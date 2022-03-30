Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / BREAKING: Petrol, diesel prices hiked again by 80 paise, 8th hike in 9 days
Live

BREAKING: Petrol, diesel prices hiked again by 80 paise, 8th hike in 9 days

  • Breaking news updates March 30, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check out the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on Mar 30, 2022 07:22 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Get all the latest news, breaking news, live updates and top headlines top news of the hour from the fields of politics, international, business and sports here.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 30 Mar 2022 07:22 AM

    Petrol to cost 101 per litre in Delhi, 115 in Mumbai

    Price of petrol & diesel in Delhi at 101.01 per litre & 92.27 per litre respectively today. In India's financial capital Mumbai, the petrol & diesel prices per litre at 115.88 & 100.10.

    Delhi - Petrol: 101/ltr | Diesel : 97.27/ltr

    Mumbai: Petrol : 115.88/ltr | Diesel: 100.10/ltr

  • Wed, 30 Mar 2022 07:13 AM

    Petrol, diesel prices hiked again by 80 paise, 8th hike in 9 days

    India registered an 8th hike in fuel prices in 9 days on Wednesday as the government continues to underline that the Ukraine war is one of the factors behind the spike.

    Petrol prices were hiked by 80 paise per litre on Wednesday taking total hike to 5.60, PTI reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.