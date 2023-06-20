Live
LIVE: Schools closed in Tamil Nadu districts after heavy rain
Jun 20, 2023 07:16 AM IST
- Jun 20, 2023 08:16 AM IST
Tamil Nadu rain: Schools closed in Tirupathur, Tiruvannamalai
District administrations order closure of schools on Tuesday in the wake of heavy rain.
- Jun 20, 2023 07:42 AM IST
4 wounded in New Zealand axe attack
The suspect, a 24-year-old Chinese national, arrested after attacking diners at three neighbouring Chinese restaurants in Albany, a suburb in the north of Auckland, the country's largest city
- Jun 20, 2023 07:15 AM IST
PM Modi leaves for US
PM Modi leaves for his maiden state visit to the US, also his sixth to the country as India's prime minister
‘Why not shining over Manipur’: Uddhav takes dig at Modi, questions US visit
Published on Jun 20, 2023 08:18 AM IST
Uddhav Thackeray was addressing foundation day for the first time since a split in the Shiv Sena and collapse of his government last year.
PM Modi visit: US lawmakers are ‘delighted’ to welcome their ‘special guest’
PM Modi has left for the United States and lawmakers are looking forward to welcome him. Let's find out who said what on his first State visit.
Updated on Jun 20, 2023 08:18 AM IST
Modi leaves for historic US visit: ‘Together we stand stronger’
Prime Minister Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.
Published on Jun 20, 2023 07:24 AM IST
Military theatre commanders to hold four-star rank at par with service chiefs
The military reform planners are putting up a proposal for two adversary-specific land theatre commands and one maritime theatre command.
Published on Jun 20, 2023 07:10 AM IST
Modi in USA: 5 things to know about PM's upcoming state visit
The prime minister will be on an official state visit to the United States from June 21-24.
Published on Jun 20, 2023 06:58 AM IST
UNSC member states believe India among better representatives: UNGA chief
UNGA chief said India is among the most active advocates for the early reform of the Security Council.
Published on Jun 20, 2023 06:33 AM IST
ANI |
Several states brace for heavy rainfall as monsoon advances: IMD updates
The IMD on Monday announced the onset of southwest monsoon over Jharkhand, covering four out of the 24 districts.
Published on Jun 20, 2023 06:19 AM IST
BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain believes word ‘secular’ harmed India's Muslims the most
The BJP leader said the Opposition has used this word as "fevicol" to keep its vote bank glued.
Published on Jun 20, 2023 06:02 AM IST
PTI |
Ahead of US visit, PM Modi thanks people, ‘including Cong members’, for support
PM Modi's statement comes after US Congress leaders extended a warm welcome to him for his upcoming visit.
Published on Jun 20, 2023 05:46 AM IST
ANI |
Modi govt advances deadlines of flagship welfare schemes ahead of 2024 LS polls
Among the efforts underway is a drive by the health ministry to add another 70 million families to its 100 million-strong Ayushman Bharat in next four months
Updated on Jun 20, 2023 07:15 AM IST
Saubhadra ChatterjiRajeev Jayaswal
‘Honoured’, says Gita Press; declines ₹1 crore cash prize
Gita Press on Monday said it was a matter of great honour to be conferred the Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2021, but the Gorakhpur-based publisher would not accept the ₹1 crore cash prize.
Updated on Jun 20, 2023 01:15 AM IST
HT Correspondent, Lucknow:
Ahead of Opposition meet, some non-BJP parties hint at friction with Congress
On Sunday, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal started campaign for Rajasthan assembly elections in December by accusing Congress and BJP of “indulging in corruption.”
Updated on Jun 20, 2023 06:32 AM IST
Bengal panchayat polls:Supreme Court to hear today pleas against HC order
Bengal panchayat polls: The Calcutta high court had on June 13 directed that the state election commission must immediately requisition central forces and deploy them especially in sensitive constituencies.
Updated on Jun 20, 2023 01:12 AM IST
HT Correspondent, New Delhi
Slack monsoon slows planting of summer crops paddy, pulses, oilseeds
Farmers have time till mid-July to make up for the shortfall but much depends on the progress of the June to September monsoon, analysts said
Updated on Jun 20, 2023 06:25 AM IST
Zia Haq, New Delhi