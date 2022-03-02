Home / India News / BREAKING: US President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address on Wednesday
Live

BREAKING: US President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address on Wednesday

Breaking news updates March 2, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check out the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check out the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on Mar 02, 2022 08:25 AM IST
By hindustan times.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 02, 2022 08:25 AM IST

    US launches ‘test to treat’ initiative to fight Covid-19

  • Mar 02, 2022 07:18 AM IST

    Biden to deliver his first State of the Union address

    US President Joe Biden to deliver his first State of the Union address at 7:30 am. 

Published on Mar 02, 2022 07:45 AM IST
Published on Mar 02, 2022 07:45 AM IST
india news

Indian restaurant Saathiya in Kyiv becomes shelter home; owner wins applause

The story of Manish Dave and his Saathiya is one of those heartwarming accounts of hope and resilience emerging from the capital bleeding from the wound of the war.
Indian restaurant in Kyiv Saathiya has opened its doors to everyone looking for a shelter in war-torn Ukraine.&nbsp;
Indian restaurant in Kyiv Saathiya has opened its doors to everyone looking for a shelter in war-torn Ukraine. 
Published on Mar 02, 2022 07:19 AM IST
By hindustan times.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

Updated on Mar 02, 2022 08:25 AM IST
By hindustan times.com
india news

Russia-Ukraine war: India calls for peaceful settlement of disputes

At the UNGA session, India, represented by its permanent ambassador TS Tirumurti, said that all members of the UN are not only obliged to follow the UN charter, but also “respect international law and territorial integrity and sovereignty of states”.
TS Tirumurti, the permanent representative to the UN, (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
TS Tirumurti, the permanent representative to the UN, (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Mar 02, 2022 04:10 AM IST
Copy Link
By Prashant Jha, Washington
india news

On phone with France, Poland, EU, PM Modi renews call to end Ukraine hostilities

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised India’s consistent appeal for “cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy” during his conversation with all three leaders.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi three phone calls came hours after news of the death of a 21-year-old student from Karnataka (REUTERS)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi three phone calls came hours after news of the death of a 21-year-old student from Karnataka (REUTERS)
Updated on Mar 02, 2022 12:40 AM IST
Copy Link
By Rezaul H Laskar
india news

6 from Chhattisgarh family among 12 killed in 3 Odisha road accidents

The Chhattisgarh family was on their way back home after visiting the famous Nrusinghanath temple in Odisha’s Bargarh district on the occasion of Maha Shivratri on Tuesday when the mishap occurred. 5 of the other victims were on their way back home after the completion of the counting of votes in the Odisha panchayat polls when they met with the accident.
Odisha witnessed 3 separate road mishaps in the last 12 hours in Angul, Nuapara and Balasore districts. (Representational Image)
Odisha witnessed 3 separate road mishaps in the last 12 hours in Angul, Nuapara and Balasore districts. (Representational Image)
Updated on Mar 02, 2022 12:34 AM IST
Copy Link
By Debabrata Mohanty
india news

Excess rain led to coldest winter days since 1951-52: IMD data

On no day this winter was the average maximum temperature above normal, although it was closest to this benchmark in December, says IMD.
Srinagar: A shikara-walla removes snow from the snow-covered banks of Dal Lake, after sudden heavy snowfall, in Srinagar, Thursday, Feb 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_24_2022_000130B) (PTI)
Srinagar: A shikara-walla removes snow from the snow-covered banks of Dal Lake, after sudden heavy snowfall, in Srinagar, Thursday, Feb 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_24_2022_000130B) (PTI)
Updated on Mar 02, 2022 04:47 AM IST
Copy Link
By Abhishek Jha, New Delhi
india news

Max temperatures likely to be below normal in North India

Parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh are likely to record normal to above normal maximum temperatures in this period, the IMD forecast said.
maximum temperature in the Indo-Gangetic Plains, including Delhi, east and northeast India along with most parts of southern India are expected to record below normal maximum temperatures. (HT File)
maximum temperature in the Indo-Gangetic Plains, including Delhi, east and northeast India along with most parts of southern India are expected to record below normal maximum temperatures. (HT File)
Published on Mar 02, 2022 12:17 AM IST
Copy Link
By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
india news

Rumblings in Rajasthan Congress over new appointments

Discontent among Congress leaders over the latest political appointments made by the Rajasthan government surfaced on Monday evening after two leaders considered close to party leader Sachin Pilot refused to accept the allotted posts.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot with Congress leader Sachin Pilot.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot with Congress leader Sachin Pilot.
Published on Mar 02, 2022 12:16 AM IST
Copy Link
By Sachin Saini, Jaipur
india news

Kerala reports 2,846 fresh Covid-19 cases

Kerala on Tuesday recorded 2,846 fresh Covid-19 infections which raised the total infected to 6,502,060 in the State so far
Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 486 cases followed by Ernakulam (436) and Kottayam (314). (ANI File)
Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 486 cases followed by Ernakulam (436) and Kottayam (314). (ANI File)
Published on Mar 02, 2022 12:11 AM IST
Copy Link
By Press Trust of India, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Modi, Rahul extend birthday greetings to Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Kovind spoke to Stalin over the phone and greeted him. The President urged the chief minister to strive for Tamil Nadu’s progress, besides wishing him a long public life, an official release here said.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin paid tributes to late Dravidian stalwarts E V Ramasamy Periyar, C N Annadurai (DMK founder) and his father M Karunanidhi on his birthday. (ANI)
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin paid tributes to late Dravidian stalwarts E V Ramasamy Periyar, C N Annadurai (DMK founder) and his father M Karunanidhi on his birthday. (ANI)
Published on Mar 02, 2022 12:11 AM IST
Copy Link
By Press Trust of India, Chennai
india news

PM again chairs high-level meet with focus on evacuation ops

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called an urgent meeting to discuss the evacuation of Indian citizens, many of them students, from the war-torn country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs high-level meeting on Ukraine crisis, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs high-level meeting on Ukraine crisis, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)
Published on Mar 02, 2022 12:11 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent
india news

Tamil Nadu launches skill development scheme for students

Titled ‘Naan Muthalvan’ (I am first), this was his dream scheme, Stalin said, even as its launch coincided with his birthday on Tuesday.
The aim of the scheme was to make all students and youth stand out in the spheres of education, research, thought, action and talent. (ANI)
The aim of the scheme was to make all students and youth stand out in the spheres of education, research, thought, action and talent. (ANI)
Updated on Mar 02, 2022 12:10 AM IST
Copy Link
By Press Trust of India, Chennai
india news

Kerala HC to deliver verdict on MediaOne plea against ban today

Besides the channel, appeals were also moved by some of its employees, including its Editor, as well the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) whose pleas against the Centre’s decision were also rejected by the single judge on February 8.
Madhyamam Broadcasting Ltd, which operates MediaOne, had claimed in its appeal that it has been “victimised” for fair and genuine news reporting. (File Photo)
Madhyamam Broadcasting Ltd, which operates MediaOne, had claimed in its appeal that it has been “victimised” for fair and genuine news reporting. (File Photo)
Published on Mar 02, 2022 12:10 AM IST
Copy Link
By Press Trust of India, Kochi
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 02, 2022
