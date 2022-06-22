At least 280 killed in Afghanistan 6.1 magnitude earthquake, tremors in Pak
- The state-run Bakhtar news agency reported the detail and said rescuers were arriving by helicopter.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 killed at least 280 people in Afghanistan early on Wednesday, officials said, adding that hundreds of people were injured and the toll was likely to rise as information trickled in from remote mountain villages.
The quake struck about 44 km (27 miles) from the city of Khost, near the Pakistani border, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGC) said.
"Strong and long jolts," a resident of the Afghan capital, Kabul, posted on the website of the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
"It was strong," said a resident of the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar.
Photographs on Afghan media showed houses reduced to rubble and bodies covered in blankets on the ground.
The EMSC put the magnitude at 6.1 though the USGC said it was 5.9.
Most of the confirmed deaths were in the eastern Afghan province of Paktika, where 255 people had been killed and more than 200 injured, said interior ministry official Salahuddin Ayubi.
In Khost province, 25 people had been killed and 90 taken to hospital, he said.
"The death toll is likely to rise as some of the villages are in remote areas in the mountains and it will take some time to collect details," he said.
Authorities had launched a rescue operation and helicopters were being used to reach the injured and take in medical supplies and food, he added.
Shaking was felt by about 119 million people in Pakistan, Afghanistan and India, the EMSC said on Twitter.
There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in Pakistan.
The disaster comes as Afghanistan has been enduring a severe economic crisis since the Taliban took over August, as U.S.-led international forces were withdrawing after two decades of war.
In response to the Taliban takeover, many governments have imposed sanctions on Afghanistan's banking sector and cut billions of dollars worth of development aid.
Humanitarian aid has continued and international agencies such as the United Nations operate in the country.
An Afghan foreign ministry spokesman said they would welcome help from any international organisation.
Large parts of south Asia are seismically active because a tectonic plate known as the Indian plate is pushing north into the Eurasian plate.
In 2015, an earthquake struck the remote Afghan northeast, killing several hundred people in Afghanistan and nearby northern Pakistan.
-
'They were in the World Cup squad. Now, they are nowhere'
Team India returned to action in the shortest format of the game with the five-match series against South Africa earlier this month. The series ended in a 2-2 draw with the deciding fifth T20I being washed out in Bengaluru. One of the striking aspects of India's outings throughout the series was the team management's decision to field the same playing XI in all the games, despite the side facing successive defeats in the first two matches.
-
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Mughal road blocked for traffic after landslide
The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was blocked for traffic movement on Wednesday due to landslides from hilltops at several places.
-
Bharat Gaurav trains to tour architectural, cultural, historical sites of India
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train will provide an opportunity to people from all parts of the country to explore the architectural, cultural and historical marvels of the country.
-
Watch: Heartbreak for Warner as Australia opener gets stumped out on 99
Australian batter David Warner fell agonizingly short of his century when he was stumped out on 99 during the fourth ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Chasing a 259-run target to win and stay alive in the series, Warner stuck at one end as wickets continued to fall on the other, but couldn't see Australia off the finishing line as Dhananjaya de Silva dismissed him for the visitors' seventh wicket of the innings.
-
Recipe: Say ‘yes’ to muscle growth and bone health with stir fried chicken
Living in pandemic days, we are always looking out for a diet and lifestyle that works for us in these coronavirus hit times hence, this Wednesday, we are going forward with a scrumptious recipe of stir fried chicken with cucumber. Wednesdays are for weight loss, muscle growth and bone health and if you, like us, are looking for a highly nutritious meal that ticks protein for the day, check out this recipe of stir fried chicken with cucumber
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics