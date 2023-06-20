Home / India News / LIVE: Schools closed in Tamil Nadu districts after heavy rain
Live

LIVE: Schools closed in Tamil Nadu districts after heavy rain

Jun 20, 2023 07:16 AM IST
Breaking news today June 20, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

  • Jun 20, 2023 08:16 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu rain: Schools closed in Tirupathur, Tiruvannamalai

    District administrations order closure of schools on Tuesday in the wake of heavy rain.

  • Jun 20, 2023 07:42 AM IST

    4 wounded in New Zealand axe attack

    The suspect, a 24-year-old Chinese national, arrested after attacking diners at three neighbouring Chinese restaurants in Albany, a suburb in the north of Auckland, the country's largest city

  • Jun 20, 2023 07:15 AM IST

    PM Modi leaves for US 

    PM Modi leaves for his maiden state visit to the US, also his sixth to the country as India's prime minister

‘Why not shining over Manipur’: Uddhav takes dig at Modi, questions US visit

Published on Jun 20, 2023 08:18 AM IST

Uddhav Thackeray was addressing foundation day for the first time since a split in the Shiv Sena and collapse of his government last year.

Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray during a celebration of the 57th anniversary of Shiv Sena at Sanmukthanand Hall, in Mumbai on Monday.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk

PM Modi visit: US lawmakers are ‘delighted’ to welcome their ‘special guest’

PM Modi has left for the United States and lawmakers are looking forward to welcome him. Let's find out who said what on his first State visit.

U.S. President Joe Biden, seated with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.(REUTERS)
Updated on Jun 20, 2023 08:18 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Modi leaves for historic US visit: ‘Together we stand stronger’

Prime Minister Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for US visit.
Published on Jun 20, 2023 07:24 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

LIVE: Schools closed in Tamil Nadu districts after heavy rain

Published on Jun 20, 2023 07:16 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Military theatre commanders to hold four-star rank at par with service chiefs

The military reform planners are putting up a proposal for two adversary-specific land theatre commands and one maritime theatre command.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Navy Chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar and Air Chief V R Chaudhari.
Published on Jun 20, 2023 07:10 AM IST
ByShishir Gupta

Modi in USA: 5 things to know about PM's upcoming state visit

The prime minister will be on an official state visit to the United States from June 21-24.

PM Modi, US President Biden interact during November 2022's G20 Summit in Bali. (Twitter/PMO)
Published on Jun 20, 2023 06:58 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

UNSC member states believe India among better representatives: UNGA chief

UNGA chief said India is among the most active advocates for the early reform of the Security Council.

UNGA chief Ksaba Korosi(AP)
Published on Jun 20, 2023 06:33 AM IST
ANI |

Several states brace for heavy rainfall as monsoon advances: IMD updates

The IMD on Monday announced the onset of southwest monsoon over Jharkhand, covering four out of the 24 districts.

Commuters ply along the flooded street amid heavy rainfall, in Chennai on Monday. (ANI)
Published on Jun 20, 2023 06:19 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain believes word ‘secular’ harmed India's Muslims the most

The BJP leader said the Opposition has used this word as "fevicol" to keep its vote bank glued.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain.(HT)
Published on Jun 20, 2023 06:02 AM IST
PTI |

Ahead of US visit, PM Modi thanks people, ‘including Cong members’, for support

PM Modi's statement comes after US Congress leaders extended a warm welcome to him for his upcoming visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi(REUTERS)
Published on Jun 20, 2023 05:46 AM IST
ANI |

Modi govt advances deadlines of flagship welfare schemes ahead of 2024 LS polls

Among the efforts underway is a drive by the health ministry to add another 70 million families to its 100 million-strong Ayushman Bharat in next four months

The government is looking to expand risk coverage under the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13,625-crore Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana to 70 million farmers (HT photo)
Updated on Jun 20, 2023 07:15 AM IST
BySaubhadra Chatterji, Rajeev Jayaswal

‘Honoured’, says Gita Press; declines 1 crore cash prize

Gita Press on Monday said it was a matter of great honour to be conferred the Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2021, but the Gorakhpur-based publisher would not accept the ₹1 crore cash prize.

HT Image
Updated on Jun 20, 2023 01:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow:

Ahead of Opposition meet, some non-BJP parties hint at friction with Congress

On Sunday, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal started campaign for Rajasthan assembly elections in December by accusing Congress and BJP of “indulging in corruption.”

Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)
Updated on Jun 20, 2023 06:32 AM IST
ByPankaj Jaiswal

Bengal panchayat polls:Supreme Court to hear today pleas against HC order

Bengal panchayat polls: The Calcutta high court had on June 13 directed that the state election commission must immediately requisition central forces and deploy them especially in sensitive constituencies.

Supreme Court will hear petitions against a Calcutta high court order on deployment of central forces for the panchayat polls. (ANI)
Updated on Jun 20, 2023 01:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Slack monsoon slows planting of summer crops paddy, pulses, oilseeds

Farmers have time till mid-July to make up for the shortfall but much depends on the progress of the June to September monsoon, analysts said

The rain bearing system, the lifeblood of Asia’s third-largest economy, was 47% below normal between June 1 and 13, the period for which sowing data are available (REUTERS)
Updated on Jun 20, 2023 06:25 AM IST
ByZia Haq, New Delhi
