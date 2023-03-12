BREAKING: Odisha reports 59 H3N2 influenza cases in two months
Breaking news, March 12, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mar 12, 2023 06:20 AM IST
'H3N2 not life threatening': Doctor weighs in on concerns over spike in influeza virus
The H3N2 is antigenic drift & a mild mutation, but is not life-threatening. Whichever virus it is if there’s comorbidity then the chances of death is high. The vaccine against H3N2 has less efficacy & our vaccination is low this year, said Dhiren Gupta, Ganga Ram Hospital.
-
Mar 12, 2023 05:44 AM IST
Odisha reports 59 H3N2 influenza cases in two months
Of the 225 samples collected in January and February in Odisha, 59 were found positive for H3N2 influenza in the state, PTI reported.