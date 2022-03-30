BREAKING: Petrol, diesel prices hiked again by 80 paise, 8th hike in 9 days
Wed, 30 Mar 2022 07:22 AM
Petrol to cost ₹101 per litre in Delhi, ₹115 in Mumbai
Price of petrol & diesel in Delhi at ₹101.01 per litre & ₹92.27 per litre respectively today. In India's financial capital Mumbai, the petrol & diesel prices per litre at ₹115.88 & ₹100.10.
Wed, 30 Mar 2022 07:13 AM
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again by 80 paise, 8th hike in 9 days
India registered an 8th hike in fuel prices in 9 days on Wednesday as the government continues to underline that the Ukraine war is one of the factors behind the spike.
Petrol prices were hiked by 80 paise per litre on Wednesday taking total hike to ₹5.60, PTI reported.