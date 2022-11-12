Home / India News / LIVE: Winter session of Parliament likely after Gujarat polls
LIVE: Winter session of Parliament likely after Gujarat polls

india news
Updated on Nov 12, 2022 05:59 AM IST

Breaking news live updates November 12, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 12, 2022 07:09 AM IST

    Religion must be separated from politics, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

    Former J&K chief minister, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday said that there is a need that religion should be separated from politics. Read more

  • Nov 12, 2022 05:59 AM IST

    Winter session of Parliament likely after Gujarat polls

    The upcoming winter session of Parliament may start in the first week of December, after voting is completed in the Gujarat assembly elections, two senior officials said on Friday. Read more

  • Nov 12, 2022 05:50 AM IST

    Himachal Pradesh votes today in high-stakes contest

    Over 5.5 million voters will decide the fate of 412 candidates in the fray for 68 assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh, where polling will be held in a single phase on Saturday. Read more

breaking news

As Aaditya Thackeray walks with Rahul Gandhi 'despite difference', Raut says…

india news
Updated on Nov 12, 2022 07:12 AM IST

Aaditya Thackeray said working together for the country despite ideological differences is the true meaning of democracy -- as he walked with Rahul Gandhi on Friday.

Rahul Gandhi and Aaditya Thackeray hugged after the former Maharashtra minister walked for almost 2 hours at Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Rahul Gandhi and Aaditya Thackeray hugged after the former Maharashtra minister walked for almost 2 hours at Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Mamata Banerjee's minister under fire for 'how does President look' comment

india news
Updated on Nov 12, 2022 06:10 AM IST

The Trinamool minister, in fact, was saying that the party does not judge people by their looks. “We respect the chair of the President. How does your Rashtrapati look baba,” minister Akhil Giri said as he was taking on Suvendu Adhikari.

West Bengal minister Akhil Giri has drawn flak for his comments on President Droupadi Murmu after the video went viral.
West Bengal minister Akhil Giri has drawn flak for his comments on President Droupadi Murmu after the video went viral.

LIVE: Winter session of Parliament likely after Gujarat polls

india news
Updated on Nov 12, 2022 05:59 AM IST

Breaking news live updates November 12, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, outside price cap, says US

india news
Updated on Nov 12, 2022 04:48 AM IST

US Treasury Secretary said Russian oil "is going to be selling at bargain prices and we're happy to have India get that bargain or Africa or China.

India is now Russia's largest oil customer other than China.(REUTERS)
India is now Russia's largest oil customer other than China.(REUTERS)

Assam to reopen past year’s cases of unnatural deaths involving domestic helps: Himanta

india news
Published on Nov 12, 2022 12:53 AM IST

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday that the decision was taken at a conference of senior police officers after the investigation into the death of a 13-year-old girl in June

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (ANI)
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (ANI)

Religion must be separated from politics, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

india news
Updated on Nov 12, 2022 02:34 AM IST

Speaking on the sidelines of the function in which the J&K Democratic Peace Moment Party merged with the Democratic Azad Party in Srinagar, the former Union minister said that he is against all such parties that create division between people through their speeches and slogans.

Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad welcoming various leaders into the party fold at a function in which J&K Democratic Peace Movement (JKDPM) merged with DAP in Srinagar on Friday. (ANI)
Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad welcoming various leaders into the party fold at a function in which J&K Democratic Peace Movement (JKDPM) merged with DAP in Srinagar on Friday. (ANI)

Fraternity ensures citizens’ dignity, unity of nation, says justice Nariman

india news
Updated on Nov 12, 2022 12:50 AM IST

Fraternity is the only constitutional method of assuring the dignity of every individual citizen, former Supreme Court judge Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman said on Friday, while stressing that the cardinal principle must be given “some teeth”

New Delhi, India - Nov. 11, 2022: Rohinton Fali Nariman, Former Solicitor General of India being felicitated during the Tarkunde Memorial lecture at India International Center, in New Delhi, India, on Friday, November 11, 2022. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
New Delhi, India - Nov. 11, 2022: Rohinton Fali Nariman, Former Solicitor General of India being felicitated during the Tarkunde Memorial lecture at India International Center, in New Delhi, India, on Friday, November 11, 2022. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Ankita Bhandari murder: No forensic evidence recovered from resort, say police

india news
Updated on Nov 12, 2022 05:53 AM IST

The Vanantara resort in Pauri Garhwal is owned by Pulkit Arya, who is the son of now-expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinod Arya. Pulkit and two employees of the resort have been arrested so far.

The bulldozer action had triggered allegations from the woman’s family, local residents and opposition parties that the resort was partially demolished to destroy evidence and save the key accused.
The bulldozer action had triggered allegations from the woman’s family, local residents and opposition parties that the resort was partially demolished to destroy evidence and save the key accused.

India, US vow to fight supply chain disruptions

india news
Updated on Nov 12, 2022 01:11 AM IST

India and the US on Friday reiterated their commitment to multilaterally addressing the issue of global supply-side disruptions that are sparking food and fuel inflation.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Treasury Secretary Dr Janet Yellen in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Treasury Secretary Dr Janet Yellen in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)

No coercive action on feeding stray dogs: Supreme Court

india news
Published on Nov 12, 2022 12:41 AM IST

The Supreme Court said no coercive action should be taken against citizens feeding stray dogs, after the Bombay high court on October 21 passed a blanket ban on feeding stray canines and directed Nagpur municipal authorities to penalise those violating its order with a fine of ₹200

The Supreme Court said no coercive action should be taken against citizens feeding stray dogs. (ANI)
The Supreme Court said no coercive action should be taken against citizens feeding stray dogs. (ANI)

Standards body proposes to bring new tech under its fold

india news
Published on Nov 12, 2022 12:41 AM IST

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has proposed bringing technologies such as semiconductors, wearables, IT services, ICT and cybersecurity techniques under its fold, documents seen by HT show

Standards body proposes to bring new tech under its fold
Standards body proposes to bring new tech under its fold

Were ostracised, lived in hiding: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts’ kin

india news
Updated on Nov 12, 2022 04:47 AM IST

On Friday, the Supreme Court ordered the release of six convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, after the Tamil Nadu government controversially recommended their remission in March 2016.

On Friday, the Supreme Court ordered the release of six convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. (PTI)
On Friday, the Supreme Court ordered the release of six convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. (PTI)

Winter session of Parliament likely after Gujarat polls

india news
Updated on Nov 12, 2022 12:37 AM IST

The upcoming winter session of Parliament may start in the first week of December, after voting is completed in the Gujarat assembly elections, two senior officials said on Friday

While the winter session usually starts in the middle of November, this time the two largest parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, are busy with the Himachal and Gujarat elections
While the winter session usually starts in the middle of November, this time the two largest parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, are busy with the Himachal and Gujarat elections

Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Views of Gandhis, party differ, says Congress; Tamil Nadu parties hail SC order

india news
Updated on Nov 12, 2022 12:36 AM IST

Rajiv Gandhi assassination: The Congress on Friday termed “totally unacceptable” and “completely erroneous” the Supreme Court’s decision to release six convicts serving life sentence in the case.

People visit a memorial of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in Sriperumbudur. (AFP)
People visit a memorial of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in Sriperumbudur. (AFP)

SC alerts lawyers against signing petitions without paying attention to details

india news
Updated on Nov 12, 2022 04:43 AM IST

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a show-cause notice of contempt to an advocate on record, who signed a petition that bore snide remarks against a high court and imputed bias on the judges there

The Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court.
