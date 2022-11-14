Home / India News / LIVE: Biden meets with Yoon, Kishida amid rising tensions on Korean Peninsula
Live

LIVE: Biden meets with Yoon, Kishida amid rising tensions on Korean Peninsula

india news
Updated on Nov 14, 2022 06:53 AM IST

Breaking news, November 14, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 14, 2022 06:37 AM IST

    4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Punjab's Amritsar

    An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale was felt across Punjab's Amritsar at 3:42 am on Monday, National Center for Seismology said.

  • Nov 14, 2022 06:12 AM IST

    India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, outside price cap, Yellen says

    -The United States is happy for India to continue buying as much Russian oil as it wants, including at prices above a G7-imposed price cap mechanism, if it steers clear of Western insurance, finance and maritime services bound by the cap, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday.
    "Russia is going to find it very difficult to continue shipping as much oil as they have done when the EU stops buying Russian oil," Yellen said. "They're going to be heavily in search of buyers. And many buyers are reliant on Western services."

  • Nov 14, 2022 05:30 AM IST

    Biden meets with Yoon, Kishida amid rising tensions on Korean Peninsula

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
north korea

‘If MLAs can abandon Uddhav, then…’: Maha BJP chief on state losing projects

india news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 06:35 AM IST

Chandrashekhar Bawankule claimed that during his tenure as the chief minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray did not visit the state secretariat in Mumbai for 18 months and “senior officials had to wait for his appointment”.

Maharashtra Pradesh BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
Maharashtra Pradesh BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

NIA probing blast on Udaipur railway track: Railway minister Vaishnav

india news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 06:11 AM IST

Officials said mining explosives were used in the blast at Odha bridge near Kewda Ki Naal, which comes under the Jawar Mines police station of Udaipur.

Police personnel inspect a site after an explosion occurred that led to cracks and broke flange on the track of the Udaipur-Ahmedabad rail line at Odha Railway bridge, in Udaipur on Sunday.
Police personnel inspect a site after an explosion occurred that led to cracks and broke flange on the track of the Udaipur-Ahmedabad rail line at Odha Railway bridge, in Udaipur on Sunday.

LIVE: Biden meets with Yoon, Kishida amid rising tensions on Korean Peninsula

india news
Updated on Nov 14, 2022 06:12 AM IST

Breaking news, November 14, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

MPs across parties skip Parliament's Standing Committee meetings: Report

india news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 03:53 AM IST

After the reorganisation of 13 Standing Committees of the Lower House, 22 meetings were held from October to November 2022 for selecting the subjects to be considered during the year 2022-23 in which only 16 members were present on an average, the data showed.

The Standing Committee of Parliament consists of 31 members from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in which 21 are from the Lower House and 10 from the Upper.
The Standing Committee of Parliament consists of 31 members from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in which 21 are from the Lower House and 10 from the Upper.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out