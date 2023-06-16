Cyclone Biparjoy brings rain relief to parts of Delhi

After days of punishing heat, some parts of Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) received a rain spell, accompanied by gusty winds under the influence of Cyclone 'Biparjoy' on Friday. Visuals surfaced from parts of Delhi, including Feroz Shah Road, Kartavya Path, RK Puram among other places and some parts of Noida, showing people embracing the rain and enjoying the much-needed break from the scorching heat. (Catch cyclone Biparjoy LIVE updates) Delhites enjoying rain spell that arrived Friday, under the influence of cyclone Biparjoy that hit Gujarat Thursday,(HT Photo/ Vipin kumar)

As per the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) website, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 27.9 degrees Celsius today. The city was expected to get light rain and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds, the IMD had predicted in its morning bulletin. The city’s maximum temperature is likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

Parts of Delhi including Dwarka, received rainfall on Wednesday even though there was no forecast. As per IMD forecast, the city will continue to see light rain showers till Monday after which partly cloudy skies will envelop the city till next Thursday.

The change in weather fell in line with the IMD 'sprediction that said earlier this week that cyclone Biporjoy is expected to bring rainfall in Delhi, Rajasthan, and other neighbouring regions. The cyclone, which hit near Gujarat's Jakhau Port on Thursday, resulted in heavy rain and strong winds in the coastal districts.

Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat after churning in the Arabian Sea for more than 10 days. While no reports of casualties have surfaced so far, 23 people were injured and electricity supply was disrupted in about 1,000 villages in the state.

