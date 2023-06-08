Mumbai murder: Accused met partner 16 years ago at ration shop; 'suicide claim' emerges

Manoj met Saraswati 16 years ago at a ration shop

56-year-old Manoj Sane has been in a live-in relationship with 32-year-old Saraswati who was an orphan. Sane met Saraswati 16 years ago at a ration shop where he worked, police said. They developed a relationship and started living together at the Mira Road flat three years ago. They were from the same community. Read | Mumbai murder: Dumped body parts, foul smells and living with body parts - 5 points on Mira Road case

'Saraswati committed suicide, I was scared'

Manoj Sane claimed Saraswati consumed poison on June 4. When foam started coming from her mouth, he said he was scared that he would be booked for abetment to suicide and hence he bought a tree-cutter to chop her body.

Accused was about to boil Saraswati's dismembered feet when cops came

The Mumbai Police were alerted by neighbours who suspected the foul smell coming from Sane's flat. When police arrived, Sane was in the kitchen; going to boil the feet of the victim.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi. ...view detail