Delhi-NCR hit by strong winds, heavy rain; airlines expect delays; power cuts reported in some areas
Mon, 23 May 2022 07:29 AM
Wind speed to reach 90kmph in Delhi-NCR; IMD issues warning
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning for several parts of Delhi-NCR as heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed the national capital on Monday morning. “Rain along with gusty winds will continue” for the next couple of hours, the weather department said in a tweet. Extreme wind gusts going up to a ravaging speed of 90 Kmph is also expected.
Mon, 23 May 2022 06:35 AM
Flight operations at Delhi Airport hit due to bad weather
"Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi Airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information," says a statement by Delhi Airport.
Mon, 23 May 2022 06:30 AM
Delhi rains: SpiceJet requests flyers to keep check on flight status
Mon, 23 May 2022 06:30 AM
Air traffic may get affected due to heavy rains in Delhi-NCR
Mon, 23 May 2022 06:26 AM
Mon, 23 May 2022 06:05 AM
Belgium become first country to introduce compulsory monkeypox quarantine
Belgium has become the first country to make the 21-day quarantine compulsory for the monkeypox patients after four cases of the disease have been reported last week.
The Belgian health authorities took this decision on Friday, Saudi Gazette reported citing Belgian media.