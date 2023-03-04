Live
BREAKING: US announces $400 million in additional military aid to Ukraine
Updated on Mar 04, 2023 05:43 AM IST
Breaking news today March 4, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mar 04, 2023 05:41 AM IST
US announces $400 million in additional military aid to Ukraine
The U.S. on Friday announced another round of military aid for Ukraine, a package of ammunition and other support valued at $400 million.
The package will be funded using Presidential Drawdown Authority, which authorizes the president to transfer articles and services from U.S. stocks without congressional approval during an emergency, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in announcing the aid, reported Reuters.
Topics
Breaking news live updates March 4, 2023
Published on Mar 04, 2023 05:42 AM IST
Breaking news today March 4, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Boosting self-reliance biggest lesson for India from war in Ukraine: CDS
Published on Mar 04, 2023 01:36 AM IST
NEW DELHI: Chief of defence staff General Anil Chauhan on Friday said that self-reliance in defence manufacturing was one of the biggest lessons for India from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the three services will have to be the driving force for the campaign to succeed
Chhattisgarh: 13-year-old assaulted, burning coal shoved into her mouth
Published on Mar 04, 2023 01:32 AM IST
Police have arrested four workers of an ashram in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old girl with a burning log and shoving pieces of burning coal into her mouth in an incident last week, authorities said on Friday
New power lines plan could further endanger the Great Indian Bustard
Published on Mar 04, 2023 01:22 AM IST
The draft notification appears to be an attempt to sidestep a 2021 Supreme Court order that seeks to protect the species
Ex-IAS officer, cops put in detention by UP assembly 18 years later
Published on Mar 04, 2023 01:19 AM IST
“All six accused be awarded imprisonment and be kept in the lock up of the House for a day (till change of date). Facilities like food etc. should be provided in the lock up,” speaker Satish Mahana said.
Can’t prescribe 50% quota for women in National Defence Academy: Supreme Court
Updated on Mar 04, 2023 04:55 AM IST
The court on Friday said that although it has sympathy with the petitioner, who claimed that she was not selected even as some of the male candidates with lower marks got through, the court cannot issue any order on assigning a 50-50 quota for women candidates at NDA at this time.
Engineer goes missing from ONGC platform, family suspects foul play
Published on Mar 04, 2023 01:08 AM IST
Enos Varghese, a resident of Adoor in Kerala, worked as an engineer for System Protection, a Gujarat-based company that was deployed on the ONGC platform at Bombay High South (BHS).
, MumbaiVinay Dalvi
HC refuses to pass interim order on expelled AIADMK leader’s plea, issues notice to EPS
Published on Mar 04, 2023 01:03 AM IST
However, justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy issued notices to the respondents including AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) and party presidium chairman Tamil Magan Hussain.
BJP regime in Kerala a daydream: CPI(M), Cong slam PM Modi’s remarks
Published on Mar 04, 2023 01:01 AM IST
BJP state president K Surendran said the resounding victory of BJP and its allies in the north-east clearly shows that PM Modi has the support of all sections of society.
MP woman who escaped ‘human sacrifice’ gets police protection in Chennai
Published on Mar 04, 2023 12:40 AM IST
23-year-old Shalini Sharma fled Bhopal on a train to “escape from her family that was trying to kill her in a ritualistic human sacrifice”
First ship at Vizhinjam port by September: Kerala CM
Published on Mar 04, 2023 12:37 AM IST
Responding to a question in the legislative assembly, the CM said the project will be a game-changer for the state as major cities and business centres have come around such mother ports around the world.
Andhra investors’ summit: State receives 340 investment proposals on Day 1
Published on Mar 04, 2023 12:36 AM IST
Majority of the investments announced were in steel, energy, cement, airport, healthcare and manufacturing sectors
Apple’s microchips beating heart of our products: Bob Borchers
Updated on Mar 04, 2023 12:47 AM IST
What began with the Apple M1 chips, which pushed performance benchmarks extensively, Apple’s own chips now power the entire iPad line-up, the Apple Watch, even the HomePod.
Police arrest 3 from Noida pharma firm linked to Uzbekistan children’s deaths
Published on Mar 04, 2023 12:34 AM IST
Based on a complaint filed by the central drug regulator on Thursday regarding sale of adulterated and spurious products, Noida police on Friday arrested three officials of Marion Biotech, whose cough syrup has been linked to the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan
Day after election verdict, work begins to form govts in Tripura and Nagaland
Published on Mar 04, 2023 12:33 AM IST
A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power in Tripura, outgoing chief minister Manik Saha called on governor Satyadeo Narain Arya and tendered his resignation on Friday.
, Agartala/kohimaPriyanka Deb Barman and Alice Yhoshu