Breaking: US to give Ukraine $500 million in additional military aid, says Pentagon

Jun 28, 2023 05:36 AM IST
  • Jun 28, 2023 05:35 AM IST

    US to give Ukraine $500 million in additional military aid, says Pentagon

    The United States will provide Kyiv with a new military package worth up to $500 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, in a show of support for Ukraine's fight against Russia as Moscow deals with the aftermath of a mutiny by mercenary fighters, reported Reuters. 

    The package will include ground vehicles including Bradley fighting vehicles and Stryker armored personnel carriers, and munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, according to a statement from the Pentagon.

breaking news

LIVE: US to give Ukraine $500 million in additional military aid, says Pentagon

india news
Published on Jun 28, 2023 05:36 AM IST

ByHT News Desk

Rahul Gandhi fuels conversations with Delhi's motorcycle mechanics | Pics

The Congress shared pictures on Facebook of the former party chief working on motorcycles and interacting with the mechanics.

Rahul Gandhi can also be seen repairing a bike.
india news
Updated on Jun 28, 2023 05:59 AM IST
PTI |

PM Modi’s endorsement brings UCC back into the spotlight

For decades, both the RSS and the BJP have pushed for UCC that will be applicable for all communities and faiths to govern issues such as marriage, divorce, succession, adoption and division of assets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' booth-level workers' training programme, in Bhopal on Tuesday. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jun 28, 2023 12:39 AM IST
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran

Flight operations at Kozhikode may be curtailed over land issue

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia wrote to the state government in this context on Monday.

The airport is the third busiest airport in Kerala and sees airlines like Air India Express, SpiceJet Oman Air, Qatar Airways, Air Arabia, Etihad Airways, Fly Dubai.(REUTERS)
india news
Updated on Jun 28, 2023 03:18 AM IST
ByNeha LM Tripathi

PM Modi outlines BJP's roadmap for 2024:'Time for Uniform Civil Code'

Modi spoke for a full 110 minutes at the ’Mera Booth Sabse Majbut’ programme, addressing around 2500 raucous Bhartiya Janata Party booth workers in Bhopal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' booth-level workers' training programme, in Bhopal. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jun 28, 2023 03:51 AM IST
ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal

Wet spell across India as rains advance, ‘orange’ alert in hills

The monsoon will have traversed all of the country over the next two days, IMD said in its bulletin.

An orange warning implies that disaster management authorities should be prepared to avert any rain related disasters or flooding.(PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 28, 2023 05:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, New Delhi

An open letter: On wildfires and pollution

Canada is experiencing an unprecedented year of fires, with the smoke shrouding cities in the US and, over 2,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean, in parts of western Europe

The smoke cloud produced by the multiple wildfires ongoing in Canada’s Quebec is seen over the city of Vigo, northwestern Spain, on Monday. (AFP)
india news
Updated on Jun 28, 2023 05:56 AM IST
ByBinayak Dasgupta

ICHR collaboration: Isro to use scientific tools to ‘monitor heritage sites’

Officials at ICHR have now said their work with Isro will majorly be in the field of archaeology and excavation using scientific technology, even as they said that the council is yet to finalize the modalities.

HT Image
india news
Updated on Jun 28, 2023 05:52 AM IST
BySoumya Pillai, Fareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi

‘Gharials in Chambal’: Officials yet to recoverslain couple’s corpses

On June 3, Shivani’s father Rajpal Tomar, a resident of Barwai village, along with 15 other family members thrashed Shivani Tomar, 18 and her husband Radheshyam Tomar, 21, and shot them dead

HT Image
india news
Updated on Jun 28, 2023 05:54 AM IST
ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal/morena

How did corporate India perform in the final quarter of 2022-23?

India’s GDP grew 6.1% in Q4 2022-23, as per official estimates, higher than the 5.1% forecast in Bloomberg's survey of economists. How did India Inc perform?

A look at how corporate India performed in the quarter ending March 2023
india news
Published on Jun 27, 2023 11:40 PM IST
ByPavitra Kanagaraj

India's road network grew by 59 per cent in 9 years: Nitin Gadkari

The minister further said that the road network in India has become the second largest in the world due to the rapid expansion projects carried out.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 28, 2023 12:18 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

BJP slams opposition for criticising PM Modi over UCC

Yadav said the opposition parties should be "ashamed" of not doing anything for those belonging to the "exploited, deprived and oppressed" sections of society.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jun 27, 2023 10:33 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B

Mamata Banerjee sustains injuries after chopper makes emergency landing: Doctor

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee was taken to the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata later in the evening and was advised by doctors to get admitted to the hospital for treatment

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee exiting the state-run SSKM hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday (HT Photo/Samir Jana)
india news
Updated on Jun 27, 2023 09:30 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

President Murmu confers 84 Distinguished Service Awards. Check list of winners

Among 84 awards, were 52 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals (AVSMs), one Bar to AVSM, three Uttam Yudh Seva Medals (UYSMs) and 28 Param Vishisht Seva Medals (PVSMs).

The awards were presented during the Defence Investiture Ceremony (Phase-II) in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Twitter/President of India)
india news
Published on Jun 27, 2023 09:02 PM IST
BySanskriti Falor

Daily brief: ITBP to guard Amarnath cave shrine this year

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

ITBP personnel to guard Amarnath shrine
india news
Published on Jun 27, 2023 08:59 PM IST
ByHT News Desk
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
