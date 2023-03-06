Live
LIVE: Fresh clash between Azerbaijan, Armenia over Karabakh. 5 dead
Updated on Mar 06, 2023 05:20 AM IST
Mon, 06 Mar 2023 05:16 AM
Fresh clash between Azerbaijan, Armenia over Karabakh. 5 dead
Five people have been killed in clashes between Azerbaijani troops and Armenian police in the contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
