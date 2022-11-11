Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / LIVE- US to buy South Korean howitzer rounds to send to Ukraine
Live

LIVE- US to buy South Korean howitzer rounds to send to Ukraine

india news
Published on Nov 11, 2022 06:04 AM IST
  • Breaking news LIVE, November 11, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 11 Nov 2022 06:04 AM

    US to buy South Korean howitzer rounds to send to Ukraine

    The U.S. will buy 100,000 rounds of howitzer artillery from South Korean manufacturers to provide to Ukraine, a U.S. official said Thursday, in a deal the two governments have been working on for some time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.