Pornhub-owner MindGeek CEO, COO resign

  • The executives stepping down was planned since early 2022, MindGeek said, adding that both Antoon and Tassillo will remain shareholders of the company.
Published on Jun 22, 2022 05:51 AM IST
Reuters |

Pornhub-owner MindGeek said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Feras Antoon and Chief Operating Officer David Tassillo have resigned after more than a decade running the adult website company.

The executives stepping down was planned since early 2022, MindGeek said, adding that both Antoon and Tassillo will remain shareholders of the company.

Luxembourg-based MindGeek, which also owns adult film production companies, has been embroiled in controversy in recent years.

A 2021 lawsuit alleged MindGeek violated federal sex trafficking and child pornography laws by allowing, and profiting from, its users posting pornographic videos featuring people under the age of 18.

Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc in 2020 had suspended processing payments on Pornhub after a New York Times report found unlawful content on its website.

