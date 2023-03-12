Home / India News / BREAKING: Odisha reports 59 H3N2 influenza cases in two months
Live

BREAKING: Odisha reports 59 H3N2 influenza cases in two months

india news
Updated on Mar 12, 2023 06:20 AM IST

Breaking news, March 12, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 12, 2023 06:20 AM IST

    'H3N2 not life threatening': Doctor weighs in on concerns over spike in influeza virus

    The H3N2 is antigenic drift & a mild mutation, but is not life-threatening. Whichever virus it is if there’s comorbidity then the chances of death is high. The vaccine against H3N2 has less efficacy & our vaccination is low this year, said Dhiren Gupta, Ganga Ram Hospital.

  • Mar 12, 2023 05:44 AM IST

    Odisha reports 59 H3N2 influenza cases in two months

    Of the 225 samples collected in January and February in Odisha, 59 were found positive for H3N2 influenza in the state, PTI reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india news viral breaking news + 1 more

Odisha reports 59 H3N2 influenza cases in two months

india news
Published on Mar 12, 2023 06:00 AM IST

Currently, there is "no definitive treatment available" for the virus and hence, people should "strictly follow the Covid guidelines to keep H3N2 at bay, experts said.

From January 2 to March 5, 451 cases of the H3N2 have been reported in the country.(Pixabay/Representative)
PTI |
Close Story

‘Shameful… should be thrown out of India’: Pragya Thakur slams Rahul Gandhi

india news
Published on Mar 12, 2023 06:00 AM IST

In London, Rahul Gandhi recently alleged that functioning microphones in Parliament are often silenced against the Opposition.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and BJP MP Pragya Thakur.
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
Close Story

Amid rising H3N2, Centre concerned over Covid positivity rate in some states

india news
Published on Mar 12, 2023 06:00 AM IST

The Centre requested all states and Union territories to follow operational guidelines for integrated surveillance of respiratory pathogens presenting as cases of influenza-like illness (ILI) or severe acute respiratory infection (SARI).

A meeting was also held recently to review the current situation with the central ministries, departments and organisations concerned.
PTI |
Close Story

BREAKING: Odisha reports 59 H3N2 influenza cases in two months

india news
Updated on Mar 12, 2023 06:20 AM IST

Breaking news, March 12, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

After attack, MPs cancel visit to areas that saw post-poll violence in Tripura

india news
Updated on Mar 12, 2023 04:45 AM IST

Of the three teams, the one led by Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rajya Sabha MP Elaram Karim and Congress Lok Sabha MP Abdul Khalek came under attack during their visit to Nehalchandranagar on Friday.

One of the vehicles attacked by miscreants in Tripura.(ANI)
ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Close Story

A few doused, but Goa wildfires continue

india news
Updated on Mar 12, 2023 04:44 AM IST

At least 48 fires have been reported since March 5 in government forests, private land, common land and private forests, according to the state forest department.

The forest fires were first noticed at a location in Satrem village of the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary nearly seven days ago. (HT)
ByHT Correspondents
Close Story

Oppn hits out as ED questions Kavitha

india news
Updated on Mar 12, 2023 06:19 AM IST

Opposition leaders hit out at the BJP for allegedly misusing central agencies to target political rivals after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav for questioning in a land-for-jobs case, and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha as part of its probe into alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

New Delhi: BRS MLC K Kavitha being welcomed at her residence as she arrives after being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
ByHTC and Agencies, New Delhi
Close Story

ED questions Kavitha over ties with co-accused

india news
Updated on Mar 12, 2023 05:17 AM IST

Officials aware of the matter said Kavitha was questioned for over nine hours, from 11 am to 8 pm, at the ED headquarters in Delhi and the grilling concerned her alleged role in influencing the now-scrapped policy.

BRS MLC K Kavitha gestures as she arrives at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi on Saturday (PTI)
ByNeeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
Close Story

Military grounds ALH fleet after navy chopper makes emergency landing

india news
Published on Mar 12, 2023 12:31 AM IST

The three services and the coast guard have grounded their entire fleets of the indigenous advanced light helicopter (ALH) for a comprehensive safety check, days after an Indian Navy ALH ditched into the Arabian Sea on March 8 following unexplained loss of power.

The three services and the coast guard together operate more than 300 ALH variants. (File photo)
ByRahul Singh
Close Story

First two cheetahs released in wild in MP’s Kuno Park

india news
Published on Mar 12, 2023 12:21 AM IST

The five-year-old Oban was captured in the morning while 3.5 years old Asha in the afternoon on Saturday

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia in Kuno National Park in Sheopur on Sunday. (ANI)
ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal:
Close Story

Direct tax collections for FY23 at 16.6L-cr: finance ministry data

india news
Published on Mar 12, 2023 12:20 AM IST

‘Direct Tax collection, net of refunds, stands at ₹13.73 lakh crore which is 16.78% higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year,’ provisional data released by the finance ministry said

The finance ministry on Saturday reported about 22.6% annualised growth in gross direct tax revenue at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16.68 lakh crore. (REUTERS)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story

Disaster risk reduction, management turning into mass movement, says PM’s principal secy

india news
Published on Mar 12, 2023 12:18 AM IST

He was addressing the valedictory programme of the third session of NPDRR, a multi-stakeholder platform constituted by the central government to facilitate dialogue and action-oriented research

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s principal secretary PK Mishra. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Manipur govt ends its peace pact with 2 insurgent groups

india news
Updated on Mar 12, 2023 04:13 AM IST

The Manipur cabinet has decided to withdraw the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreements signed with insurgent groups Kuki National Army (KNA) and Zomi Revolutionary Army (ZRA) with immediate effect.

The decision was taken at the state cabinet meeting chaired by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Friday. (Archive)
ByHT Correspondents
Close Story

Xi loyalist Li Qiang picked as premier

india news
Published on Mar 12, 2023 12:00 AM IST

Li Qiang, the former Communist Party chief of Shanghai, took oath as China’s premier on Saturday, and now faces the tough task of reviving the world’s second largest economy battered by three years of Covid controls and global uncertainties

HT Image
BySutirtho Patranobis, Beijing
Close Story

600 cr crime proceeds found during raids on Lalu’s kin: ED

india news
Published on Mar 11, 2023 11:58 PM IST

The federal agency on Friday raided 24 locations in the National Capital Region (NCR), Bihar, and Jharkhand linked to Prasad, his family members

ED raids Lalu Prasad's son-in-law Rahul Yadav's house in Ghaziabad (HT)
ByNeeraj Chauhan
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out