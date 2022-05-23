After heavy rain hits Delhi-NCR, Gurugram urges for WFH 'wherever possible'
Hours after Delhi-NCR was hit by heavy rain and thunderstorms on Monday, the Gurugram district administration issued an advisory asking private companies to allow their staff to “work from home” so that the traffic congestion on roads could be prevented. The advisory came as the city in Haryana - neighbouring Delhi - witnessed waterlogging just like the national capital. Traffic snarls were reported across the National Capital Region with the morning commuters getting impacted.
Several major roads in Gurugram too were flooded after the morning downpour . “The advisory is issued only for today and all those who have offices in Gurugram should continue to work from home to the extent possible,” read the advisory by Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, who added that civic agencies can carry out the repair works if roads remain free.
Yadav, who is also the chairperson of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), said it was advisable that companies ensured that as many employees as possible worked from home. “This won't be possible for industries and the manufacturing sector but should be followed wherever possible,” he said.
About 2,500 cops were deployed across Gurugram at key locations to manage traffic as commuters were stranded in several areas.
Ravinder Kumar Tomar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said that since it was a busy Monday morning, the volume of traffic was expected to be high and that there are many stretches where trees have also been uprooted due to the storm. “We have deployed teams, and are pumping out water through motors to ensure smooth flow of traffic, but congestion is being reported from many areas,” he said, warning commuters to plan their journeys accordingly.
Earlier, Gurgaon traffic police had tweeted: “We do not have that option, but those who do, may consider exercising the option to work from home. Meanwhile, Gurgaon Police is on the roads to assist you …. (sic)”.
Dog lovers hail SC order: A paw-sitive ruling
One can't deny the hardships a street dog faces, especially in Delhi's sweltering heat. The apex court has also recognised a stray's right to food and a citizen's right to feed. In a much-awaited decision, the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a previous Delhi High Court order that allowed residents to feed stray dogs at designated feeding spots in colonies — bringing relief to dog lovers and their furry friends.
Operations disrupted at Delhi airport, 20 flights diverted, over 100 delayed
New Delhi: At least 20 flights were diverted and around 100 delayed between 6 am and 10 am as wind speeds touching as high as 75 km per hour disrupted operations at the Delhi airport. Officials said a majority of the diversions took place between 6:30 and 9 am before normal operations resumed. Thirteen flights were diverted to Jaipur, two each to Lucknow and Amritsar, and one each to Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Indore.
Rain brings respite from heat wave in Punjab, Haryana
Due to a western disturbance active over the region, light to moderate rainfall was recorded across Punjab and Haryana, leading to a significant drop in the mercury on Monday. Due to thundershowers and winds that blew overnight, the temperature witnessed a fall of 4 to 6 degrees Celsius. Manmohan Singh, the India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh, director added that the maximum day temperature is expected to touch 37 degrees Celsius on Monday, 4 to 5 degrees below the average day temperature.
'Can be killed...': After release, SP’s Azam Khan says was threatened in jail
Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, who was released from the Sitapur jail last Friday, has alleged that he received several threats inside the prison. Khan was released from the Sitapur jail after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a cheating case. Khan met other inmates as well. Earlier, Khan and socialist leader Shivpal Singh Yadav had skipped the Samajwadi Party MLAs' meeting ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly session which began on Monday.
