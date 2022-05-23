Operations disrupted at Delhi airport, 20 flights diverted, over 100 delayed
New Delhi: At least 20 flights were diverted and around 100 delayed between 6 am and 10 am as wind speeds touching as high as 75 km per hour disrupted operations at the Delhi airport.
Officials said a majority of the diversions took place between 6:30 and 9 am before normal operations resumed. Thirteen flights were diverted to Jaipur, two each to Lucknow and Amritsar, and one each to Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Indore.
“This was largely on account of bad weather, with rain and strong winds...Strong winds can make it difficult to land aircraft, particularly during a thunderstorm spell,” said an official, who did not want to be named.
The Palam weather station reported wind speeds of 50 to 75 km per hour around 7 am. “A top speed of 75 km per hour was reported at 6:56 am at the Delhi airport. Such strong winds or wind shear make landing difficult,” said an India Meteorological Department official. The airport also reported 27.6 mm of rainfall till 8:30 am.
The flight disruptions began around 6 am and the normalcy was resumed from around 9 am. Officials said there was a cascading effect in terms of delays. The airport was packed as a result with the boarding process slowing down considerably between 7 and 9 am.
Yusuf Khan, a Mumbai-bound passenger, said their flight was delayed by over an hour. He said the passengers boarded the aircraft at 9:50 am, but it took off around 11 am.
Filmmaker Vinod Kapri’s flight was among those delayed. “Hello @IndiGo6E 5328 We were supposed to fly at 9.35 am. It has been 40 minutes now. Sitting inside the aircraft. No update. @DelhiAirport @AAI_Official,” he tweeted.
The flight was scheduled to take off at 9:35 am but eventually did so at 10:59 am.
-
Gurugram traffic police on WFH amid heavy rain: 'We don't have an option but...'
The Gurugram Traffic Police on Monday asked the residents of the city - neighbouring Delhi - to "consider exercising the option to work from home" after a heavy rainfall on Monday caused flooding on city roads and blockade due to uprooted trees. "Water logging has been reported near Atul Kataria chowk . Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly. @gurgaonpolice (sic)."
-
Rain brings respite from heat wave in Punjab, Haryana
Due to a western disturbance active over the region, light to moderate rainfall was recorded across Punjab and Haryana, leading to a significant drop in the mercury on Monday. Due to thundershowers and winds that blew overnight, the temperature witnessed a fall of 4 to 6 degrees Celsius. Manmohan Singh, the India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh, director added that the maximum day temperature is expected to touch 37 degrees Celsius on Monday, 4 to 5 degrees below the average day temperature.
-
'Can be killed...': After release, SP’s Azam Khan says was threatened in jail
Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, who was released from the Sitapur jail last Friday, has alleged that he received several threats inside the prison. Khan was released from the Sitapur jail after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a cheating case. Khan met other inmates as well. Earlier, Khan and socialist leader Shivpal Singh Yadav had skipped the Samajwadi Party MLAs' meeting ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly session which began on Monday.
-
Eight migrant labourers from Rajasthan crushed to death in Bihar road mishap
At least eight migrant labourers were crushed to death, while six others were grievously injured, when an iron rod-loaded truck in which they were travelling met with a major accident on NH-57 on Monday morning. Confirming the deaths, sub-divisional police officer SK Saroj said the labourers, all residents of Rajasthan, were heading to Jammu from Siliguri in West Bengal when the driver lost control and toppled on the roadside.
-
Gusty winds uproot trees in Delhi, disrupt traffic
The Delhi fire control room received at least 20 calls until 9 am on Monday related to the uprooting of trees and wall collapses because of the heavy rain and gusty winds. The calls were received from places such as Delhi Cantonment, Civil Lines, Main Rohtak Road, and Dhaula Khan. The rains and the gusty winds up to 70 km per hour also led to traffic jams in many parts of the city.
