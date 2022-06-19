Home / India News / Breaking News: Centre, states promise jobs amid Agnipath stir
Breaking News: Centre, states promise jobs amid Agnipath stir

Updated on Jun 19, 2022 06:16 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 19, 2022 06:16 AM IST

    Bitcoin slides below $20,000 to lowest since December 2020

    Bitcoin dropped below $20,000 on Saturday to its weakest in 18 months, extending a slide on investor worries about growing troubles in the industry and the general pull-back from riskier assets. Read More

  • Jun 19, 2022 05:40 AM IST

    Centre, states promise jobs amid Agnipath stir

    A person aware of the matter said the jobs set aside under the home ministry in the central paramilitary forces will also be in addition to the quota for former defence personnel. Read More

breaking news
india news

Owaisi says Nupur Sharma will be brought back in 6-7 months and ‘will be made…’

Owaisi said Nupur Sharma who has been suspended from the BJP will soon be back in a bigger role in the party. 
Owaisi on Saturday demanded immediate arrest of Nupur Sharma.&nbsp;
Published on Jun 19, 2022 05:43 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

LIVE: Centre, states promise jobs amid Agnipath stir

Updated on Jun 19, 2022 05:41 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
india news

Bangladesh Foreign Min sends 100 roses to PM Modi's mother on birthday: Report

On the 100th birthday of his mother Heeraben Modi, PM Modi penned an emotional blog and recollected some special moments from his childhood that he spent with his mother.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with his mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar.(PTI Photo)
Published on Jun 19, 2022 04:27 AM IST
ANI |
india news

‘Cong stands by youth’: Sonia calls Agnipath scheme ‘directionless’

  • “I am disheartened that the government has ignored your voices and announced the new military recruitment scheme, which is directionless. Many ex-servicemen have also raised questions about the new scheme,” said the statement, which was shared by party leader Jairam Ramesh on Twitter.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)
Published on Jun 19, 2022 03:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Aviation Ministry plans to support Agniveers in various services

  • Citing the job opportunities, the ministry said that it will provide platforms for Agniveers in the air traffic and aircraft technician services.
The announcement comes as violent protests against the Agnipath scheme, which was rolled out on June 14, continued on Saturday.
Published on Jun 19, 2022 03:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Farooq Abdullah declines to be candidate for Opposition in presidential election

Farooq Abdullah declined to become the joint opposition’s candidate for the upcoming presidential election, saying the Union territory “is passing through a critical juncture and my efforts are required”
National Conference president and Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) former chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Saturday declined to become the joint opposition’s candidate for the upcoming presidential election. (PTI File Photo)
Updated on Jun 19, 2022 03:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
india news

BJP at odds with its ally JD(U) over Agnipath scheme

On Thursday, JD (U) leaders, including party national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also known as Lalan Singh, and Upendra Kushwaha, chairman of the party’s parliamentary board, had demanded that the central government should reconsider the new military recruitment scheme.
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel patrol during Bihar Bandh to protest against Agnipath Scheme near Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Patna, Bihar, India on Saturday. (Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Updated on Jun 19, 2022 12:41 AM IST
ByVijay Swaroop, Patna
india news

More PSUs may give preference to Agniveers

It was also decided that banks would explore possibilities of supporting the Agniveers through appropriate credit facilities for upgrading skills and education, and setting up businesses, it said.
The Union cabinet on June 14 approved “an attractive recruitment scheme” for Indian youth in the armed forces called Agnipath. The youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers.
Updated on Jun 19, 2022 12:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Plea in Supreme Court seeks panel to analyse Agnipath scheme impact

The petition sought a direction from the court to set up an expert panel headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to study the impact of the scheme on “national security and Army of our nation”.
The concern over the Agnipath scheme, according to the petition, arises out of the short length four years of service with no retirement benefits. (PTI)
Updated on Jun 19, 2022 12:34 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas, New delhi
india news

Train services disrupted as stir over Agnipath continues

Over 350 trains were cancelled across India on Saturday, a day after protests affected at least 316 trains and cancelled 200. Another 14 trains were torched across Telangana, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on Friday.
Army aspirants stage a demonstration against the Agnipath scheme, in Chennai on Saturday. (L. Anantha Krishnan)
Updated on Jun 19, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents
india news

Cauvery panel move to discuss Mekedatu dam project illegal: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Wondering if the Cauvery Water Management Authority is empowered to discuss Karnataka’s Mekedatu balancing reservoir project across the Cauvery river at its meeting, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said the decision to discuss the subject is ‘arbitrary and illegal’
Chief minister MK Stalin claimed that the proposed project would prevent Tamil Nadu from exercising its rights on the river water. (PTI)
Published on Jun 19, 2022 12:23 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India
india news

Tamil Nadu chief minister Stalin urges Centre to withdraw Agnipath

Tamil Nadu chief minister Stalin said while there have been widespread protests by youth against Agnipath, “many former Army officers who are concerned about the country have opposed it.
Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin alleged the proposal was against national interest and wanted a re-think from the Centre. (PTI)
Published on Jun 19, 2022 12:22 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
india news

Sex workers should not be arrested during raid on brothel, says Madras high court

Citing a recent Supreme Court judgment, which had held that whenever any brothel is raided, sex workers should not be arrested or penalised or harassed or victimised and it is only the running of the brothel, which is unlawful, Madras high court’s Justice N Satish Kumar quashed an FIR registered against a customer of the brothel house.
Sex workers should not be arrested or penalised whenever a brothel house is raided by police, the Madras high court has ruled. (HT Archives)
Published on Jun 19, 2022 12:21 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
india news

Police resort to lathi-charge after protest against Agnipath turns violent in Dharwad

The incident in Dharwad comes in the wake of violent protests against the new defence recruitment scheme Agnipath, which continued across India for the fourth consecutive day with agitators burning down more trains, buses and buildings and clashing violently with the police.
Police personnel deployed at Hubballi railway station on Saturday after security was beefed up following protests against Centre's Agnipath scheme. (PTI)
Updated on Jun 19, 2022 12:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Search on for man who fell into drain in Bengaluru due to heavy rains

60-year-old Muniyamma died instantly after an apartment compound wall fell on her shed-house in Kaveri Nagar under Mahadevapura Police Station limits. She worked at a factory in the area. Her son and daughter-in-law were injured in the incident
A waterlogged street after heavy overnight rain, in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI)
Updated on Jun 19, 2022 12:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
