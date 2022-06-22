Live
LIVE: More than 50 killed as rains batter south China
Updated on Jun 22, 2022 05:28 AM IST
Wed, 22 Jun 2022 05:27 AM
More than 50 killed as rains batter south China
Torrential rains continued to batter several parts of southern China on Tuesday, worsening the flood situation, pushing swollen rivers to overflow banks, triggering landslides and forcing the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people across provinces. Read more
