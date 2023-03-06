LIVE: Fresh clash between Azerbaijan, Armenia over Karabakh. 5 dead

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fresh clash between Azerbaijan, Armenia over Karabakh. 5 dead

Updated on Mar 06, 2023 05:20 AM IST

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com

  • Mon, 06 Mar 2023 05:16 AM

    Fresh clash between Azerbaijan, Armenia over Karabakh. 5 dead

    Five people have been killed in clashes between Azerbaijani troops and Armenian police in the contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

