LIVE- US to buy South Korean howitzer rounds to send to Ukraine

US to buy South Korean howitzer rounds to send to Ukraine
Published on Nov 11, 2022 06:04 AM IST
US to buy South Korean howitzer rounds to send to Ukraine
The U.S. will buy 100,000 rounds of howitzer artillery from South Korean manufacturers to provide to Ukraine, a U.S. official said Thursday, in a deal the two governments have been working on for some time.
