Home / India News / BREAKING: US announces $400 million in additional military aid to Ukraine
Live

BREAKING: US announces $400 million in additional military aid to Ukraine

india news
Updated on Mar 04, 2023 05:43 AM IST

Breaking news today March 4, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 04, 2023 05:41 AM IST

    US announces $400 million in additional military aid to Ukraine

    The U.S. on Friday announced another round of military aid for Ukraine, a package of ammunition and other support valued at $400 million.

    The package will be funded using Presidential Drawdown Authority, which authorizes the president to transfer articles and services from U.S. stocks without congressional approval during an emergency, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in announcing the aid, reported Reuters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

Breaking news live updates March 4, 2023

india news
Published on Mar 04, 2023 05:42 AM IST

Breaking news today March 4, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

Boosting self-reliance biggest lesson for India from war in Ukraine: CDS

india news
Published on Mar 04, 2023 01:36 AM IST

NEW DELHI: Chief of defence staff General Anil Chauhan on Friday said that self-reliance in defence manufacturing was one of the biggest lessons for India from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the three services will have to be the driving force for the campaign to succeed

Chief of defence staff General Anil Chauhan said self-reliance in defence will give India the capability to produce what is required in large numbers even as the country depends on its friends and allies for advanced technology (PTI)
ByRahul Singh
Close Story

Chhattisgarh: 13-year-old assaulted, burning coal shoved into her mouth

india news
Published on Mar 04, 2023 01:32 AM IST

Police have arrested four workers of an ashram in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old girl with a burning log and shoving pieces of burning coal into her mouth in an incident last week, authorities said on Friday

HT Image
ByRitesh Mishra, Raipur:
Close Story

New power lines plan could further endanger the Great Indian Bustard

india news
Published on Mar 04, 2023 01:22 AM IST

The draft notification appears to be an attempt to sidestep a 2021 Supreme Court order that seeks to protect the species

The Great Indian Bustard has disappeared from 90% of its habitat except parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat (FILE)
ByJayashree Nandi
Close Story

Ex-IAS officer, cops put in detention by UP assembly 18 years later

india news
Published on Mar 04, 2023 01:19 AM IST

“All six accused be awarded imprisonment and be kept in the lock up of the House for a day (till change of date). Facilities like food etc. should be provided in the lock up,” speaker Satish Mahana said.

Six policemen in Uttar Pradesh Assembly before they were awarded imprisonment for a day by the House in connection with a breach of privilege notice given by then BJP MLA Salil Vishnoi in an almost two decade old case, in Lucknow on Friday. (PTI)
ByUmesh Raghuvanshi, Lucknow
Close Story

Can’t prescribe 50% quota for women in National Defence Academy: Supreme Court

india news
Updated on Mar 04, 2023 04:55 AM IST

The court on Friday said that although it has sympathy with the petitioner, who claimed that she was not selected even as some of the male candidates with lower marks got through, the court cannot issue any order on assigning a 50-50 quota for women candidates at NDA at this time.

Each course at National Defence Academy has 370 vacancies for the three services. (PTI)
ByUtkarsh Anand, New Delhi
Close Story

Engineer goes missing from ONGC platform, family suspects foul play

india news
Published on Mar 04, 2023 01:08 AM IST

Enos Varghese, a resident of Adoor in Kerala, worked as an engineer for System Protection, a Gujarat-based company that was deployed on the ONGC platform at Bombay High South (BHS).

Enos Varghese, a resident of Adoor in Kerala, worked as an engineer for System Protection, a Gujarat-based company that was deployed on the ONGC platform at Bombay High South.
ByVinay Dalvi, Mumbai
Close Story

HC refuses to pass interim order on expelled AIADMK leader’s plea, issues notice to EPS

india news
Published on Mar 04, 2023 01:03 AM IST

However, justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy issued notices to the respondents including AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) and party presidium chairman Tamil Magan Hussain.

Sitting MLA Panidan, in his affidavit, sought for his expulsion by the general council to be declared as null and void, and if not, it would “affect his work in Tamil Nadu legislative assembly and people who elected him in the Alangulam constituency. (HT)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Close Story

BJP regime in Kerala a daydream: CPI(M), Cong slam PM Modi’s remarks

india news
Published on Mar 04, 2023 01:01 AM IST

BJP state president K Surendran said the resounding victory of BJP and its allies in the north-east clearly shows that PM Modi has the support of all sections of society.

After victory in north-eastern states, PM Modi, while addressing the jubilant party workers in New Delhi on Thursday, had said that the BJP will continue to expand its base and Kerala is its next target.
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story

MP woman who escaped ‘human sacrifice’ gets police protection in Chennai

india news
Published on Mar 04, 2023 12:40 AM IST

23-year-old Shalini Sharma fled Bhopal on a train to “escape from her family that was trying to kill her in a ritualistic human sacrifice”

According to Sharma, two peers of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), from Tamil Nadu, whom she had gotten close to in the past year in Bhopal, motivated her to escape so that she can be helped by people from the ‘ideologically opposite’ Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK).
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Close Story

First ship at Vizhinjam port by September: Kerala CM

india news
Published on Mar 04, 2023 12:37 AM IST

Responding to a question in the legislative assembly, the CM said the project will be a game-changer for the state as major cities and business centres have come around such mother ports around the world.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story

Andhra investors’ summit: State receives 340 investment proposals on Day 1

india news
Published on Mar 04, 2023 12:36 AM IST

Majority of the investments announced were in steel, energy, cement, airport, healthcare and manufacturing sectors

Andhra investors’ summit: State receives 340 investment proposals on Day 1
ByHT Correspondent, Visakhapatnam
Close Story

Apple’s microchips beating heart of our products: Bob Borchers

india news
Updated on Mar 04, 2023 12:47 AM IST

What began with the Apple M1 chips, which pushed performance benchmarks extensively, Apple’s own chips now power the entire iPad line-up, the Apple Watch, even the HomePod.

Bob Borchers, vice president of Apple’s Worldwide Product Marketing division.
ByVishal Mathur
Close Story

Police arrest 3 from Noida pharma firm linked to Uzbekistan children’s deaths

india news
Published on Mar 04, 2023 12:34 AM IST

Based on a complaint filed by the central drug regulator on Thursday regarding sale of adulterated and spurious products, Noida police on Friday arrested three officials of Marion Biotech, whose cough syrup has been linked to the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan

Police outside the Marion Biotech office in Noida. (Reuters)
BySnehil Sinha, Noida
Close Story

Day after election verdict, work begins to form govts in Tripura and Nagaland

india news
Published on Mar 04, 2023 12:33 AM IST

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power in Tripura, outgoing chief minister Manik Saha called on governor Satyadeo Narain Arya and tendered his resignation on Friday.

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha submits his resignation to governor Satyadeo Narain Arya at Raj Bhavan in Agartala on Friday. (PTI)
ByPriyanka Deb Barman and Alice Yhoshu, Agartala/kohima
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out