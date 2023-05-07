BREAKING: Curfew partially relaxed in Manipur's Churachandpur for few hours
May 07, 2023 06:22 AM IST
"I have not threatened anyone...": BJP leader on hatching plot to kill Kharge
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Manikanta Rathod on Saturday termed the allegations made by the Congress as "false" after the grand old party alleged that a plot is being hatched to murder their party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and his entire family.
While talking to reporters, Rathod said, "I was very surprised. Congress is scared of losing the election. So that's why they're making such false allegations. I have registered a complaint against Congress."
May 07, 2023 05:42 AM IST
Curfew partially relaxed in Manipur's Churachandpur for few hours
The Government of Manipur will partially relax the curfew from 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Sunday to allow people to buy essential items.
The decision was taken after the law and order situation improved in the Churachandpur district and after talks were held between the state government and various stakeholders, a notification stated.