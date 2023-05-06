BREAKING: Two encounters underway in J&K's Rajouri, Baramulla
May 06, 2023 07:49 AM IST
11 trafficked girls rescued in Bengaluru, brought to Jharkhand's Ranchi
Eleven girls trafficked from Jharkhand, who were rescued in Bengaluru, reached the eastern state's capital Ranchi on Friday, an official statement said.
The minors belonging to the Paharia tribe, which is a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), were brought to Ranchi via flight.
May 06, 2023 06:59 AM IST
Manipur violence aftermath: Long queues in front of petrol pump in Imphal
May 06, 2023 06:12 AM IST
Landslide near Himachal Pradesh's Mandi; no casualties reported
A massive landslide occurred near Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Friday leading to a long jam in the area, police said.
May 06, 2023 05:53 AM IST
Two encounters underway in J&K's Rajouri, Baramulla
Two separate encounters are underway between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Baramulla on Saturday.