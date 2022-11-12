LIVE: Winter session of Parliament likely after Gujarat polls
Nov 12, 2022 07:09 AM IST
Religion must be separated from politics, says Ghulam Nabi Azad
Former J&K chief minister, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday said that there is a need that religion should be separated from politics. Read more
Nov 12, 2022 05:59 AM IST
Winter session of Parliament likely after Gujarat polls
The upcoming winter session of Parliament may start in the first week of December, after voting is completed in the Gujarat assembly elections, two senior officials said on Friday. Read more
Nov 12, 2022 05:50 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh votes today in high-stakes contest
Over 5.5 million voters will decide the fate of 412 candidates in the fray for 68 assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh, where polling will be held in a single phase on Saturday. Read more