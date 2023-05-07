Home / India News / BREAKING: Curfew partially relaxed in Manipur's Churachandpur for few hours
Live

BREAKING: Curfew partially relaxed in Manipur's Churachandpur for few hours

india news
Updated on May 07, 2023 06:22 AM IST

Breaking news LIVE May 7, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 07, 2023 06:22 AM IST

    "I have not threatened anyone...": BJP leader on hatching plot to kill Kharge

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Manikanta Rathod on Saturday termed the allegations made by the Congress as "false" after the grand old party alleged that a plot is being hatched to murder their party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and his entire family.

    While talking to reporters, Rathod said, "I was very surprised. Congress is scared of losing the election. So that's why they're making such false allegations. I have registered a complaint against Congress."

  • May 07, 2023 05:42 AM IST

    Curfew partially relaxed in Manipur's Churachandpur for few hours

    The Government of Manipur will partially relax the curfew from 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Sunday to allow people to buy essential items.

    The decision was taken after the law and order situation improved in the Churachandpur district and after talks were held between the state government and various stakeholders, a notification stated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news top news latest news + 1 more

Tharoor calls for President's rule in Manipur: ‘voters feeling grossly betrayed’

india news
Published on May 07, 2023 06:10 AM IST

The clashes that broke out between tribals and members of the majority Meitei community have so far displaced thousands of people and killed at least 55.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor called for President's rule in Manipur.
ByHT News Desk

Sukesh Chandrashekhar's new letter to L-G amid Arvind Kejriwal's house row

india news
Updated on May 07, 2023 06:16 AM IST

Sukesh Chandrashekhar's letter comes days after VK Saxena asked chief secretary to examine records related to expenditure in Arvind Kejriwal's house.

'Conman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar leaves Patiala House court after being produced in connection with a money laundering case. (ANI file photo)
ByAniruddha Dhar

LIVE: Curfew partially relaxed in Manipur's Churachandpur for few hours

india news
Updated on May 07, 2023 06:22 AM IST

Breaking news LIVE May 7, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

Karnataka elections: Ports, protests major issues in coastal district of Uttara Kannada

india news
Updated on May 07, 2023 12:15 AM IST

The Uttara Kannada district is home to only six assembly constituencies — Haliyal, Karwar, Kumta, Bhatkal, Sirsi and Yellapur

Today, the sandy Kasarkoda beach that is home to eight hamlets of fishers lies buried under boulders, rocks and gravel. (HT photo)
ByGerard de Souza

Last rites of 6 of family performed in Madhya Pradesh; kin accuse police of inaction

india news
Updated on May 07, 2023 12:11 AM IST

The bodies were cremated after the state government promises houses, BPL cards, five arms licences to those without a criminal background, and a financial aid of ₹5 lakh, said Ankit Asthana, Morena district collector

(Representational image)
ByShruti Tomar/Shiv Pratap Singh, Bhopal/morena:

Karnataka elections: Sonia enters campaign arena, accuses BJP of spreading hate

india news
Updated on May 07, 2023 05:15 AM IST

Sonia Gandhi’s rally in Hubbali on Saturday was her first since she spoke at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi in December 2019.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Karnataka assembly polls, in Hubballi on Saturday. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

Unparalleled love for BJP at roadshow: PM Modi

india news
Updated on May 07, 2023 04:42 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi campaigns in Karnataka, saying it is the people who are contesting the state elections on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public rally in Haveri on Saturday. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Manipur death toll hits 55, humanitarian crisis festers

india news
Updated on May 07, 2023 04:42 AM IST

More than 16,000 people have been taken to shelters in military compounds in and around the state, where internet services have been shut down.

Security personnel in Imphal on Saturday. (ANI)
ByUtpal Parashar, Prawesh Lama, Guwahati/new Delhi

Parmjit Singh Panjwar, bank employee to designated terrorist

india news
Updated on May 07, 2023 05:16 AM IST

The village is not far away from the India-Pakistan border. During militancy, Panjwar often used to visit Pakistan clandestinely

Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) chief Parmjit Singh Panjwar was shot dead at Lahore in Pakistan by unknown assailants. (HT Photo)
BySurjit Singh

Travel agents struggle with refunds as Go First extends cancellations

india news
Updated on May 07, 2023 04:44 AM IST

Go First on Tuesday filed for insolvency and cancelled flight bookings from May 3 to 5, prompting the aviation regulator to issue a show cause notice

Budget carrier Go First, which has filed for bankruptcy, extended flight cancellations by another three days to May 12. (AFP)
ByNeha LM Tripathi

ISRO's missions to moon, sun likely to take place in July

india news
Updated on May 07, 2023 04:44 AM IST

Chandrayaan is a series of outer space missions by Isro, and Aditya-L1 is India’s first scientific mission to study the sun

Chandrayaan-2 was successfully launched and inserted into lunar orbit in 2019. (PTI)
BySoumya Pillai, New Delhi

IIT-B student accused of abetting batch mate’s suicide granted bail

india news
Updated on May 06, 2023 11:59 PM IST

IIT-Bombay student Arman Khatri, who was arrested for abetting a batch mate's suicide, has been granted bail by a special court under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Khatri had to post a personal bond of INR25,000 and one or more sureties of the same amount. Khatri said in his bail plea that the committee IIT-B established to probe the suicide did not find anything against him.

A special court gave bail to Arman Khatri, a student of the IIT Bombay who was arrested for abetting a batch mate’s suicide. (Agencies/Representative use)
ByCharul Shah

NTA postpones NEET-UG exam in Manipur

india news
Updated on May 06, 2023 11:57 PM IST

NTA has postponed NEET-UG in Manipur due to the current law and order situation in the state. Exam will be conducted in other parts of the country as per schedule.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the postponement of NEET-UG in Manipur due to the current law and order situation. (Agencies/Representative use)
ByHT Correspondent

Centre pushes for all-women contingents at Republic Day parade

india news
Updated on May 07, 2023 04:42 AM IST

To be sure, women officers have been taking part in the parade and leading marching contingents over the last few years

In a letter, the Centre has called for increased representation of women at the parade. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
ByRahul Singh

UP village on path to reviving its lost classical music legacy

india news
Updated on May 06, 2023 11:56 PM IST

Hariharpur, a village in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, is the birthplace of the Hariharpur Gharana of music, which has produced legendary vocalists, tabla and sarangi players. Neglect led to the decline of the genre, but efforts are underway to restore its glory. The Indian Trust for Rural Heritage and Development set up the Hariharpur Sangeet Academy a decade ago, and recently, the foundation stone for a music college was laid. The college is expected to be the epicentre of the Hariharpur Sangeet Gharana.

The Hariharpur village has produced legendary classical vocalists and tabla players. (HT Photo)
BySudhir Kumar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out