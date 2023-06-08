Live
LIVE: Two held with cannabis worth ₹1.25 crore in Chhattisgarh
Published on Jun 08, 2023 05:52 AM IST
- Thu, 08 Jun 2023 05:51 AM
Two held with cannabis worth ₹1.25 crore in Chhattisgarh
The police have arrested two persons who allegedly indulged in cannabis peddling and recovered contraband to the tune of around ₹1.25 crore in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district.
