Breaking: US to give Ukraine $500 million in additional military aid, says Pentagon

- Jun 28, 2023 05:35 AM IST
US to give Ukraine $500 million in additional military aid, says Pentagon
The United States will provide Kyiv with a new military package worth up to $500 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, in a show of support for Ukraine's fight against Russia as Moscow deals with the aftermath of a mutiny by mercenary fighters, reported Reuters.
The package will include ground vehicles including Bradley fighting vehicles and Stryker armored personnel carriers, and munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, according to a statement from the Pentagon.