiated against four members of the school management. (File)
india news
Updated on Jun 15, 2023 05:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Most internet shutdowns in last 3 years to curb protests: Report

The most number of shutdowns were observed in Rajasthan, where of the 85 orders, a majority, 44, were to prevent protests or in response to them

This number does not include internet shutdowns in Jammu and Kashmir, the report stated (HT)
india news
Updated on Jun 15, 2023 05:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

BJP to intensify campaign in Rajasthan

The BJP is taking heart from the internal rift in the Congress, between CM Gehlot and leader Sachin Pilot

Police stop BJP supporters during their Janakrosh Mahagherao against the Rajasthan Government in April. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jun 15, 2023 12:52 AM IST
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran

Yogi reviews Ram Temple construction ahead of rally

The chief minister also reviewed the works of Ayodhya Vision 2047, which seeks to develop the holy city as a world-class tourist destination

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inspects the construction work of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
india news
Updated on Jun 15, 2023 12:38 AM IST
ByUmesh Raghuvanshi

Manipur violence: Protesters block roads leading to riot-hit areas

Manipur violence: In different parts of the state, several groups led by women, have blocked roads over the past one month

Villagers stop army officials at Chanung in Taretkhel area of Imphal.
india news
Updated on Jun 15, 2023 05:31 AM IST
ByPrawesh Lama, New Delhi

23-year-old Madhya Pradesh man killed in suspected hate crime

The father and maternal uncle of a woman, who the man was in a relationship with, hired three shooters, who killed the man

Police said the shooters were paid <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh to kill the man. (File)
india news
Updated on Jun 15, 2023 12:36 AM IST
ByShruti Tomar
