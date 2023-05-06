Home / India News / BREAKING: Two encounters underway in J&K's Rajouri, Baramulla
BREAKING: Two encounters underway in J&K's Rajouri, Baramulla

Updated on May 06, 2023 07:49 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
  • May 06, 2023 07:49 AM IST

    11 trafficked girls rescued in Bengaluru, brought to Jharkhand's Ranchi

    Eleven girls trafficked from Jharkhand, who were rescued in Bengaluru, reached the eastern state's capital Ranchi on Friday, an official statement said.

    The minors belonging to the Paharia tribe, which is a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), were brought to Ranchi via flight.

  • May 06, 2023 06:59 AM IST

    Manipur violence aftermath: Long queues in front of petrol pump in Imphal

  • May 06, 2023 06:12 AM IST

    Landslide near Himachal Pradesh's Mandi; no casualties reported

    A massive landslide occurred near Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Friday leading to a long jam in the area, police said.

  • May 06, 2023 05:53 AM IST

    Two encounters underway in J&K's Rajouri, Baramulla

    Two separate encounters are underway between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Baramulla on Saturday.

Lashkar's Sajjid Jutt module behind Rajouri terror attack

india news
Published on May 06, 2023 07:57 AM IST

The army has deployed choppers and drones to scan the jungles to track down the terrorists, whose numbers are estimated to be between seven and nine.

File photo of security forces in counter-terror operations .
ByShishir Gupta

Dhankhar wants diaspora to counter baseless narratives, hails judiciary's reach

india news
Published on May 06, 2023 07:26 AM IST

Dhankhar spoke at length about India's achievements across various sectors, including digital transformation, healthcare and vaccines, and space technology.

Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar (File Photo)
ByHT News Desk

Two encounters underway in J&K's Rajouri, Baramulla; one LeT terrorist killed

india news
Published on May 06, 2023 06:15 AM IST

Another encounter has started in the Karhama Kunzer area of Baramulla, Kashmir Zone Police said on Saturday.

Two separate encounters are underway between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Baramulla on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
ByHT News Desk

LIVE: Two encounters underway in J&K's Rajouri, Baramulla

india news
Updated on May 06, 2023 07:49 AM IST

ByHT News Desk

Hidden IED, indiscriminate fire: How Rajouri attack unfolded

india news
Updated on May 06, 2023 04:40 AM IST

The soldiers had entered the forest to hunt down the terrorists behind the April 20 ambush on an Indian army truck

Security personnel near the site of the encounter with terrorists in Kandi area of Rajouri district on Friday. (PTI)
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria

Tamil Nadu: Custodial torture victim appears before CID

india news
Updated on May 06, 2023 12:40 AM IST

A minor victim of custodial torture on Friday appeared before the CB-CID in Tirunelveli accompanied by his parents.

A minor victim of custodial torture appears before CB-CID on Friday. (Representational Image)
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai

Kalakshetra teacher’s bail plea to be heard after verdict on students’ petition

india news
Updated on May 06, 2023 12:36 AM IST

Madras high court on Friday decided to hear the bail plea of a Kalakshetra Foundation faculty member Hari Padman on June 15, only after knowing the decision on petition filed by students.

Madras HC to hear Hari Padman’s bail plea on June 15. (HT Archives)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai

Army harnesses tech for battlefield supremacy

india news
Updated on May 06, 2023 03:38 AM IST

The projects being pursued are aimed at transforming the army into “a future-ready” force, people aware of the matter said

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan with Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande.(PTI)
ByRahul Singh

Pawar to remain NCP chief to ‘honour party sentiments’

india news
Updated on May 06, 2023 12:13 AM IST

The surprise move, which unified the party around him, came after a fortnight of suspense and speculation about his nephew Ajit Pawar’s desire to ally with the BJP

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar with party leaders addresses the media at the YB Chavan Center, in Mumbai. (PTI)
ByFaisal Malik

Karnataka elections: Tricky contest on cards for Siddaramaiah in his bastion

india news
Updated on May 06, 2023 05:34 AM IST

Of the total electorate of 230,00 in the constituency, around 60,000 voters are Lingayats and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes have around 51,000 voters

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has won the seat in 2008 and 2013. (PTI)
ByArun Dev, Varuna (mysuru)

PM Modi lashes out at Congress in first leg of final campaign blitz

india news
Updated on May 06, 2023 04:40 AM IST

The PM is scheduled to hold two roadshows across 19 of the 28 assembly constituencies in Bengaluru on Saturday and Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election campaign rally, in Tumakuru. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Can’t have normal ties if border situation abnormal: India to China

india news
Updated on May 05, 2023 11:55 PM IST

Jaishankar forcefully pushed back against repeated descriptions by the top Chinese leadership of the situation on LAC as “stable”.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar with Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang during the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Goa on Friday. (PTI)
ByRezaul H Laskar

BJP raking up Bajrang Dal issue to hide lack of work, says Shivakumar

india news
Updated on May 06, 2023 12:07 AM IST

On Thursday, Shivakumar did a temple run in Mysuru, and promised to build more Hanuman temples or renovate the existing ones all over the state.

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar speaks during a press conference, in Bengaluru. (PTI)
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru

6 of family including 3 women shot dead on return to village after 9 years in MP

india news
Updated on May 06, 2023 03:57 AM IST

Morena additional superintendent of police Rai Singh Narwariya said most members of Dheer Singh’s family have fled the village after the attack

The firing incident took place in Morena district’s Lepa village. (HT)
ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal/morena

Shetty and Rankireddy rebound, and face crunch time

india news
Updated on May 05, 2023 11:39 PM IST

Indian badminton duo Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won the 2023 Badminton Asia Championships in Dubai, marking their return to form after an injury. The win comes at a critical time as they defend their world ranking of five and aim to qualify for the 2024 Olympics. Shetty and Rankireddy are the first Indian men's pairing to break into the top 10 of the world ranking, with seven other Indian pairs in the top 100. However, six of these pairs have seen their rankings slip in 2023, highlighting the competitiveness of world badminton.

HT Image
By howindialives.com
