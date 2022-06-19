Live
Breaking News: Centre, states promise jobs amid Agnipath stir
Updated on Jun 19, 2022 06:16 AM IST
Jun 19, 2022 06:16 AM IST
Bitcoin slides below $20,000 to lowest since December 2020
Bitcoin dropped below $20,000 on Saturday to its weakest in 18 months, extending a slide on investor worries about growing troubles in the industry and the general pull-back from riskier assets. Read More
Jun 19, 2022 05:40 AM IST
Centre, states promise jobs amid Agnipath stir
A person aware of the matter said the jobs set aside under the home ministry in the central paramilitary forces will also be in addition to the quota for former defence personnel. Read More
Owaisi says Nupur Sharma will be brought back in 6-7 months and ‘will be made…’
Owaisi said Nupur Sharma who has been suspended from the BJP will soon be back in a bigger role in the party.
Published on Jun 19, 2022 05:43 AM IST
Updated on Jun 19, 2022 05:41 AM IST
Bangladesh Foreign Min sends 100 roses to PM Modi's mother on birthday: Report
On the 100th birthday of his mother Heeraben Modi, PM Modi penned an emotional blog and recollected some special moments from his childhood that he spent with his mother.
Published on Jun 19, 2022 04:27 AM IST
ANI |
‘Cong stands by youth’: Sonia calls Agnipath scheme ‘directionless’
- “I am disheartened that the government has ignored your voices and announced the new military recruitment scheme, which is directionless. Many ex-servicemen have also raised questions about the new scheme,” said the statement, which was shared by party leader Jairam Ramesh on Twitter.
Published on Jun 19, 2022 03:40 AM IST
Aviation Ministry plans to support Agniveers in various services
- Citing the job opportunities, the ministry said that it will provide platforms for Agniveers in the air traffic and aircraft technician services.
Published on Jun 19, 2022 03:33 AM IST
Farooq Abdullah declines to be candidate for Opposition in presidential election
Farooq Abdullah declined to become the joint opposition’s candidate for the upcoming presidential election, saying the Union territory “is passing through a critical juncture and my efforts are required”
Updated on Jun 19, 2022 03:36 AM IST
BJP at odds with its ally JD(U) over Agnipath scheme
On Thursday, JD (U) leaders, including party national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also known as Lalan Singh, and Upendra Kushwaha, chairman of the party’s parliamentary board, had demanded that the central government should reconsider the new military recruitment scheme.
Updated on Jun 19, 2022 12:41 AM IST
More PSUs may give preference to Agniveers
It was also decided that banks would explore possibilities of supporting the Agniveers through appropriate credit facilities for upgrading skills and education, and setting up businesses, it said.
Updated on Jun 19, 2022 12:42 AM IST
Plea in Supreme Court seeks panel to analyse Agnipath scheme impact
The petition sought a direction from the court to set up an expert panel headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to study the impact of the scheme on “national security and Army of our nation”.
Updated on Jun 19, 2022 12:34 AM IST
, New delhiAbraham Thomas
Train services disrupted as stir over Agnipath continues
Over 350 trains were cancelled across India on Saturday, a day after protests affected at least 316 trains and cancelled 200. Another 14 trains were torched across Telangana, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on Friday.
Updated on Jun 19, 2022 12:36 AM IST
Cauvery panel move to discuss Mekedatu dam project illegal: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
Wondering if the Cauvery Water Management Authority is empowered to discuss Karnataka’s Mekedatu balancing reservoir project across the Cauvery river at its meeting, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said the decision to discuss the subject is ‘arbitrary and illegal’
Published on Jun 19, 2022 12:23 AM IST
Tamil Nadu chief minister Stalin urges Centre to withdraw Agnipath
Tamil Nadu chief minister Stalin said while there have been widespread protests by youth against Agnipath, “many former Army officers who are concerned about the country have opposed it.
Published on Jun 19, 2022 12:22 AM IST
, ChennaiPress Trust of India
Sex workers should not be arrested during raid on brothel, says Madras high court
Citing a recent Supreme Court judgment, which had held that whenever any brothel is raided, sex workers should not be arrested or penalised or harassed or victimised and it is only the running of the brothel, which is unlawful, Madras high court’s Justice N Satish Kumar quashed an FIR registered against a customer of the brothel house.
Published on Jun 19, 2022 12:21 AM IST
, ChennaiPress Trust of India
Police resort to lathi-charge after protest against Agnipath turns violent in Dharwad
The incident in Dharwad comes in the wake of violent protests against the new defence recruitment scheme Agnipath, which continued across India for the fourth consecutive day with agitators burning down more trains, buses and buildings and clashing violently with the police.
Updated on Jun 19, 2022 12:17 AM IST
Search on for man who fell into drain in Bengaluru due to heavy rains
60-year-old Muniyamma died instantly after an apartment compound wall fell on her shed-house in Kaveri Nagar under Mahadevapura Police Station limits. She worked at a factory in the area. Her son and daughter-in-law were injured in the incident
Updated on Jun 19, 2022 12:16 AM IST