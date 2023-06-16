Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / LIVE: ‘Looking forward to Yoga Day celebrations with PM Modi,’ says UNGA chief
Live

LIVE: ‘Looking forward to Yoga Day celebrations with PM Modi,’ says UNGA chief

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 16, 2023 06:35 AM IST

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 16 Jun 2023 06:35 AM

    Why BJP wants arrested TN minister to ‘change’ his name

    When (chief minister) MK Stalin was in the opposition party, he said in a public meeting in Karur district that Senthil Balaji had committed corruption, but now Senthil Balaji has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Stalin is protesting. When Senthil Balaji joined the DMK, he changed his (Senthil Balaji) name to mini Mahatma Gandhi: Annamalai, Tamil Nadu BJP chief

  • Fri, 16 Jun 2023 06:09 AM

    Truck-bus collision leaves 15 dead in Canada

    At least 15 people, including senior citizens, were killed, and 10 others injured, when a semi-trailer truck collided with a bus carrying senior citizens, near Carberry in Canada's Manitobe, on Thursday.

  • Fri, 16 Jun 2023 05:47 AM

    UNGA President says ‘looking forward’ to Yoga Day celebrations

    Csaba Korosi, President of the 77th UNGA, says he is ‘looking forward’ to participate in the 9th annual Yoga Day celebrations with PM Modi at the UNHQ Lawn next week (June 21).

