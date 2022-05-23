Delhi-NCR likely to receive more rain, thunderstorm tonight; no heatwave in sight: IMD
Another spell of rain and thundershowers is expected to bring more relief from the scorching heat in Delhi and its neighbouring areas on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in a tweet said rainfall, accompanied with strong gusty winds up to 50-60 kilometres per hour, are very likely to occur over Delhi and the national capital region during the night.
The weather department also predicted similar weather conditions over Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan and the western region of Uttar Pradesh during the next 8 to 10 hours. The MeT department said that a hail storm is very likely to occur in these areas.
The northwestern parts of the country, including the capital city, enjoyed some respite from the prolonged heatwave as the region received heavy rainfall under the influence of the season’s first moderate intensity thunderstorm.
The morning temperature in Delhi plunged 11 notches from 29 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius. However, it also affected road and air traffic during the morning rush hours, besides bringing down houses and trees, leaving at least eight people injured.
Several flights and trains were cancelled due to the heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. Water-logging and power cuts were also reported from several areas, officials said.
The IMD had said that similar weather conditions will prevail over the next few days and “no heatwave condition is likely to develop in any part of the country during the next five days". The only exception, it said, was West Rajasthan, where isolated heatwave conditions are likely on May 26 and 27.
The summer months of March, April, May usually witness thunderstorms for 12 to 14 days, but this season has seen only four to five thunderstorms and that too, mostly dry.
-
Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar summoned for violating Covid rules at Mekedatu rally
Senior Congress leaders, including leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah and the party's state unit president DK Shivakumar, were summoned by a city magistrate to appear before the court on Tuesday in a case related to violation of pandemic-related rules during a rally earlier this year. The summons were issued by the 42nd additional chief metropolitan magistrate.
-
Wife, paramour arrested for husband’s murder
Mumbai: A 32-year-old woman, resident of Shivaji Nagar, and hthe accused Najeera Khan'sparamour was arrested in Govandi on Sunday for allegedly killing the woman's husband after he discovered their affair. According to the police, the two stabbed the woman's husband, identified as Jamil Khan aka Shamsher, (33), with a kitchen knife after he caught them. Police officers said that the accused Najeera Khan had married the victim a few years back and had a two-year-old son.
-
Haryana urban body election dates announced: Check full schedule
Elections to the 93 urban bodies of Haryana municipal corporation are set to take place on June 19, the state election commission announced on Monday. The polls will begin at 7am and continue till 6pm. Haryana Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh, in a press conference, announced the dates and said a notice listing the details for the municipal corporation elections will be issued on May 24.
-
‘Go back’ slogans greet UP governor as she lists Yogi govt’s achievements
LUCKNOW: 'Go back' slogans greeted UP governor Anandiben Patel as she listed the Yogi Adityanath government's (2.0) achievements on the development and law and order front, in her address to a joint sitting of the two houses in the state assembly hall, marking the opening of the budget session of the state legislature here on Monday.
-
Water supply to be cut off in most parts of Pune city on Thursday
PUNE Most parts of the city will have no water supply on Thursday, May 26, as the Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to undertake urgent repair and maintenance works at various pumping stations. The supply would be restored on Friday. According to a statement from the PMC water department, the civic administration would undertake maintenance and repair work at Parvati, Cantonment, SNDT, Warje and Holkar bridge water treatment plants.
