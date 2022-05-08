Breaking LIVE: Badrinath shrine to open for devotees today
Sun, 08 May 2022 06:08 AM
Al-Qaida chief blames US for Ukraine invasion in new video
Al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri made an appearance in a pre-recorded video to mark the 11th anniversary of the death of his predecessor Osama bin Laden. Also read
Sun, 08 May 2022 05:41 AM
Badrinath shrine to open for devotees today
The doors of Badrinath Dham, located in Uttarakhand, are all set to open doors for devotees on Sunday morning. The shrine is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham' which also include Yamunotri, Gangotri, and Kedarnath. It is open for six months every year (between the end of April and the beginning of November).