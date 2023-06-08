Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / LIVE: Two held with cannabis worth 1.25 crore in Chhattisgarh
Live

LIVE: Two held with cannabis worth 1.25 crore in Chhattisgarh

india news
Published on Jun 08, 2023 05:52 AM IST

  • Breaking news, June 8, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 08 Jun 2023 05:51 AM

    Two held with cannabis worth 1.25 crore in Chhattisgarh

    The police have arrested two persons who allegedly indulged in cannabis peddling and recovered contraband to the tune of around 1.25 crore in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.