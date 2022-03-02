Live
BREAKING: US President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address on Wednesday
Breaking news updates March 2, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Mar 02, 2022 08:25 AM IST
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mar 02, 2022 08:25 AM IST
US launches ‘test to treat’ initiative to fight Covid-19
-
Mar 02, 2022 07:18 AM IST
Biden to deliver his first State of the Union address
US President Joe Biden to deliver his first State of the Union address at 7:30 am.
Topics
Maruti Baleno or Tata Altroz? Price, features and spec compared
- Maruti Suzuki Baleno competes with rivals like Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz.
Published on Mar 02, 2022 07:45 AM IST
New Okinawa electric scooter Okhi 90 to launch on this date: Details here
- Okinawa Okhi 90 will be a new high-speed electric scooter from the brand.
Published on Mar 02, 2022 07:45 AM IST
Indian restaurant Saathiya in Kyiv becomes shelter home; owner wins applause
The story of Manish Dave and his Saathiya is one of those heartwarming accounts of hope and resilience emerging from the capital bleeding from the wound of the war.
Published on Mar 02, 2022 07:19 AM IST
BREAKING: US President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address on Wednesday
Breaking news updates March 2, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Mar 02, 2022 08:25 AM IST
Russia-Ukraine war: India calls for peaceful settlement of disputes
At the UNGA session, India, represented by its permanent ambassador TS Tirumurti, said that all members of the UN are not only obliged to follow the UN charter, but also “respect international law and territorial integrity and sovereignty of states”.
Published on Mar 02, 2022 04:10 AM IST
On phone with France, Poland, EU, PM Modi renews call to end Ukraine hostilities
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised India’s consistent appeal for “cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy” during his conversation with all three leaders.
Updated on Mar 02, 2022 12:40 AM IST
6 from Chhattisgarh family among 12 killed in 3 Odisha road accidents
The Chhattisgarh family was on their way back home after visiting the famous Nrusinghanath temple in Odisha’s Bargarh district on the occasion of Maha Shivratri on Tuesday when the mishap occurred. 5 of the other victims were on their way back home after the completion of the counting of votes in the Odisha panchayat polls when they met with the accident.
Updated on Mar 02, 2022 12:34 AM IST
Excess rain led to coldest winter days since 1951-52: IMD data
On no day this winter was the average maximum temperature above normal, although it was closest to this benchmark in December, says IMD.
Updated on Mar 02, 2022 04:47 AM IST
, New DelhiAbhishek Jha
Max temperatures likely to be below normal in North India
Parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh are likely to record normal to above normal maximum temperatures in this period, the IMD forecast said.
Published on Mar 02, 2022 12:17 AM IST
Rumblings in Rajasthan Congress over new appointments
Discontent among Congress leaders over the latest political appointments made by the Rajasthan government surfaced on Monday evening after two leaders considered close to party leader Sachin Pilot refused to accept the allotted posts.
Published on Mar 02, 2022 12:16 AM IST
, JaipurSachin Saini
Kerala reports 2,846 fresh Covid-19 cases
Kerala on Tuesday recorded 2,846 fresh Covid-19 infections which raised the total infected to 6,502,060 in the State so far
Published on Mar 02, 2022 12:11 AM IST
, ThiruvananthapuramPress Trust of India
Modi, Rahul extend birthday greetings to Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
Kovind spoke to Stalin over the phone and greeted him. The President urged the chief minister to strive for Tamil Nadu’s progress, besides wishing him a long public life, an official release here said.
Published on Mar 02, 2022 12:11 AM IST
, ChennaiPress Trust of India
PM again chairs high-level meet with focus on evacuation ops
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called an urgent meeting to discuss the evacuation of Indian citizens, many of them students, from the war-torn country.
Published on Mar 02, 2022 12:11 AM IST
Tamil Nadu launches skill development scheme for students
Titled ‘Naan Muthalvan’ (I am first), this was his dream scheme, Stalin said, even as its launch coincided with his birthday on Tuesday.
Updated on Mar 02, 2022 12:10 AM IST
, ChennaiPress Trust of India
Kerala HC to deliver verdict on MediaOne plea against ban today
Besides the channel, appeals were also moved by some of its employees, including its Editor, as well the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) whose pleas against the Centre’s decision were also rejected by the single judge on February 8.
Published on Mar 02, 2022 12:10 AM IST
, KochiPress Trust of India