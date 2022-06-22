Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / LIVE: More than 50 killed as rains batter south China
LIVE: More than 50 killed as rains batter south China

Updated on Jun 22, 2022 05:28 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

  • Wed, 22 Jun 2022 05:27 AM

    More than 50 killed as rains batter south China

    Torrential rains continued to batter several parts of southern China on Tuesday, worsening the flood situation, pushing swollen rivers to overflow banks, triggering landslides and forcing the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people across provinces. Read more

