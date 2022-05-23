Home / India News / Mamata says fuel price cut a poll stunt, calls for autonomy of central agencies
india news

Mamata says fuel price cut a poll stunt, calls for autonomy of central agencies

  • Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said only a small number of people belonging to the below poverty level (BPL) category would be able to avail the subsidy on cooking gas offered under the Ujjwala scheme.
Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at a press meeting on Monday. (ANI)&nbsp;
Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at a press meeting on Monday. (ANI) 
Updated on May 23, 2022 06:07 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday called the Centre's latest price cut on fuel and subsidy on cooking gas prices under the Ujjwala scheme as an election stunt stating that only a small number of people belonging to the below poverty level (BPL) category would be able to avail the benefit. 

She also hit out at the Narendra Modi-headed Union government for using central agencies in affairs related to states' affairs and called for their autonomy to protect democracy.

“The BJP government is bulldozing federal structure of India. interfering into state's affairs using agencies. These agencies should be given autonomy,” she said at a press meet, adding the "saffron party rule is worse than that of Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin or Benito Mussolini".

She referred to the recent by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members.

When asked about the recent cuts of fuel rates by the BJP-led central government and 200 subsidy on cooking gas under the Ujjwala scheme, Banerjee said, “They (BJP) do this before any election. Only a small portion of the BPL category is under Ujjwala Yojana. How poor people will buy a domestic gas at a cost of 800?”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
mamata banerjee central bureau of investigation fuel price + 1 more
mamata banerjee central bureau of investigation fuel price
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out