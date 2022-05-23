Mamata says fuel price cut a poll stunt, calls for autonomy of central agencies

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday called the Centre's latest price cut on fuel and subsidy on cooking gas prices under the Ujjwala scheme as an election stunt stating that only a small number of people belonging to the below poverty level (BPL) category would be able to avail the benefit.

She also hit out at the Narendra Modi-headed Union government for using central agencies in affairs related to states' affairs and called for their autonomy to protect democracy.

“The BJP government is bulldozing federal structure of India. interfering into state's affairs using agencies. These agencies should be given autonomy,” she said at a press meet, adding the "saffron party rule is worse than that of Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin or Benito Mussolini".

She referred to the recent by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members.

When asked about the recent cuts of fuel rates by the BJP-led central government and ₹200 subsidy on cooking gas under the Ujjwala scheme, Banerjee said, “They (BJP) do this before any election. Only a small portion of the BPL category is under Ujjwala Yojana. How poor people will buy a domestic gas at a cost of ₹800?”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON